Dallas Cowboys Manhandled by The Denver Broncos 30-16

Denver Bronco #53 LB Jonathon Cooper sacks Dak Prescott Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys 6-1 came into Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos 4-4 riding a six-game win streak. Dak Prescott made his return after sitting out last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Denver Broncos came into the game without their newly traded LB Von Miller to the LA Rams and a not-so-healthy QB Teddy Bridgewater.

The Dallas Cowboys immediately came out with a big play RB Tony Pollard made a spectacular opening kick-off run breaking tackles spinning down to the Bronco 47 to start their opening drive. But the Bronco defense stopped them on fourth and 1 at the Bronco 39.

After a quick three and out on defense, punctuated by a sack by DT Carlos Watkins, The Cowboys drove down the field on a big catch and run by Amari Cooper on a third and 2 for 32 yards. On another fourth down this time needing 2 yards. Dak Prescott's pass was deflected to halt the drive again in Bronco territory.

Denver took over on offense and produced a touchdown on an impressive drive running the ball with power by both running backs. Melvin Gordon plunged the ball in on a three-yard run off the left tackle. The extra point was missed giving the Broncos a 6 nothing lead.

Denver continued their hot start with great blocking giving their running backs nice holes to run through and pass blocking. After getting in Cowboy territory, QB Teddy Bridgewater went deep hitting WR Tim Patrick for the touchdown beating Cowboy CB Trevon Diggs for a 44-yard touchdown. After the extra point by PK Brandon McManus, the Broncos took a surprising 13-0 lead.

The Cowboys couldn't get anything going on offense and punted back to the Broncos. On the ensuing possession, Denver methodically drove down the field running the ball down the Cowboys' defense throat. The defense was finally able to stop the Broncos' drive on a Micah Parsons sack on third down. Denver settled for a PK Brandon McManus 53 yard field goal to extend the lead to 16-0.

The Denver Broncos dominated the Dallas Cowboys in the first half shutting out the number one offense in the league 16-0. They did it by running roughshod over the Cowboys gaining 96 yards on 17 carries. Teddy Bridgewater managed a great first half going 12-16 for 154 yards and a touchdown. Dak Prescott struggled to go 5-14 for 75 yards.

The Cowboys' defense came out in the second half fired up. Micah Parsons collected his second and a half-sack. The Cowboys blocked the Bronco punt but a Cowboy touched the ball past the line of scrimmage and a Bronco recovered the ball. Denver dodged a bullet on that play. Denver took advantage of power running and big catch-and-run plays to drive down the field and make another field goal by PK Brandon McManus from 27 yards out. The Broncos took a commanding 19-0 lead with 8:08 left in the third quarter.

The Broncos' defense once again stopped the Cowboys on fourth down, this time in the Cowboys' own territory at the 40-yard line. Amari Cooper dropped a ball for a first down on third and Prescott overthrew CeeDee Lamb on fourth down. Denver PK Brandon McManus missed a 53-yard field goal for what would have put the Broncos up 22-0.

The Denver Broncos put the game out of reach with a Teddy Bridgewater 1 yard quarterback sneak and two-point conversion on a Bridgewater pass to WR Courtland Sutton to give the Broncos an insurmountable 27-0 lead.

After a Denver Bronco Caden Sterns interception of Dallas QB Dak Prescott, the Denver Broncos tacked on a 42-yard field goal by PK Brandon McManus to give the Broncos an unbelievable 30-0 lead. Dallas finally put points on the board with 4:08 remaining in the game and a two-point conversion on an Ezekiel Elliott run off the left end, to avoid being shut out making the score 30-8.

Dallas made the game a little bit more respectable on a 4 yard Prescott TD pass to WR Malik Turner. Dak Prescott ran up the middle for the two-point conversion with 55 seconds remaining in the game to make the score 30-16.

The Denver Broncos manhandled the Dallas Cowboys on offense and defense in a game the Cowboys will just as soon forget. Denver came in more physical, more focussed, and determined. It showed on the field all game long. The final score was Denver Broncos 30 Dallas 16. But it wasn't that close, Denver simply blew the Dallas Cowboys out.

Next up for the Dallas Cowboys now 6-2 they will host the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons Sun, Nov 14, 12:00 PM @ AT&T Stadium.

Until next time, be safe and take of yourself.