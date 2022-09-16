Portland, ME

A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experience

Alex Rosado

Picture by the author

I've only been to Portland, Maine once, for a weekend. The city, and the state, had been on my to-see list for years. When spending a week in Boston, my friend and I jumped on the occasion, took a bus, and made our way to Portland.

The city was charming, and I envisioned moving there several times during my stay. I could feel there was something special. The cobblestone streets reminded me of Europe, and every shop was colorful and intriguing. Maybe I was high on the salt air, but the city felt timeless.

We stayed at the Inn at Saint John, on Congress St, and I loved it. The room was perched on the third floor, and though it took a lot of energy to climb up there, it was comfortable. The bathroom was private but located on the other side of the hallway. What truly distinguished this hotel from many I have been to was the homey feeling I got.

There was coffee, cookies, and a small but nice breakfast available. As we were planning our next day, my friend and I went downstairs past midnight to refill on snacks. We started talking to the night manager about what there was to see around. The conversation went on for an hour, discussing the local lighthouses, my first trip to Boston after playing Fallout 4, and what living in New York felt like.

For lunch, we tried the Quiero Cafe, further up on Congress St. It was good for a decent price with gluten-free and vegetarian options.

We walked Congress St and made our way to the center of the town, then turned to go down, closer to the water. The town is not flat, be sure to wear good shoes for the day.

Our last discovery was a surprising bar: The Bramhall. The hidden gem's only sign is mysterious, giving no indications as to what to expect. The sign is old looking, at the top of dark stairs. We decided to try anyway and found ourselves in a warm and welcoming underground room. We didn't get to try the food, but the drinks were nice, and the waiter even nicer - with the most honorable intentions, of course!

The next day, we visited Peaks Island with a rented golf kart - my driving in itself is a memory. The island was beautiful but still asleep after the winter. It was only April after all. The island felt isolated even though we can see Portland from it.

Peaks Island early morningPicture by the author

I loved my short time in Portland and I am looking forward to seeing more of the city and exploring the rest of Maine.

This is not a sponsored article, the links are not affiliated.

Freelance writer exploring New York State, sharing her love for travels, technology, and fun facts no one asked for.

New York State
