Opinion: It’s Time to Stop Objectifying Celebrities: Let’s See Them for What They Are, People

Photo by Start Digital on Unsplash

Celebrities are people too. I can’t believe I have to say that, but I do.

It’s sad to see that so many people objectify and dehumanize them by turning them into something they are not. Celebrities are humans; the only difference is that many people know of them given their jobs. Celebrities deserve respect as everyone else does.

Celebrities are like you and me. They are not that different from us. Sure, they have a “few more” followers on Instagram, or they are the voice of a well-known brand, but their life is not all that different from ours. They have to deal with the pressures of being in the public eye, but they are like you and me — with some added perks.

What does the term “Celebrity” mean?

Celebrity is an ambiguous term that has different meanings depending on the context. It can refer to someone famous, notable, or famous for whatever reason. The word comes from “celebrate,” which means honor, praise, or celebrate someone or something.

Celebrities are usually in the public eye because of something they’ve done, be it a talent or a skill. They can also become famous for their beauty and good looks — not only in the film industry but everywhere else too!

Some people consider celebrities to have perfect lives because we see them on our screens doing extraordinary things. Their private lives are nowhere near perfect. Besides, most celebrities seem flawless when captured by paparazzi cameras out in public. But this is far from reality. Celebrities lead everyday lives like us with ups and downs.

What is Objectification?

Objectification occurs when someone is treated as an object rather than a human. This can be done in different ways, but it usually involves reducing someone to their body parts, sexual functions, or convenience. It implies we don’t see people as human. When we objectify, we are not seeing them for who they are — people with feelings and emotions like us. Instead, we reduce them to things that can be bought and sold, used and abused.

It impacts us and what we stand for in our culture

When we reduce celebrities to objects, we value this way of thinking.

Let’s put an end to objectifying celebrities once and for all. Because it not only dehumanizes them, but we dehumanize ourselves in the process.

People see some of them as their role models and even think of them as people to aspire to be like. What does it mean if, as a society, we aspire to be like objects?

We need to break these cultural stereotypes that say celebrities have perfect lives or don’t deal with insecurities and other pressures in their careers at times — not only for their sake but also for ours.

Hollywood has, in many ways, become the most influential industry in the world. After all, it’s hard to go anywhere without seeing some form of entertainment related to “The Industry” on every TV, computer, or phone. Celebrities have an impact on us and what is valued in our culture.

It seems like we are evolving as a society. But I can’t help but wonder if it’s too late for us to change how we think and act towards celebrities.

Aristotle said back in 320 BC, “the gods have made no mortal so great that he need be ashamed to speak to a god.” Let’s do our part by treating everyone with respect. Let’s see them for who they are. People!