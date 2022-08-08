Beating Musician’s Block: Top Tips For Finding Inspiration

Alex Belsey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9Yhe_0h94DQBq00
6261076/Pixabay

Even the most talented songwriters and composers sometimes hit a dry spell. This can be due to several factors; stress, boredom, and fatigue can all contribute to 'musician's block', making it diﬃcult to summon the energy or inspiration to come up with something new and original.

Your ability to write music may also be hindered by events in your musical career, such as low self-esteem following a poor critique, or working on an album that you simply don’t enjoy.

Fortunately, we are blessed to live in a world which is full of inspiration, just waiting to be uncovered. Here are a few top techniques for overcoming musician's block.

Stimulating With Self Care

If you’re not taking care of your body and mind, your brain will have a more diﬃcult time coming up with innovative ideas. Fatigue, hunger, and stress can have the eﬀect of creating a 'brain fog' that makes it harder to focus.

Taking some time away from your instrument or computer can give your brain time to relax, which helps you to come back to your work with a fresh pair of eyes.

Consider:

• Have you eaten a healthy balanced diet today?

• Have you drunk enough water?

• Have you had between 8 and 10 hours of sleep?

• Have you washed and dressed yourself today?

• Is your environment a relaxing and clean place to work?

• Have you taken regular breaks?

Spending Time In Nature

Nature is a great source of inspiration for many musicians and artists, and the natural world has inspired many of the greatest hits of all time, from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons to Bob Thiele’s What A Wonderful World.

Taking the time to go outside and engage with nature also has many benefits for mental health, such as improved concentration and attention, lower stress levels, and increased endorphin and dopamine levels – all of which result in feelings of happiness and calmness.

You may also find inspiration from the sounds found in the natural world: Pink Floyd famously sampled a range of animal noises on their album Animals, while the Doors’ Riders On The Storm uses storm and rain samples to create a moody atmosphere. In modern pop, Lana Del Rey is also known for her use of ocean sounds in many of her tracks.

When you’re out for your next walk, why not record any sounds that spark your imagination? You can then use these samples in electronic tracks, or attempt to replicate them using instruments.

Play A Word Game

If you prefer to write your lyrics before the music, playing a word game such as Scrabble can be a great way to get over writer’s block. These kinds of games stimulate your brain and can help you to identify catchy words or phrases to use in your lyrics.

Investing in a set of word fridge magnets can be a great way to experiment with diﬀerent words and phrases for your songs. Every time you go to your fridge throughout the day, take a look at your magnet set. Which words go well together and why? How can you use these phrases to make an impression on your audience?

Use Your Experience

Experience is a powerful tool for creating emotional songs that your listeners can connect to. Many classic songs have been inspired by powerful events - both good and bad - that affected the artists or their loved ones.

You have likely had many experiences in your life that have made an impact on you; these experiences can be something that has happened to you directly, stories you have heard from others, or a combination of the two.

What experiences in your life stand out to you? How did you feel back then? And do you feel diﬀerently about them now?

Exercise: Identify one positive experience and one negative experience from your life that have made an impression on you. How can you communicate the feelings attached to these events through music and lyrics?

Do you want the music to match the lyrics in tone? Or is it more eﬀective to communicate feelings of confusion by using contrast, such as happy lyrics with sad music, or vice versa?

Read A Book

Books are an excellent resource for musicians and can help artists to build a creative persona. Many popular songs have been based on books, including Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights, and Jeﬀerson Airplane’s White Rabbit, which was inspired by Alice In Wonderland.

And if classical literature isn't your cup of tea, A Perfect Circle wrote So Long And Thanks For All The Fish inspired by Douglas Adams’ successful sci-fi comedy The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy.

When writing about your favourite novel consider:

• Which character(s) do you relate most to? How can you communicate their personality through music and lyrics?

• What is the overarching storyline or theme of the book?

• Are there any thematic elements you can use from the book to enhance your music, such as sounds or well-known quotes?

Whatever your writing style, there are countless sources of inspiration to draw on. So why not kick back and enjoy your favourite works of literature? You may find they inspire your own masterpiece.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# music# songwriting# entertainment

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a B2B magazine editor with an interest in politics, business, economics, sport, technology, and more. I produce articles that touch upon business, politics, marketing, and the point where these areas intersect with each other.

N/A
31 followers

More from Alex Belsey

European Holidays For Culture Vultures: A Guide To Summer 2022

Europe is home to some of the most renowned artists across the globe, and every piece of artwork, even the very architecture it is housed in, is a testament to the culture and history behind it. Europe is widely known for its historic, yet dynamic and avant-garde art scene, and is constantly changing its approach to the world of art.

