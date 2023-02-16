What Do Business Leaders Think Of The Trending Technologies Of 2023?

Alex Belsey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRRoJ_0kpjBNgT00
Photo bykiquebg/Pixabay

In the current environment of rapid digital transformations that are affecting businesses, entrepreneurs, and society as a whole, various tech solutions are sprouting like mushrooms.

Staying up to date with the changes can be overwhelming - especially for inexperienced business owners – yet it is vital to be aware of the ongoing technological advancements in order to thrive and remain competitive.

Thankfully, by knowing what experienced industry leaders from across a range of fields think of this fast-changing environment – and by learning from how they are reacting to it – businesspeople can thrive in this brave new world.

So, let’s see what some experts are up to and try to learn from their insights on a range of new technologies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfdDR_0kpjBNgT00
Photo bywocintechchat/UnsplashonUnsplash

Trending Technology 1: Internet of Things

The growing popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is seemingly unstoppable. Before the end of 2023, some analysts predict that there will be 14.4 billion IoT-connected devices, and that this will rise to 27 billion by 2025, as 4G/5G networks spread worldwide.

As Robert Johnson, Senior Director of Merchandising at Coast Appliances, says:

“Smart technology has been a big part of modern homes. We use them daily, making our lives so much easier. Without smart televisions, robotic vacuum cleaners, and other smart home appliances, modern people suffer from excessive fatigue or burnout”.

He adds that:

“The number of smart connected devices - such as smart plugs, lights, and thermostats, is rapidly growing. You can turn them into a connected device, controllable through your smartphone. These devices are especially helpful for the elderly and people with disabilities.”

IoT is increasingly being used in the corporate environment, as well as in homes. For example, for both remote workers and office-based staff, IoT devices can help to improve team communication, ease of collaboration, and overall productivity.

As Nunzio Ross, the CEO and Founder of Majesty Coffee, says:

“IoT will empower more industries. For instance, IoT devices allow food manufacturers to access and analyze real-time data to promote food safety in the food industry. IoT can be used in coffee production planning, coffee bean quality control, coffee waste utilization, and supply chain management.”

Ross further adds that:

“More businesses will explore their IoT options to improve productivity and sales while reducing the cost of operations. This tech trend will continue as small businesses scale and big companies expand into the global market.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gn8sI_0kpjBNgT00
Photo bygeralt/Pixabay

Trending Technology 2: AI Chatbots In Marketing

AI chatbots are designed to perform routine automated tasks, such as responding to common customer enquiries.

By using programmed algorithms that are powered by natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence, chatbots can understand and simulate human conversation, allowing them to handle automated responses - which as a consequence can help to boost customer engagement, provide a faster, more satisfying response to support requests, and give valuable time back to business owners.

Tools such as ChatGPT, Bard, and other AI chatbot platforms have become an instant sensation, sending shockwaves throughout communities of content creators and marketers. And according to Milo Cruz of FreelanceWritingJobs, these disruptions are set to continue.

He says that:

“AI chatbots will change the content marketing dynamics this year and beyond. While this technology causes a huge concern among freelance writers, many of them are positive that this tool will give them more jobs and income.

“Businesses will still need humans to proofread and verify information in AI-generated content. At this point, AI chatbots have limitations because data isn't sourced in real-time. Content development processes still need the help of human writers to add more in-depth, latest data into AI content to make the article unique and engaging. Otherwise, search engine results will be flooded with low-quality, generic content.”

But will AI chatbots impact on the search engine optimization (SEO) industry? Preston Powell, the CEO of Webserv, shares that:

“SEO is an integral element of content marketing. AI chatbots and GPT-related technologies impact SEO marketing. Marketers use them to finish mundane SEO tasks, such as organizing topics, creating meta descriptions, and identifying frequently asked questions.

“AI chatbots and GPT can help search engines better understand user intent by automated query listening. These platforms can automatically generate related and relevant responses that SEO marketers can tweak to provide more helpful search engine results. Therefore, AI chatbots and GPT are powerful SEO and content marketing tools that must be added to your toolkit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REwMY_0kpjBNgT00
Photo byTim van der Kuip/UnsplashonUnsplash

Trending Technology 3: Solar Energy Tech In Business

The advancement in solar energy technology will make this renewable energy source more in-demand, affordable, and widespread in the near future.

For example, solar-powered streetlights will help to improve public safety and reduce carbon emissions in urban areas, as well as cut electricity costs. Furthermore, solar panels are becoming a highly sought-after energy source for charging electric vehicles.

Many companies now recognize the financial benefits of investing in green technologies too. As Sam Tabak, a Board Member of Rabbi Meir Baal Haness Charities, says:

“Solar energy and other renewables make an excellent investment for business owners looking for long-term financial savings. The returns are tenfold because businesses can boost their environmental stand to give back to the community by reducing the carbon emissions associated with using fossil fuels via the grid.”

Tabak also points out that:

“Solar power is clean and sustainable, unlike coal and gas. Monocrystalline solar panels work best for businesses since they’re made of pure silicone crystals, which can quickly convert the sun’s light into usable energy to support business operations. If all businesses will adopt solar technology, everybody wins. Aside from tax credits and government incentives, companies can attract more investors and customers because of this sustainable effort.”

These factors are attractive enough, but solar panels can provide some additional benefits for businesses, such as significantly lowering their electricity costs and carbon footprint. This all means that the solar panel and green technology industries will almost certainly continue to grow rapidly in the coming years, due to the attractive advantages they offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSsXu_0kpjBNgT00
Photo byChelsea/UnsplashonUnsplash

Modern Solutions For Age-Old Problems

The technological trends outlined here – and many others besides – have already proved disruptive for many industries. But as our experts have identified, they offer exciting opportunities which have the potential to make our home and work lives easier, more productive, and more convenient.

Changes are coming, then, throughout 2023 and beyond. There may be bumps in the road, but for now, let’s all try to learn from our experiences and enjoy the ride!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# technology# IoT# ai# green technology# business

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a B2B magazine editor with an interest in politics, business, economics, sport, technology, and more. I produce articles that touch upon business, politics, marketing, and the point where these areas intersect with each other.

N/A
32 followers

More from Alex Belsey

AD: How To Choose The Right Color For Your RTA Kitchen Cabinets

Note: This article has been produced in collaboration with Cabinetset.com. For many home renovators, Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) cabinets have been interior design lifesavers time and time again!

Read full story

Which TV Shows Were The Streaming Industry’s Biggest Hits In 2022?

The streaming giants work hard to offer their audiences as much high-quality content as possible, which has led to widespread industry growth over recent years. And according to ExpressVPN’s blog piece, even Netflix has increased in popularity again after releasing the last season of Stranger Things, despite having lost subscribers in the first part of the year – which caused much discussion at the time.

Read full story

Some Simple Hatha Yoga Asanas You Can Do At Home

Yoga asanas, or yogasanas, are the building blocks of any yogic practice, and these are linked together with a series of movements and pranayamic breathing techniques to create a balanced flow which brings many psychological, physical, and spiritual health benefits to the practitioner.

Read full story

Enjoy The Trip! 4 Of The Best Psytrance Albums

If you’ve ever gone to a rave, festival, or any type of electronic dance music event, you will likely have experienced the thrill of psytrance. Psytrance is a subgenre of electronic dance music (EDM), characterised by electro and psychedelic rock influences that typically features heavy bass lines and surreal sample tracks.

Read full story

What Type Of Mountain Bike Will Suit Your Lifestyle?

Christmas is coming! And every year mountain bikes make for popular presents. But whenever you buy a mountain bike as a gift for a loved one (or for yourself!), you'll have a significant decision to make: should you buy a bike with full or hardtail suspension?

Read full story

Music For Creative Writing: Inspiring Artists For Your Chosen Genre

No matter how good a writer you are, sometimes we all need a little inspiration. Music has an intrinsic link with creative writing, and songs of all kinds have inspired countless works of classic fiction - and vice versa. Who could forget Haruki Murakami’s classic novel Norwegian Wood, named for the Beatles’ song of the same name? Or Thomas Mann’s Dr. Faustus, based on the life of Austrian composer Arnold Schönberg?

