The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?

The Armory Studios in Schenectady

Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most famous painters in the world, and one of the most loved. His art is praised by millions for his use of colors and poetic depiction of his reality. We've all seen reproductions of his work, whether the Starry Night, one of his Sunflower, The Bedroom...you can take your pick. It comes as no surprise that any exhibit focusing on him would be a success.

The Van Gogh Experience is one of the numerous experiences and immersions touring the world. If they are all offering a slightly different experience, it boils down to the adaptation of Van Gogh's painting into a technological transcendence. Instead of looking at canvases, the audience is transported to the middle of his artworks.

I had the opportunity to visit Albany's Van Gogh Immersive Experience situated in the Armory Studios in Schenectady. The building was easy to access, with free parking around. It is also disabled-friendly.

Once passed the heavy wooden door, the atmosphere is darker. There's something special in the air, we can feel it. I purchased my ticket in advance, but there was no queue anyway. We are faced with a bigger-than-life wall dotted with sunflowers. Even the entry hall is beautiful.

Picture by the author

The exhibit is composed of two wide open spaces, one after the other. There, we learn about Van Gogh's life, work, relationship with family, and friendship with fellow painter Gauguin. It's educating and engaging, but not essential for those who dislike reading.

The exhibit in itself is a mix of posters and reproductions of his work, texts, and screens with short videos about him or his work.

The main area is a giant room whose four walls are screens. Around the room are sunchairs where people sit and enjoy the projections. We are transported into his paintings. They come to life, accompanied by beautiful music. The loop is almost an hour. It feels unreal at times, almost as if we were floating through the landscapes or flowers.

Obviously, the Starry Night moment is amazing, but my favorite was the Almond Blossom moment.

After that, we can stop and take part in a coloring activity. It's also possible to pay an extra charge and enjoy the VR immersion. The gift shop is small but will delight any Vincent fans. I bought a puzzle of the Starry Night that I'm sure will keep me entertained for a long time!

Picture by the author

The experience costs $35 per person for a couple of hours. Is it worth it? Yes, but barely. It is a very high price, and we don't get to see any of his paintings in real life. However, it is also a truly unique experience that will probably only be enjoyed once in a lifetime.

To finish the day, there are a few very nice restaurants close by. We went to a charming teahouse, Th Whistling Kettle on Jay Street. Excellent tea, good food, and friendly atmosphere.

This is not a sponsored post, the links are not affiliated.

