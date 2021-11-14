Dallas Cowboys Demolish The Atlanta Falcons 43-3

Alex McCray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01IsdY_0cwZFVMW00
Dallas Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong #92 blocks Falcon punt resulting in Cowboy touchdown.(Ron Jenkins / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Dallas Cowboys 6-2 came into the game against the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons trying to bounce back from an embarrassing 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos last Sunday. Dak Prescott had his worse outing of the season coming back from a calf injury, the run game was obsolete and the defense didn't show up.

Dallas started fast on their opening possession that featured CeeDee Lamb, with a big play on a catch and run by for 37 yards to get the Falcons 33. After a few plays including a reception by Michael Gallup, Dak Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for a 13-yard touchdown pass. Newly signed PK Lirim Hajrullahu made the extra point to give the Cowboys an early 7-0 lead.

The Atlanta Falcons opened up on their first drive and drove down the field rather easily against the Cowboy defense that seemed a little shaky. Atlanta's drive stalled after a dropped pass and had to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo to make the score 7-3 Dallas.

The Cowboys' next scoring drive came after stopping the Atlanta Falcons on fourth down deep in Cowboy territory. Dallas drove down the field methodically on a 12 play drive culminating with a one-yard Ezekiel Elliott plunge for the touchdown. PK Lirim Hajrullahu made his second extra point to give the Cowboys a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Dallas continued their first-half dominance on offense after forcing another Falcon punt. The Cowboys' third scoring drive of the first-half was aided by a fourth down and three, 23-yard Dak Prescott pass to Michael Gallup down to the Atlanta 2 yard line. Ezekiel Elliott scored on the next play for his second touchdown of the game on a two-yard run. PK Lirim Hajrullahu kicked his third extra point to give the Cowboys a big 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Dallas Cowboys offensive explosion continued with yet another touchdown. This time Dak Prescott hit WR CeeDee Lamb for a 9-yard touchdown pass in the back of the endzone. PK Lirim Hajrullahu kicked his fourth extra point, giving the Cowboys a 28-3 lead.

With 37 seconds left in the half, the Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong blocked the Falcons punt, and CB Nahshon Wright recovered the ball in the endzone for the touchdown. Ezekiel Elliott scored on the two-point conversion with a run up the middle extending the Dallas Cowboys lead to 36-3 at the half.

The Cowboys continued their onslaught of the Atlanta Falcons with two early third-quarter interceptions. Trevon Diggs picked off his league-leading 8 passes giving the Cowboys the ball in Falcon territory. The Cowboys methodically drove down the field and finished the drive with a four-yard power bootleg by Dak Prescott for the touchdown on fourth and 2. PK Lirim Hajrullahu kicked the extra point to put the Cowboys up 43-3 with 31 seconds left in the third quarter.

After another interception of Matt Ryan to start the fourth quarter, Dallas brought in Cooper Rush at QB to close out the game. Dak Prescott's numbers were very impressive completing 24 of 31 passes for 296 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. Prescott also ran for a 4-yard touchdown. Both CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott pitched with two touchdowns apiece.

The fourth quarter was mostly played by backups. The final score of the game was the Dallas Cowboys 43 the Atlanta Falcons 3. Dallas moves to 7-2 and the Falcons fall to 4-5. Next up for the Cowboys will be a tough one. Dallas travels to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sun, Nov 21, 3:25 PM, CST.

Until next time, be safe and enjoy yourself.