Read full story

3 Ways You Can Improve Your Health From Home Using Natural Methods

If you've felt your health starting to slip over the past couple of years, you're not alone. The COVID-19 pandemic caused many people to lapse from their regular diet and exercise programmes, and many have also experienced a deterioration in their mental health due to several years of isolation and stress.

Read full story

5 Destinations For Your Musical Bucket List

The musical world is colourful, vibrant, and influenced by the unique histories of each culture around the globe. Cross-cultural influences define the music of diverse societies, as the fusion of diﬀerent techniques flourishes into new genres. From the blues in Southern and Central USA, to symphonic metal in Scandinavia and the blossoming of Asian rock and pop cultures including K-Pop and C-Pop, the global music scene is developing faster than ever.

Read full story

How Facebook Can Help You Grow Your Business

Marketing strategies change over time. Whereas once businesspeople would have to rely on print, radio, and broadcast ads, the advent of the internet has made many more options available.

Read full story

Beating Musician’s Block: Top Tips For Finding Inspiration

Even the most talented songwriters and composers sometimes hit a dry spell. This can be due to several factors; stress, boredom, and fatigue can all contribute to 'musician's block', making it diﬃcult to summon the energy or inspiration to come up with something new and original.

Read full story

European Holidays For Culture Vultures: A Guide To Summer 2022

Europe is home to some of the most renowned artists across the globe, and every piece of artwork, even the very architecture it is housed in, is a testament to the culture and history behind it. Europe is widely known for its historic, yet dynamic and avant-garde art scene, and is constantly changing its approach to the world of art.

Read full story

How To Make Your Business More Sustainable In 10 Simple Steps

In recent years, there has been an increased interest in sustainability. And while everyone can do things to be more environmentally friendly around the home, consumers are also choosing to make their purchases from companies that have green initiatives and sustainable policies.

Read full story

How To Holiday In The UK After Brexit

Following the UK’s decision to leave the EU in the referendum held on June 23rd 2016, there were years of uncertainty about what regulations would be in place concerning the movement of goods and people to and from the UK, after the state had officially left the EU.

Read full story

5 Ways To Support Your Staff At Work

In recent years, employee health and wellbeing has come to the forefront of HR topics — and it is easy to see why. Studies show that a supported, healthy workforce is more effective, productive, and fulfilled in their role.

Read full story

The Professionals That Can Boost Your Business

Certain kinds of professional can be considered an investment, not an expense. These include marketers, accountants, salespeople, product developers, and more. In essence, when done correctly, the money you spend on hiring and training these professionals should be returned to you many times over in the form of the additional revenues they will generate for your business.

Read full story

Five Simple Ways You Can Save Money On Fuel And Other Driving Costs

If you’ve been feeling the financial pinch following the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re not alone. Across the world, people have been left worse off by the economic damage caused by COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns, and this will have been felt even more by those for whom money was tight even before the pandemic.

Read full story

The Top 3 Electric Cars For Petrolheads

Want to go green but can’t give up the nice drive? Or need something a little more showy than a SmartCar?. You won’t be the first, and certainly not the last. In fact, when surveyed, one in seven drivers said that their reason for not buying an electric car was simply because they hadn’t seen an EV that they really wanted.

Read full story
2 comments

5 Great Ways To Foster A Positive Workplace Culture

Fostering a positive workplace culture is one of the most important investments you can make in your business. Studies show that companies which are considered to be positive and supportive by their employees are more likely to retain personnel, and less likely to have employees taking sick leave. This means that there are not just emotional consequences to having a positive workplace culture, but tangible results too — such as less disruptions and lower employee turnover.

Read full story

Greener Deliveries: The Future Of Courier Services In The Age Of The Environment

In the last decade, online shopping has become the norm as more and more people take advantage of next day delivery and international shipping options from the comfort of their own home.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy