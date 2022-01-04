Opinion: It’s Time to Stop Objectifying Celebrities: Let’s See Them for What They Are, People

Alejandro Betancourt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKnxZ_0dcgRomL00
Photo by Start Digital on Unsplash

Celebrities are people too. I can’t believe I have to say that, but I do.

It’s sad to see that so many people objectify and dehumanize them by turning them into something they are not. Celebrities are humans; the only difference is that many people know of them given their jobs. Celebrities deserve respect as everyone else does.

Celebrities are like you and me. They are not that different from us. Sure, they have a “few more” followers on Instagram, or they are the voice of a well-known brand, but their life is not all that different from ours. They have to deal with the pressures of being in the public eye, but they are like you and me — with some added perks.

What does the term “Celebrity” mean?

Celebrity is an ambiguous term that has different meanings depending on the context. It can refer to someone famous, notable, or famous for whatever reason. The word comes from “celebrate,” which means honor, praise, or celebrate someone or something.

Celebrities are usually in the public eye because of something they’ve done, be it a talent or a skill. They can also become famous for their beauty and good looks — not only in the film industry but everywhere else too!

Some people consider celebrities to have perfect lives because we see them on our screens doing extraordinary things. Their private lives are nowhere near perfect. Besides, most celebrities seem flawless when captured by paparazzi cameras out in public. But this is far from reality. Celebrities lead everyday lives like us with ups and downs.

What is Objectification?

Objectification occurs when someone is treated as an object rather than a human. This can be done in different ways, but it usually involves reducing someone to their body parts, sexual functions, or convenience. It implies we don’t see people as human. When we objectify, we are not seeing them for who they are — people with feelings and emotions like us. Instead, we reduce them to things that can be bought and sold, used and abused.

It impacts us and what we stand for in our culture

When we reduce celebrities to objects, we value this way of thinking.

Let’s put an end to objectifying celebrities once and for all. Because it not only dehumanizes them, but we dehumanize ourselves in the process.

People see some of them as their role models and even think of them as people to aspire to be like. What does it mean if, as a society, we aspire to be like objects?

We need to break these cultural stereotypes that say celebrities have perfect lives or don’t deal with insecurities and other pressures in their careers at times — not only for their sake but also for ours.

Hollywood has, in many ways, become the most influential industry in the world. After all, it’s hard to go anywhere without seeing some form of entertainment related to “The Industry” on every TV, computer, or phone. Celebrities have an impact on us and what is valued in our culture.

It seems like we are evolving as a society. But I can’t help but wonder if it’s too late for us to change how we think and act towards celebrities.

Aristotle said back in 320 BC, “the gods have made no mortal so great that he need be ashamed to speak to a god.” Let’s do our part by treating everyone with respect. Let’s see them for who they are. People!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# celebrities# humanity# selfimprovement# personalgrowth# objectification

Comments / 30

Published by

Bringing you interesting information with my writing. Business, sports, economy, weather, art - I cover it all. Each article is curated for different topics, so there will always be something new to read!

Los Angeles, CA
314 followers

More from Alejandro Betancourt

A Philosophy on Turning Adversity Into Something Beautiful: The Japanese Art of Kintsugi

Have you ever taken a moment to appreciate the beauty of something broken? Kintsugi, or Kintsukuroi, is an ancient Japanese philosophy that teaches us to turn adversity into beauty.

Read full story

Opinion: A Successful Marketing Campaign That Got Everyone Talking: Spotify Wrapped

The idea of marketing is not new. Marketing has been around for centuries, and it’s something that most businesses are constantly trying to do better at. Marketing is also an essential factor in our day-to-day lives, even if we don’t realize it.

Read full story

Elon Musk, Forget Mars, We Can Feed the World With Space Bacteria!

It’s a great time to be alive. We live in an era where we can grow meat without animals, cure diseases with genetic engineering, and soon even travel to Mars. But despite all our technological progress, one fact remains, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). In 2020, between 720 and 811 million people faced hunger. And that number is only expected to increase as Earth’s population continues to climb.

Read full story
59 comments

WHO Condemns the Severe Travel Bans Imposed on Southern Africa

According to the office for Africa of this UN agency, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a statement today condemning the severe travel restrictions imposed on southern Africa and calling for policies to be based on evidence and support for African nations.

Read full story

Twitter's Jack Dorsey is being replaced as CEO by Parag Agrawal

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced that Jack Dorsey has decided to step down as CEO and that the Board of Directors has unanimously elected Parag Agrawal as CEO and a member of the Board, effective immediately. Since 2017, Agrawal has served as Twitter's Chief Technology Officer. He has worked for the site for nearly a decade.

Read full story

Opinion: Ethical Shopping: How Do You Make Thoughtful Choices When Shopping for Goods?

Do you ever wonder what your clothes are made of? What materials in your furniture were mined from? Do you ever think about where the food on your dinner table comes from and how it was produced? If so, then you might be an ethical consumer.

Read full story

The Rise of Black Friday: A Day of High Shopping Activity and Mental Health Concerns

The day after Thanksgiving is now known as Black Friday. It's a day of high shopping activity and high retail traffic. It was the cheapest day to buy goods from stores that were in debt. But, this tradition has been dying out due to the rise of online shopping.

Read full story

Opinion: "There Might Be "Humans" All Over the Universe"

Creative Commons Zero (CC0) by Pexels. “The universe is a pretty big place. It’s bigger than anything anyone has ever dreamed of before. So if it’s just us… seems like an awful waste of space. Right?” — Jodie Foster (Eleanor Arroway in Contact)

Read full story
67 comments

Opinion: Is Anyone Really in Control of Their Life? Do we have free will or not?

Photo by Freepik. Design and Edition by the author. What if everything is predetermined? What if what we experience as free will is nothing more than well-designed programming?

Read full story
3 comments

Kirsten Gillibrand wants the DOJ to investigate UFO and UAP sightings

A small group of senators, led by New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand, is pushing for legislation to clarify the method for reporting unusual sightings known as UFOs. The New York senator went so far about proposing legislation investigating "any resource, capability, asset, or process" of the Department of Defense and intelligence community.

Read full story

Transhumanism: The Transformation of the Human Race.

Transhumanism is a set of views and beliefs related to the transhumanist movement. It aims to use science and technology to improve the human condition. Transhumanists believe that by making healthy living possible for everyone. They can create a world without suffering from diseases such as death. Transhumanists see death as another disease that will be cured in the future.

Read full story

Is Humanity on the Verge of Extinction at the Hands of Artificial Intelligence? Yuval Noah Harari Thinks So.

Since I read “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, I’ve been a fan of his work. I was captivated by that book, and it has become one of my favorite reads. I encourage everyone to read it.- I’ll write a book review about it later.

Read full story
22 comments

The Foundation Trilogy Is Made Into a TV Series That Appreciates Its Intricacy for the First Time.

Foundation was originally a collection of short stories published in “Astounding Science Fiction” magazine in the 1940s. It eventually became a trilogy of books written in the 1950s, with Asimov intending to illustrate the fall of some great future culture.

Read full story

The Metaverse: Virtual Reality and the Convergence of Physical and Digital Space.

“You do not need to know precisely what is happening, or exactly where it is all going. What you need is to recognize the possibilities and challenges offered by the present moment, and to embrace them with courage, faith and hope.”

Read full story

The Day of the Dead: "What Would You Do if You Knew That Today Was Your Last Day?"

This is a philosophical and existential question that may give most people shivers. "What Would You Do if You Knew That Today Was Your Last Day?" is a thought-provoking question we may not be able to answer. The question is not about what we would do if we knew that it was our last day but rather what we would do differently, knowing that it was our last day.

Read full story
5 comments

I'm Hooked- I'm Addicted to Writing

I never thought I would be hooked like this to writing. But it's true; I'm addicted to it. Since I was a little kid, I have always enjoyed reading, and since the Internet came around, I'm a compulsive reader of the content. I read so many different types of it- from news articles to blog posts or even infographics- but there is one thing in common with all these pieces: they have something interesting about them, which makes me want to continue reading.

Read full story

Is Anyone Born to Be Married? : One Parent One Decision

I was sitting in my favorite coffee shop reading one morning when it hit me all at once. It was getting close to the age I had chosen to become a parent, but there was no way I could do this with someone else. I’m just too controlling to marry, and this started making me feel pretty anxious.

Read full story

Defamation in the Age of the Internet

In a way, people now have the most power ever in the history of humanity. Never has a single individual permanently affected how a person or group is perceived, using cheap and readily available tools, like now. Any person with a free blogging account can say anything they want about anyone else, wrap it up in attention-grabbing headlines, and permanently damage that person's reputation. The more scandalous they say is the more attention it gets, the better their page ranks on Google, and the more money they make.

Read full story

Bitcoin Reached an ATH Yesterday of ($67,599). Why are cryptocurrencies popular?

I was utterly wrong about cryptocurrencies. What I initially thought was a lot of rubbish turned out to be a whole new world of possibilities. It’s not hard to see why this market is so popular and grows with each passing day.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy