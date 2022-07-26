European Holidays For Culture Vultures: A Guide To Summer 2022

Alex Belsey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTLpJ_0gtKcNNJ00
Pexels

Europe is home to some of the most renowned artists across the globe, and every piece of artwork, even the very architecture it is housed in, is a testament to the culture and history behind it. Europe is widely known for its historic, yet dynamic and avant-garde art scene, and is constantly changing its approach to the world of art.

It has been the birthplace of many foundational artistic movements, including the Renaissance (1350-1620), the Impressionist movement (1860-1886) and Cubism (1907-1917) among many others, and the diverse landscape and rich heritage continue to inspire new ideas to this day.

Here, we’ll look at three of 2022’s top holiday destinations and must-see exhibits for creatives, culture vultures, and those who simply fancy an ever-popular European roadtrip.

1. Florence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dj0fW_0gtKcNNJ00
Wikimedia

Home to Michelangelo, Botticelli, and Leonardo da Vinci among many other Italian innovators, Florence is essential for any art lover visiting the continent.

The city itself is a haven for architecture buﬀs and places Italian Renaissance art and architecture centre stage with some of the most glorious examples of religious art of the modern age, including Michelangelo's David, and Giotto's Madonna of San Giorgio al Costa.

The best way to view Florence is not by making an itinerary or working your way through a guidebook. Florence is a treasure hunt of a city, with architectural embellishments and lavish frescos tucked away in alleys and niches to be discovered unexpectedly. Make your way through bustling Italian plazas, and sun-scorched cobbled streets, and discover with your own eyes the art and culture of this vibrant Italian city.

If, however, you would like to pencil some exhibitions in the diary, the revolutionary works by Donatello are currently on show at the Palazzo Strozzi and Bargello Museum until the 31st of July.

Donatello's works were highly influential across the Renaissance period, and the artist was commissioned by the great Medici family to create some of the most famous sculptures and architecture of the Renaissance era, including the Tomb of the Antipope John XXIII and the facade of the Santa Maria del Fiore.

The 22nd of September 2022 to the 29th of January 2023 will showcase the most extensive Italian exhibit of contemporary Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson to date, at the Palazzo Strozzi. This exhibition plays with the eﬀect of light, colours, and shapes to take the viewer on an inspirational journey through Eliasson’s creative development.

2. Paris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7VUV_0gtKcNNJ00
Pexels

As the birthplace of Impressionism, Art Nouveau, Art Deco, and Fauvism, a major fashion design capital and a hub for writers and filmmakers alike, Paris has firmly cemented its role in the global creative industries and flourished in traditional and contemporary spheres alike.

Paris is home to some of the world's most celebrated art collections, including the Louvre which is widely considered to be the greatest art museum in the world, with 40,000 works on display including the Mona Lisa and 9 million visitors every year.

The Musée D’Orsay is also an essential visit, with one of the world’s largest collections of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist art, including art from famous Parisien artists including Monet, and ranked fifteenth in the most-visited art museums of 2020.

And of course, if your tastes are more modern, you can catch contemporary exhibits at the Saint- Germain, Belleville, and Marais galleries.

If you’re a lover of French cinema, you must not miss the Cinémathèque Française’s homage to actress Romy Schneider on the 40th anniversary of her death. The tribute will feature Schneider’s roles, lines, diary, images, and interviews for a deeper insight into Schneider’s life and creative processes. The exhibition will run from March 16th to July 31st 2022.

The Musée D’Orsay features a collection of hundreds of works by Edvard Munch, entitled A Poem Of Love, Life And Death from September 20th 2022 to January 22nd 2023. While many people are familiar with The Scream, this exhibition is an eye-opening look into Munch’s artistic career and reveals a depth and diversity to his works which often escapes the public eye.

This exhibition is an exciting array of paintings, sketches, prints and engravings which highlight his diverse artistic skills.

3. Amsterdam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LArS_0gtKcNNJ00
Wikimedia

Briefly home to post-Impressionist painter Van Gogh, Amsterdam is famously one of the leading influences in art and culture and has several art museums including the Rijksmuseum, as well as over fifty theatres, a symphony orchestra and two ballet troupes.

The Rijksmuseum is the national museum of the Netherlands and showcases over 800 years of Dutch art history, including the great Dutch artists Rembrandt, Van Gogh and Vermeer. The collection consists of over 1 million objects with a maximum display of 8,000 pieces, and includes influential works such as The Milkmaid by Vermeer and Rembrandt’s Night Watch.

This year's lineup will include the works of English modernist sculptor Barbara Hepworth (3rd June to 23rd October 2022) which explore her post-war period, as well as exhibitions of Modern Japanese Lacquer art (1st July to 4th September), XXL Paper artworks (1st July to 4th September) and early photography of Japan (1st July to 4th September).

For something quirky, you could drop in to the Crawly Creatures exhibit, which focuses on the beauty and brutality of the insect world, featuring artists including Albrecht Dürer, Wenzel Jamnitzer, Jann van Kessel and Maria Sybilla Merian, or Clara the Rhinoceros, which focuses on the life and depictions of one of the first rhinoceroses to be brought to Europe (30th September 2022 to 15th January 2023).

Travelling Travails

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries introduced restrictions on who could enter or exit their borders. And while restrictions have now eased across much of the world, it is well worth checking to see what you may be required to do before you are able to travel from your home country to one of Europe’s cultural hotspots.

Additionally, if you are travelling from the UK, you may have additional obstacles to navigate that relate to Brexit.

While much attention so far has focused on the difficulties caused to trade and the movement of goods, Brexit has also introduced some additional criteria that people must meet if they are to travel to certain EU states, and this is something UK tourists will need to deal with prior to their trip.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# tourism# europe# art# culture

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a B2B magazine editor with an interest in politics, business, economics, sport, technology, and more. I produce articles that touch upon business, politics, marketing, and the point where these areas intersect with each other.