Read full story

How To Make Your Business More Sustainable In 10 Simple Steps

In recent years, there has been an increased interest in sustainability. And while everyone can do things to be more environmentally friendly around the home, consumers are also choosing to make their purchases from companies that have green initiatives and sustainable policies.

Read full story

How To Holiday In The UK After Brexit

Following the UK’s decision to leave the EU in the referendum held on June 23rd 2016, there were years of uncertainty about what regulations would be in place concerning the movement of goods and people to and from the UK, after the state had officially left the EU.

Read full story

5 Ways To Support Your Staff At Work

In recent years, employee health and wellbeing has come to the forefront of HR topics — and it is easy to see why. Studies show that a supported, healthy workforce is more effective, productive, and fulfilled in their role.

Read full story

The Professionals That Can Boost Your Business

Certain kinds of professional can be considered an investment, not an expense. These include marketers, accountants, salespeople, product developers, and more. In essence, when done correctly, the money you spend on hiring and training these professionals should be returned to you many times over in the form of the additional revenues they will generate for your business.

Read full story

Five Simple Ways You Can Save Money On Fuel And Other Driving Costs

If you’ve been feeling the financial pinch following the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re not alone. Across the world, people have been left worse off by the economic damage caused by COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns, and this will have been felt even more by those for whom money was tight even before the pandemic.

Read full story

The Top 3 Electric Cars For Petrolheads

Want to go green but can’t give up the nice drive? Or need something a little more showy than a SmartCar?. You won’t be the first, and certainly not the last. In fact, when surveyed, one in seven drivers said that their reason for not buying an electric car was simply because they hadn’t seen an EV that they really wanted.

Read full story
2 comments

5 Great Ways To Foster A Positive Workplace Culture

Fostering a positive workplace culture is one of the most important investments you can make in your business. Studies show that companies which are considered to be positive and supportive by their employees are more likely to retain personnel, and less likely to have employees taking sick leave. This means that there are not just emotional consequences to having a positive workplace culture, but tangible results too — such as less disruptions and lower employee turnover.

Read full story

Greener Deliveries: The Future Of Courier Services In The Age Of The Environment

In the last decade, online shopping has become the norm as more and more people take advantage of next day delivery and international shipping options from the comfort of their own home.

Read full story

Top Tips To Successfully Become Your Own Boss

More and more people are choosing to leave salaried positions to explore the possibilities of becoming their own boss. During nationwide lockdowns, furlough schemes, redundancies, and a freefalling economy, people have begun to question their worth in society.

Read full story

The Evolution Of Cars Over Time

From our earliest ancestors stepping out of their caves, humans by nature are innovators, inspirers, and inventors. From the very first wheel, we have continued to evolve our means of transport, conquering land, sea, air, and then reaching outer space.

Read full story

Brexit Blues Or EU Earner? How The Future Looks For The Freight And Courier Industries

At the centre of the news for the past few weeks, goods transport is a hot topic when it comes to matters of Brexit and the EU. On top of rising costs, changing policy, increased documentation, and hold-ups across the Channel, navigating changing regulations during a global pandemic – with its constant staff shortages and outbreaks of disease – has been a real challenge for the industry.

Read full story

The 3 Most Relevant Artists Of The 1990s In 2021 And Beyond

If you’re a 90s kid, you may remember it as a time of incredible musical diversity. As bands faced growing pressure to do something different to stay ‘relevant’, the genres began to branch out. Where heavier music in the 80s mostly consisted of classic rock’n’roll and punk, now grunge, alternative rock, industrial, and metal came to the fore.

Read full story

Capital Punishment: How Money And Power Reshapes Societies

In a capitalist system, money is inextricably linked with power – the more money you have, the greater influence you wield. In particular, purchasing power can become political power when the wealthy use their resources to assume positions in the corridors of influence through attending elite private schools, exclusive social clubs, or networking events where they can form connections with other monied interests.

Read full story

Smooth Operator: 5 Simple Ways To Help Your Business Run Smoothly

If you run a business, you will appreciate how many protocols and processes must be overseen on a daily basis. You may have automated where possible, and delegated what remained. But it is still likely that there are some areas of your business that could run more smoothly.

Read full story

6 Unexpected Ways To Invest In Your Business

Many people are choosing to start their own businesses and there are more ways than ever to thrive — even during challenging times. However, even once a new business has been established, it is important to continually invest in it. This does not simply mean financial investment, but investing in the quality of the service, the wellbeing of staff, and the simplicity of the processes.

Read full story

Autumn Catering Ideas For Inspiration

Whether you are organising an elegant dinner party, hosting a casual get-together, or even running a professional catering business — Autumn is a great time of year to get inspired.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy