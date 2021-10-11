Dallas Cowboys Dismantle The New York Giants 44/20

Prescott, Cowboys beat Giants 44-20 year after ankle injury. Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images Sport / Getty

The Cowboys 3/1 came into their third straight home game at AT&T Stadium against arch-rival New York Giants 1/3 riding a three-game win streak. This game though had a special meaning for the Cowboys and especially QB Dak Prescott. It was almost exactly a year ago today (364 days) that Dak Prescott suffered what some thought was possibly a career-ending leg injury on this field against these New York Giants. The injury to his right ankle came on a 9-yard run when Giants DB Logan Ryan tackled Prescott with 6:16 left in the third quarter.

Dak Prescott said that this was going to be a very emotional game for him coming in. After a strenuous rehab, Dak has not only returned to the field, but he has played at even a higher level than he was playing at the time of his horrific season-ending injury last year. The Dallas Cowboys offense seems to have rallied around Dak with a well-rounded pass game and a powerful running game behind the dynamic duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. The Cowboys defense, not to be outdone behind the leading candidate early in the season for Defensive Player of the Year Trevon Diggs who has 5 interceptions in 4 games, and rookie sensation LB Micah Parsons, have been playing outstanding.

The Cowboys start the game with some good runs into Giants territory. On fourth and 2 from the Giants 44 the Cowboys went for it, But Dak Prescott was intercepted by Lorenzo Carter after tipping a pass meant for Ezekiel Elliott out in the flat for a sure first down. The Giants were unable to capitalize off the Cowboy turnover though. The Giants drove down to the Cowboy 36 before stalling and subsequently missing a 54-yard field goal by Kicker Graham Gano.

The Cowboys continued to use their run game on their second series. Tony Pollard gashed the Giants for a couple of good rushes to get deep into Giants territory. On third down, Dak threw a bullet down the middle intended for Dalton Schultz in the endzone but he couldn't hang on. The Cowboys had to settle for a Greg Zuerlein 31 yard field goal to take a 3/0 lead.

After CB Trevon Diggs almost picks off Giants QB Daniel Jones, the Giants punted to the Cowboys waiting for punt returner CeeDee Lamb made a whirling run to the Giants 49 to give the Cowboys excellent field position. The Cowboys converted a fourth down at the Giants 28 on an end-around by Cedrick Wilson to extend their drive. Dallas continued to pound and ground the ball to get to the Giants 5 yard line. Seemingly ready to score the Cowboys' suffered another miscue. Dak mishandled the snap and the Giants Reggie Ragland recovered the ball at the New York 8 yard line to give the Giants the ball back.

The Cowboys once again forced the Giants into a quick punt and this time capitalize. First Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 14 yards to the Dallas 49. Then 2 plays later Dak Prescott went deep down the right sideline to a streaking CeeDee Lamb for a 49-yard touchdown. After a Greg Zuerlein extra point, the Cowboys took a 10/0 lead.

The Giants on their next possession aided by a great catch down the sideline by WR Kadarius Toney for 38 yards their only completion of the game can come back and score on a 51-yard field goal by Graham Gano. The Cowboys lead 10/3.

The Giants gaining momentum took over the ball on their own 12 after a Dallas punt and drove down the field off big plays by RB Devontae Booker on the ground and pass receptions by and run after the catch by WR Kadarius Toney. New York got into the endzone off of RB Devontae Booker dive over the top for a touchdown. Graham Gano made the extra point to tie the game 10/10.

The scoring drive was costly for New York though. QB Daniel Jones was knocked out of the game with a concussion on a third-down run trying to score. The Giants are already without RB Saquon Barkley who suffered an ugly left ankle injury early in the first quarter.

With just under 3 minutes left in the first half, Dallas took possession of the ball at their twenty-five. Dak hit Amari Cooper for 22 to the New York 45. After being, Prescott connected with Dalton Schultz down the middle for 15 yards on third and 2 to continue the drive. Dak Prescott after almost throwing another interception on 1st down from the Giant 24. Dak dropped back and threw a strike to a sliding Amari Cooper down the middle at the goal line for a 24-yard touchdown. Greg Zuerlein made the extra point to give the Cowboys a 17/10 lead going into the half.

The Giants started the second half with backup QB Mike Glennon who immediately completed two quick passes to WR Kadarius Toney and then ran for a first down to get to the Cowboy 30. On third down, QB Mike Glennon miss-handled the subsequent snap from the shotgun position and was sacked back at the Cowboy after recovering the ball. Kicker Graham Gano converted a 51-yard field goal to make the score 17/13.

Once again the Dallas responded by driving the ball right down the field sparked by a Dak Prescott scramble and pass to Dalton Schultz to the Giant 39 for a 30 yard gain. After a Giant pass interference on the Giants DB J. Bradberry, Prescott hit a wide-open Ezekiel Elliott in the flat who then high stepped into the endzone for a 4-yard touchdown, giving Dak Prescott his third touchdown pass of the game. Greg Zuerlein made the extra point to give the Cowboys a 24/13 lead.

On the New York next possession Mike Glennon tried to go deep but the undoubtedly best defensive player in the league this season Trevon Diggs picks off his sixth pass of the season in 5 games showing off his great closing speed for the interception and returning it 18 yards to the Cowboy 41. Dallas drove the field with the help of a third-down roughing the passer penalty against the Giants was unable to put the ball in the endzone following the Trevon Diggs interception. Kicker Greg Zuerlein converted a 38-yard field goal to extend the Cowboy lead to fourteen, 27/13 late in the third quarter.

New York started the fourth quarter by driving methodically down the field deep into the Cowboy red zone but once again, the Dallas defense stood stout and stopped New York on fourth down from the 2-yard line, as QB Mike Glennon could not connect with WR Kadarius Toney covered closely by DB Anthony Brown in the endzone.

Deep in their territory, Dallas put the ball in Ezekiel Elliotts' for a nice 10 yard gain to give the Boys breathing room. On a trick play, Cedric Wilson hit WR Noah Brown for a nice gain. Tony Pollard gashed the Giants for a ten-yard run, then Prescott threw a pretty pass down the left sideline to Cedric Wilson who made a tough catch for a 35-yard reception to the Giant 17. Two plays later Ezekiel Elliott scored his second touchdown of the day this time on a 13-yard scamper off the right end. Greg Zuerlein made the extra point giving the Cowboys a commanding 34/13 lead.

After some sloppy play, an ejection of NYG WR Kadarius Toney for throwing a punch at Dallas DB Damontae Kazee. The Giants continue to drive down the field deep in Cowboy territory once again but after what first looked like a Giant touchdown was ruled incomplete. The NYG were able to score on a great fourth-down effort by RB Davontae Booker for a 3-yard touchdown pass from Mike Glennon. Graham Gano converted the extra point to make the score 34/20.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys went back to the pound and ground with Tony Pollard eating up the game clock. With less than two minutes left in the game, Dak missed Amari Cooper across the middle for another touchdown settled for a Greg Zuerlein 31 yard field goal to give the Cowboys a 37/20 lead.

To put a cap on the game Dallas Cowboy DB Anthony Brown intercepts Giant QB, Mike Glennon for a 45-yard pick-six. Greg Zuerlein makes another extra point to make the final score Dallas Cowboys 44 New York Giants 20.

The final stats of the game for the Dallas Cowboys were very impressive. Dak Prescott in what was a very emotional game for him completed 22 of 32 passes for 302 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. The dynamic running duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard did not disappoint as well. Zeke rushed for 110 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown plus he caught a touchdown pass. Tony Pollard ran for 75 tough yards on 14 carries. Overall the Cowboys once again rushed for over 200 yards with 201 on the ground.

Dallas finished with over 500 plus yards on offense and the defense caused two turnovers. The hands-down leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. The Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs intercepted his league-leading sixth pass of the season in just five games. The other Cowboy CB Anthony Brown played a stellar game as well, taking a 45-yard interception to the house for a touchdown. Even though the Cowboys still aren't clicking on all cylinders yet they're still undoubtedly one of the top teams in the league.

Next week the Dallas Cowboys now 4/1 will travel to Foxborough to face the 2/3 New England Patriots @ 4:25 Est 3:25 Cst.