N/A
30 followers

More from Alex Belsey

How To Make Your Business More Sustainable In 10 Simple Steps

In recent years, there has been an increased interest in sustainability. And while everyone can do things to be more environmentally friendly around the home, consumers are also choosing to make their purchases from companies that have green initiatives and sustainable policies.

Read full story

How To Holiday In The UK After Brexit

Following the UK’s decision to leave the EU in the referendum held on June 23rd 2016, there were years of uncertainty about what regulations would be in place concerning the movement of goods and people to and from the UK, after the state had officially left the EU.

Read full story

5 Ways To Support Your Staff At Work

In recent years, employee health and wellbeing has come to the forefront of HR topics — and it is easy to see why. Studies show that a supported, healthy workforce is more effective, productive, and fulfilled in their role.

Read full story

The Professionals That Can Boost Your Business

Certain kinds of professional can be considered an investment, not an expense. These include marketers, accountants, salespeople, product developers, and more. In essence, when done correctly, the money you spend on hiring and training these professionals should be returned to you many times over in the form of the additional revenues they will generate for your business.

Read full story

Five Simple Ways You Can Save Money On Fuel And Other Driving Costs

If you’ve been feeling the financial pinch following the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re not alone. Across the world, people have been left worse off by the economic damage caused by COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns, and this will have been felt even more by those for whom money was tight even before the pandemic.

Read full story

The Top 3 Electric Cars For Petrolheads

Want to go green but can’t give up the nice drive? Or need something a little more showy than a SmartCar?. You won’t be the first, and certainly not the last. In fact, when surveyed, one in seven drivers said that their reason for not buying an electric car was simply because they hadn’t seen an EV that they really wanted.

Read full story
2 comments

5 Great Ways To Foster A Positive Workplace Culture

Fostering a positive workplace culture is one of the most important investments you can make in your business. Studies show that companies which are considered to be positive and supportive by their employees are more likely to retain personnel, and less likely to have employees taking sick leave. This means that there are not just emotional consequences to having a positive workplace culture, but tangible results too — such as less disruptions and lower employee turnover.

Read full story

Greener Deliveries: The Future Of Courier Services In The Age Of The Environment

In the last decade, online shopping has become the norm as more and more people take advantage of next day delivery and international shipping options from the comfort of their own home.

Read full story

Top Tips To Successfully Become Your Own Boss

More and more people are choosing to leave salaried positions to explore the possibilities of becoming their own boss. During nationwide lockdowns, furlough schemes, redundancies, and a freefalling economy, people have begun to question their worth in society.

Read full story

A Selection Of Small And Simple Changes We Can Make To Help Our Planet

We recently saw the Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) take part in Glasgow, where members of the EU and other supporting countries gathered to talk about how to tackle the oncoming ecological crisis.

Read full story

How To Make A Strong Start To Your Freelance Writing Career

So, you’ve decided to follow your passion and become a freelance writer. But what now?. Being self-employed comes with a list of pros and cons that can be overwhelming. For example, while employed, you will always have a chain of command to approach when things go wrong, and someone else will have to worry about tax and insurance, safety regulations, and sick pay, among other things. But when you become self-employed, you suddenly need to think about all these things yourself!

Read full story

The Evolution Of Cars Over Time

From our earliest ancestors stepping out of their caves, humans by nature are innovators, inspirers, and inventors. From the very first wheel, we have continued to evolve our means of transport, conquering land, sea, air, and then reaching outer space.

Read full story

How To Choose The Best Vehicle For Your Lifestyle

We all remember the excitement of passing our driving test. Whether it was yesterday or 30 years ago, the sense of relief and freedom you earned after weeks, months, or even years of lessons finally paid off.

Read full story

Brexit Blues Or EU Earner? How The Future Looks For The Freight And Courier Industries

At the centre of the news for the past few weeks, goods transport is a hot topic when it comes to matters of Brexit and the EU. On top of rising costs, changing policy, increased documentation, and hold-ups across the Channel, navigating changing regulations during a global pandemic – with its constant staff shortages and outbreaks of disease – has been a real challenge for the industry.

Read full story

5 Specialist Writing Jobs You Can Do From Home

Recent times have seen a major shift towards remote and flexible working options. During national lockdowns and the global pandemic in particular, many companies asked their employees to work predominantly from home.

Read full story

The 3 Most Relevant Artists Of The 1990s In 2021 And Beyond

If you’re a 90s kid, you may remember it as a time of incredible musical diversity. As bands faced growing pressure to do something different to stay ‘relevant’, the genres began to branch out. Where heavier music in the 80s mostly consisted of classic rock’n’roll and punk, now grunge, alternative rock, industrial, and metal came to the fore.

Read full story

How Cleaning Your Home Can Reduce Anxiety

We all know that our environment can have a profound effect on us. A cluttered, messy space can be an indication of stress and a lack of time. A clean, clear, and fresh space can instantly feel more positive and productive.

Read full story

Capital Punishment: How Money And Power Reshapes Societies

In a capitalist system, money is inextricably linked with power – the more money you have, the greater influence you wield. In particular, purchasing power can become political power when the wealthy use their resources to assume positions in the corridors of influence through attending elite private schools, exclusive social clubs, or networking events where they can form connections with other monied interests.

Read full story

Customising Your Company Vehicle: Why You Should Choose Wrapping Over Repainting

We’ve all seen those company cars and vans, with custom logos, artwork, and advertising. Having your details written on a vehicle, alongside an eye-catching design, is a fantastic marketing strategy that quite literally takes your name on the road to your next potential client.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy