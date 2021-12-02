Opinion: A Successful Marketing Campaign That Got Everyone Talking: Spotify Wrapped

Photo by Sumeet B on Unsplash

The idea of marketing is not new. Marketing has been around for centuries, and it’s something that most businesses are constantly trying to do better at. Marketing is also an essential factor in our day-to-day lives, even if we don’t realize it.

Marketing affects what we buy, who we vote for, how much money we make, and the available jobs. Marketing can be done through many different channels, including social media or TV ads — but what about Spotify?

Yesterday, the Internet was flooded with people posting their Spotify Wrapped statistics on social networking sites. Spotify Wrapped is a yearly marketing campaign launched by Spotify in which data about the user’s activity on the platform for the year is compiled. This includes the five musicians a person has listened to most often, their top songs, and favorite music genres.

In addition to individualized data, Spotify Wrapped also includes information about activity on the Spotify platform as a whole. For example, in 2018, it was revealed that Drake was streamed more than any other artist on Spotify and that Hip-Hop/Rap was the most popular genre.

Spotify Wrapped first came out in 2016 and has been released every year since then. It’s become an annual tradition for many people to share their statistics online — and it’s also turned into a tool that marketers can use to see what the public is interested in.

Marketing doesn’t happen on TV or billboards — it’s happening all around us, including our favorite social media platforms like Instagram and Spotify!

I recently stopped using Spotify and switched all my playlists to Youtube Music. Since I paid for the Premium Youtube membership, I didn’t want to pay for Spotify’s membership. But yesterday, with all the fuzz, I experienced some FOMO. This is a very successful marketing campaign indeed. I was so interested in this phenomenon that I went to google to see what was happening. Of course, Spotify Wrapped was trending; more than 2 Million searches about it were made yesterday! Marketing at its finest.

Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash

People are curious about their data and what Spotify has compiled for them. Whether you use Spotify, it’s hard to deny that this campaign successfully got people talking. I’m writing about it! And as a marketer, that’s precisely what you want your campaigns to do — get people talking!

I’m now curious about why people are so excited about that type of statistic. Do you think this kind of data is interesting? What do you think about marketing campaigns like these? Have you ever participated before? Did you share your Spotify Wrapped information over social media with your friends? Let me know your thoughts in the comments!