Doomsday Prepping: Are You One of Them?

Alejandro Betancourt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vpm0V_0gmQqvaO00
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels.

Doomsday Preppers. That’s what they’re called. The people who believe that the world is coming to an end and they need to do something about it. Are you one of them?

Maybe you don’t think the world is coming to an end, but there are still risks that you need to prepare for. Hurricanes, floods, earthquakes — these are all things that can happen without warning and cause massive damage.

“In 5-billion years the Sun will expand & engulf our orbit as the charred ember that was once Earth vaporizes. Have a nice day.” — Neil Degrasse Tyson

So how do you prepare for the worst?

I’ve been reading some articles from people who believe civilization is about to collapse. And in some ways, I get it; I see it happening before my eyes.

The world is on fire, metaphorically and literally. Europe is experiencing the highest temperatures ever, massive fires everywhere, Great Britain is experiencing a heat wave like never before, and we are experiencing shortages in everything from groceries to technology.

The war in Ukraine is still going on, inflation is thru the roof everywhere, and Covid is far from over. So, yes, things are pretty bad.

But, I don’t think the world is coming to an end. At least, not in the way that the apocalypses say. I believe we are heading for a significant reset, though—a reset of our systems, ways of living, and values.

I´d lost my last shred of patience if I ever had it. I’ve realized that the systems we have in place are not working for the majority of us, and they’re not sustainable. Something needs to change, and it needs to change fast.

So, what can you do? Well, you can start by preparing for the worst.

I know it sounds counterintuitive, but hear me out. If you’re ready for the worst, then you’ll be able to weather any storm that comes your way. And trust me, there will be storms.

Start by assessing your current situation and identify your risks. Once you have identified them, you can mitigate them to reduce potential harm.

There are many ways to mitigate risks — from stocking up on supplies to investing. But they all have different pros and cons. It is essential to understand what will work best in your specific situation before making a decision.

For example, stocking up on supplies is an excellent way to prepare for a short-term disaster. Still, it won’t do you good if the catastrophe is long-term.

Investing in a generator is another way to mitigate risks. A generator can provide you with power during a power outage. However, generators are expensive and need regular maintenance.

The best way to prepare for the worst is by being informed and making intelligent decisions.

“It’s the end of the world every day, for someone.” — Margaret Atwood

How to Prepare Yourself Mentally and Physically

No one wants to think about the worst-case scenario, but it’s essential to be prepared for anything that comes your way. Mentally and physically, preparing yourself for the worst can help you weather any storm.

Start by mentally preparing yourself for the possibility of a disaster. This may seem daunting, but facing your fears head-on is essential. Once you’ve done this, you can start making a plan.

Most of us avoid going there out of fear. But the more you think about it and plan for it, the less fearful you will become.

And remember, your mental preparation is just as necessary as your physical preparation. If you’re not in a good place mentally, you won’t be able to make intelligent decisions when disaster strikes.

So how do you prepare mentally for the worst?

Start by getting informed. Learn everything you can about the risks that are specific to your area. This will help you understand what you’re up against and give you a better chance of making it through unscathed.

Then, start making a plan. What will you do if a disaster strikes? Where will you go? Who will you call? Having a plan will help you stay calm and make intelligent decisions when the time comes.

Finally, think about your mental health. Make sure you’re taking care of yourself and that you have a support system in place. This will be crucial if a disaster does occur.

What are the Best Plans for Worst-Case Scenarios?

In a worst-case scenario, it is crucial to have a plan in place. Your goal needs to be based on what you are most likely to need and what you can realistically store.

Some people might think they should prepare for the worst by stocking up on food and water, but that is not always realistic. You need to think about how much space you have at home and how often you need access to your supplies.

For example, if there was an EMP attack or something similar and all power sources were cut off, you would want a generator with fuel stored separately to stay supplied with electricity.

Knowing where your nearest shelter is is also essential in case the government or other officials issued an emergency evacuation order.

You should also have a plan for how to stay in contact with your family and loved ones if you are separated during a disaster. This could include having an out-of-state relative or friend that everyone can check in with or making sure everyone has each other’s contact information stored in their phones.

The bottom line is that you must be prepared for the worst-case scenario. Think about what you would need and make a plan accordingly. By doing this, you will be better equipped to handle whatever comes your way.

Maybe I´ve become a doomsday prepper myself! Do you have a plan for the worst-case scenario?

If not, now is the time to start preparing. Use the tips above to get started, and don’t forget to share your suggestions in the comments below.

