A Philosophy on Turning Adversity Into Something Beautiful: The Japanese Art of Kintsugi

Alejandro Betancourt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCiip_0dbYJS2S00
Photo by Motoki Tonn on Unsplash

Have you ever taken a moment to appreciate the beauty of something broken? Kintsugi, or Kintsukuroi, is an ancient Japanese philosophy that teaches us to turn adversity into beauty.

There are two ways Kintsugi can be applied: internally by learning to take care of ourselves when faced with difficult circumstances, and externally by taking care of others who are hurt emotionally and physically.

What is Kintsugi?

Kintsugi means “golden joinery,” which comes from repairing broken pottery with lacquer and gold. Kintsugi teaches us that even though things may be damaged, they are still valuable and have meaning.

Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with lacquer mixed with gold or silver. This treatment would disguise the breakage and make it look new.

The art of Kintsugi is believed to have originated in the 16th century but has become more popular since the 20th century. The Japanese believe that beauty can be found in imperfections, and they will look for ways to fix broken pottery rather than discard it.

Kintsugi is used to repair cracks, chips, holes, or missing pieces of pottery without creating an ugly surface like glue or filler ever would. It also creates a connection between two parts that may not be otherwise possible.

All together, Kintsugi reflects a deep understanding of life’s fragility and a commitment to making something beautiful out of it.

The Philosophy Behind It

This philosophy can be applied to life as well. When we are faced with adversity, we can turn the situation around if we take care of it with patience, love, and understanding.

Kintsugi restores broken pottery, strengthens the idea that things can be converted to their original beauty or still have meaning despite being damaged. I love how this can be applied to ourselves.

The Internal Application

When we experience difficult times, we have to learn how to care for ourselves. Kintsugi is a reminder that things can be repaired, and we can find beauty in our imperfections. as the pottery is fixed with lacquer and gold, we can restore our hearts with patience, love, and understanding.

We need to remember that Kintsugi is not about hiding or covering up the damage; it’s about accepting it and moving on. Kintsugi is about finding the beauty in life’s fragility and learning to appreciate the journey, even when it’s complicated.

The External Application

Kintsugi also teaches us how to take care of emotionally and physically hurt others. As we want to be healed by kintsugi, so do others. When we offer our compassion and understanding to those hurting, we can help them find the beauty in their own lives.

As Kintsugi reflects a deep understanding of life’s fragility, so too must we have a deep understanding of the people around us if we want to help them heal. We need to be present for them, listen to them, and help them find the beauty in their own lives. Kintsugi is an art that teaches us how to repair ourselves and others with patience, love, understanding, and compassion.

History and Origins

For centuries, Japan has had a reputation for being an enigmatic country with a very distinctive culture. Part of this culture is the art of healing with gold. Traditional Japanese medicine practitioners use gold to heal symptoms such as insomnia, anxiety, or depression.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWIOl_0dbYJS2S00
Photo by Motoki Tonn on Unsplash

The history of Japan’s art form goes back thousands of years to Taoism and Buddhism in Asia. During this time, people discovered how therapeutic it could be to wear gold jewelry, especially when there is an imbalance in yin and yang energies.

Gold is a type of metal that can create kintsugi when mixed with other metals such as silver or copper. Kintsugi works to heal any cracks in pottery by using these metals to cover the breakage. Kintsugi has been used for centuries inside and outside Japan’s culture throughout Korea, China, Europe, and North America.

What Kintsugi Can Teach Us About Life

The philosophy behind Kintsugi teaches us about how we should see life through a different lens — one where broken things are not considered useless but rather something beautiful because there is still beauty within it despite its condition change. We need this same kind of thinking if we want to retake control of our lives after experiencing hardship.

The philosophy behind Kintsugi can be applied to many aspects of life, but it’s a process that holds a special meaning for those who have experienced trauma or loss. It is often referred to as “grit and grace.”

The samurai practiced it as they would use their swords until they were broken, then mend them with gold to show that the warrior was not ashamed of being defeated in battle. Those who embrace this philosophy are also faced with less stress because they have learned how to adapt and change when things don’t go as planned.

Grit is the perseverance and passion for continuing even when the journey is difficult. Grace is the ability to find beauty in life’s fragility and be kind in the face of adversity. Kintsugi embodies both grit and grace, making it so powerful for self-improvement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irRpy_0dbYJS2S00
Photo from Canva Pro

Kintsugi teaches us that there is always something beautiful to be found in life, no matter how broken we may feel. We need to open our eyes and hearts to see it.

When faced with adversity, we have two choices: we can either hide from it or confront it head-on. Kintsugi gives us the strength to confront our problems by showing us that things can be repaired and that we can find beauty in our imperfections.

The philosophy of Kintsugi teaches us how to embrace life’s fragility and find the beauty in it. It is a reminder that we can always find a way to move on and be happy no matter what happens. When we learn to appreciate the journey, even when it’s difficult, we have learned the art of Kintsugi.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# philosophy# kintsugi# selfimprovement# Art# selfhelp

Comments / 0

Published by

Bringing you interesting information with my writing. Business, sports, economy, weather, art - I cover it all. Each article is curated for different topics, so there will always be something new to read!

Los Angeles, CA
325 followers

More from Alejandro Betancourt

Opinion: It’s Time to Stop Objectifying Celebrities: Let’s See Them for What They Are, People

Celebrities are people too. I can’t believe I have to say that, but I do. It’s sad to see that so many people objectify and dehumanize them by turning them into something they are not. Celebrities are humans; the only difference is that many people know of them given their jobs. Celebrities deserve respect as everyone else does.

