Tuxedo, NC

Don't Miss The New York Renaissance Faire

Alex Rosado

Picture by the author

For 45 years, the town of Tuxedo has been hosting the New York Renaissance Faire at the end of summer. This year is no exception - the faire is set to run until October 9th.

But what really is the faire all about? It is a mix of skits, performers, craftsmanship shops, and food karts. What makes it truly unique is the wooden Medieval setting that gives the place a historical feel.

The faire is open on the weekends from 10 AM until 7 PM. Throughout the day, you can attend short performances by diverse entertainers. Aaron Bonk and The Flaming Ginger play with fire, Charry will sing for you, Arsene Dupin brings magic into our lives while Cirque du Sewer trained cats will surprise you. If this is not enough, you can always watch a game of combat chess - which is exactly what it sounds like - or attend the joust at the end of the day.

There is something for everyone, every hour, and in every corner of the map. If you are not in the mood, avoiding them will become a tricky game.

Another part of the experience is the costumes. Even though it is in no way required, many people like to dress up to attend the fair. You'll walk among knights, medieval ladies, fairies, and more. I met a couple of mushrooms and even a fox! Most of them are happy to take a picture. If you want to join in, you can always buy clothes, elf ears, or a blunted sword.

Hungry? They got you covered! You can buy a turkey leg, fish and chips, fries, brisket, burritos... the list goes on. They have vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. The plates are generally large, you can always share and come back for more later.

Picture by the author

Finally, the faire wouldn't be the faire without a drink to cheer with. Beer, cider, wine, mead... many options are available for the 21 and over. They also have plenty of soft drinks, hot and cold coffees, teas, and even smoothies.

The entry ticket is $35 for adults, $18 for children between 5 and 12, and free for the younger kids. Over 62 and military pay $30. If you come from the city, you can take a bus from the port authority. The day trip package including the bus ride and the entry ticket cost $64.50. The parking will cost you $20.

There is free parking available further away from the faire. A shuttle service is in place to pick up people every 15 minutes. More information is on the website.

If you decide to come, dress for the weather! It will get warm in the sun, but bring a raincoat just in case. It's September after all!

Picture by the author

This is not a sponsored article. The links are not affiliated. It reflects the author's experience of the event on the day they attended.

Freelance writer exploring New York State, sharing her love for travels, technology, and fun facts no one asked for.

New York State