Read full story
46 comments

Opinion: A Successful Marketing Campaign That Got Everyone Talking: Spotify Wrapped

The idea of marketing is not new. Marketing has been around for centuries, and it’s something that most businesses are constantly trying to do better at. Marketing is also an essential factor in our day-to-day lives, even if we don’t realize it.

Read full story

Elon Musk, Forget Mars, We Can Feed the World With Space Bacteria!

It’s a great time to be alive. We live in an era where we can grow meat without animals, cure diseases with genetic engineering, and soon even travel to Mars. But despite all our technological progress, one fact remains, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). In 2020, between 720 and 811 million people faced hunger. And that number is only expected to increase as Earth’s population continues to climb.

Read full story
59 comments

WHO Condemns the Severe Travel Bans Imposed on Southern Africa

According to the office for Africa of this UN agency, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a statement today condemning the severe travel restrictions imposed on southern Africa and calling for policies to be based on evidence and support for African nations.

Read full story

Twitter's Jack Dorsey is being replaced as CEO by Parag Agrawal

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced that Jack Dorsey has decided to step down as CEO and that the Board of Directors has unanimously elected Parag Agrawal as CEO and a member of the Board, effective immediately. Since 2017, Agrawal has served as Twitter's Chief Technology Officer. He has worked for the site for nearly a decade.

Read full story

Opinion: Ethical Shopping: How Do You Make Thoughtful Choices When Shopping for Goods?

Do you ever wonder what your clothes are made of? What materials in your furniture were mined from? Do you ever think about where the food on your dinner table comes from and how it was produced? If so, then you might be an ethical consumer.

Read full story

The Rise of Black Friday: A Day of High Shopping Activity and Mental Health Concerns

The day after Thanksgiving is now known as Black Friday. It's a day of high shopping activity and high retail traffic. It was the cheapest day to buy goods from stores that were in debt. But, this tradition has been dying out due to the rise of online shopping.

Read full story

Opinion: "There Might Be "Humans" All Over the Universe"

Creative Commons Zero (CC0) by Pexels. “The universe is a pretty big place. It’s bigger than anything anyone has ever dreamed of before. So if it’s just us… seems like an awful waste of space. Right?” — Jodie Foster (Eleanor Arroway in Contact)

Read full story
67 comments

Opinion: Is Anyone Really in Control of Their Life? Do we have free will or not?

Photo by Freepik. Design and Edition by the author. What if everything is predetermined? What if what we experience as free will is nothing more than well-designed programming?

Read full story
3 comments

Kirsten Gillibrand wants the DOJ to investigate UFO and UAP sightings

A small group of senators, led by New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand, is pushing for legislation to clarify the method for reporting unusual sightings known as UFOs. The New York senator went so far about proposing legislation investigating "any resource, capability, asset, or process" of the Department of Defense and intelligence community.

Read full story

Transhumanism: The Transformation of the Human Race.

Transhumanism is a set of views and beliefs related to the transhumanist movement. It aims to use science and technology to improve the human condition. Transhumanists believe that by making healthy living possible for everyone. They can create a world without suffering from diseases such as death. Transhumanists see death as another disease that will be cured in the future.

Read full story

Is Humanity on the Verge of Extinction at the Hands of Artificial Intelligence? Yuval Noah Harari Thinks So.

Since I read “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, I’ve been a fan of his work. I was captivated by that book, and it has become one of my favorite reads. I encourage everyone to read it.- I’ll write a book review about it later.

Read full story
22 comments

The Foundation Trilogy Is Made Into a TV Series That Appreciates Its Intricacy for the First Time.

Foundation was originally a collection of short stories published in “Astounding Science Fiction” magazine in the 1940s. It eventually became a trilogy of books written in the 1950s, with Asimov intending to illustrate the fall of some great future culture.

Read full story

The Metaverse: Virtual Reality and the Convergence of Physical and Digital Space.

“You do not need to know precisely what is happening, or exactly where it is all going. What you need is to recognize the possibilities and challenges offered by the present moment, and to embrace them with courage, faith and hope.”

Read full story

The Day of the Dead: "What Would You Do if You Knew That Today Was Your Last Day?"

This is a philosophical and existential question that may give most people shivers. "What Would You Do if You Knew That Today Was Your Last Day?" is a thought-provoking question we may not be able to answer. The question is not about what we would do if we knew that it was our last day but rather what we would do differently, knowing that it was our last day.

Read full story
5 comments

I'm Hooked- I'm Addicted to Writing

I never thought I would be hooked like this to writing. But it's true; I'm addicted to it. Since I was a little kid, I have always enjoyed reading, and since the Internet came around, I'm a compulsive reader of the content. I read so many different types of it- from news articles to blog posts or even infographics- but there is one thing in common with all these pieces: they have something interesting about them, which makes me want to continue reading.

Read full story

Is Anyone Born to Be Married? : One Parent One Decision

I was sitting in my favorite coffee shop reading one morning when it hit me all at once. It was getting close to the age I had chosen to become a parent, but there was no way I could do this with someone else. I’m just too controlling to marry, and this started making me feel pretty anxious.

Read full story

Defamation in the Age of the Internet

In a way, people now have the most power ever in the history of humanity. Never has a single individual permanently affected how a person or group is perceived, using cheap and readily available tools, like now. Any person with a free blogging account can say anything they want about anyone else, wrap it up in attention-grabbing headlines, and permanently damage that person's reputation. The more scandalous they say is the more attention it gets, the better their page ranks on Google, and the more money they make.

Read full story

Bitcoin Reached an ATH Yesterday of ($67,599). Why are cryptocurrencies popular?

I was utterly wrong about cryptocurrencies. What I initially thought was a lot of rubbish turned out to be a whole new world of possibilities. It’s not hard to see why this market is so popular and grows with each passing day.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy