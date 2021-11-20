Opinion: Is Anyone Really in Control of Their Life? Do we have free will or not?

Alejandro Betancourt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dq66v_0d2sXyac00
Photo by Freepik. Design and Edition by the author.

What if everything is predetermined? What if what we experience as free will is nothing more than well-designed programming?

The philosophy of determinism has been around for centuries. It’s a philosophy that challenges our notions of free will and control in life. This philosophy raises many vital questions about the nature of human choice.

From their perspective, it seems like there is no such thing as “free will.” Meaning that my past experiences predetermine all my actions. I am not aware of these past experiences at any given time, but they still determine how I act in the present moment. But who can say whether I am in control over my own life?

Do we have free will or not? That is a question that has been discussed by philosophers and people alike for centuries.

Does it matter? We experience free will; we experience that it’s us who make decisions all the time. I do not experience being controlled by an external force that makes me choose what I eat for breakfast.

I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road.
— Stephen Hawking

Libertarianism is a philosophy that believes that we have free will and it’s us who make our choices. I was the one who decided to have cereal for breakfast this morning. I had a lot of alternatives, but it was “I” that chose to eat cereal. Right?

Determinism believes that the past determines the reason I chose what I chose. This means that all my past experiences led me to select cereal for breakfast.

Both philosophies bring up interesting points about what it means to be “free” in life. And who (or if anyone) has control over our lives.

Which philosophy is right? Are we free to make decisions, or are they based on factors outside our awareness and control?

These questions will likely be argued for many years to come.

Is it significant, though?

I’m not sure what the distinction would be for us if we had a way to know. Imagine that we learn one day that, yes, humans have free will. Our actions are not predetermined by prior causes or divine intervention. What would you do if you knew this was true? Would you plan your life differently now than before? Do you believe you would see yourself in a different light?

What if we flip it around? We concluded that no, free will is an illusion and that we are genuinely predestined to do everything we do in life — the things we enjoy, as well as the things we despise. What we are drawn to, what we wear, and everything else is determined by prior causes, biology, or divine intervention. What would be different for you then? Would you live life differently? Would you be less stressed out about the past and future?

Would either philosophy change anything for us if we were to find this information out one day?

In my everyday life, I experience it’s me who chooses. If I want one thing or another, it’s because it’s something I desire. I’m also aware that my present behavior is influenced by various things, including biology, genetics, past actions, etc. There is no way for me to decide unless I look at everything from my past. Even if I am not aware of it, it is still occurring. I control how I act and what choices I make because it is up to “me.” To a certain degree.

Although we may be influenced by external forces that lie outside our awareness and influence us in subtle ways, every person has a choice when they are presented with an alternative.

It’s all about examining your behavior at any given time and making sure you’re aware enough to choose based on your priorities instead of being led by impulses or other subconscious behaviors.

In practical terms being libertarian works for me. What philosophy do you follow? Are you more libertarian-minded or determinism-oriented? Let me know in the comments below!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

I'm a single dad of twins, an entrepreneur, a business owner, and a writer. I founded two venture capital firms. With my writing, I deal with different themes; life improvement, business, parenting, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies, and other helpful topics that help boost productivity and life fulfillment.

211 followers

More from Alejandro Betancourt

The Rise of Black Friday: A Day of High Shopping Activity and Mental Health Concerns

The day after Thanksgiving is now known as Black Friday. It's a day of high shopping activity and high retail traffic. It was the cheapest day to buy goods from stores that were in debt. But, this tradition has been dying out due to the rise of online shopping.

Read full story

Opinion: "There Might Be "Humans" All Over the Universe"

Creative Commons Zero (CC0) by Pexels. “The universe is a pretty big place. It’s bigger than anything anyone has ever dreamed of before. So if it’s just us… seems like an awful waste of space. Right?” — Jodie Foster (Eleanor Arroway in Contact)

Read full story
48 comments

Kirsten Gillibrand wants the DOJ to investigate UFO and UAP sightings

A small group of senators, led by New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand, is pushing for legislation to clarify the method for reporting unusual sightings known as UFOs. The New York senator went so far about proposing legislation investigating "any resource, capability, asset, or process" of the Department of Defense and intelligence community.

Read full story

Transhumanism: The Transformation of the Human Race.

Transhumanism is a set of views and beliefs related to the transhumanist movement. It aims to use science and technology to improve the human condition. Transhumanists believe that by making healthy living possible for everyone. They can create a world without suffering from diseases such as death. Transhumanists see death as another disease that will be cured in the future.

Read full story

Is Humanity on the Verge of Extinction at the Hands of Artificial Intelligence? Yuval Noah Harari Thinks So.

Since I read “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, I’ve been a fan of his work. I was captivated by that book, and it has become one of my favorite reads. I encourage everyone to read it.- I’ll write a book review about it later.

Read full story
22 comments

The Foundation Trilogy Is Made Into a TV Series That Appreciates Its Intricacy for the First Time.

Foundation was originally a collection of short stories published in “Astounding Science Fiction” magazine in the 1940s. It eventually became a trilogy of books written in the 1950s, with Asimov intending to illustrate the fall of some great future culture.

Read full story

The Metaverse: Virtual Reality and the Convergence of Physical and Digital Space.

“You do not need to know precisely what is happening, or exactly where it is all going. What you need is to recognize the possibilities and challenges offered by the present moment, and to embrace them with courage, faith and hope.”

Read full story

The Day of the Dead: "What Would You Do if You Knew That Today Was Your Last Day?"

This is a philosophical and existential question that may give most people shivers. "What Would You Do if You Knew That Today Was Your Last Day?" is a thought-provoking question we may not be able to answer. The question is not about what we would do if we knew that it was our last day but rather what we would do differently, knowing that it was our last day.

Read full story
5 comments

I'm Hooked- I'm Addicted to Writing

I never thought I would be hooked like this to writing. But it's true; I'm addicted to it. Since I was a little kid, I have always enjoyed reading, and since the Internet came around, I'm a compulsive reader of the content. I read so many different types of it- from news articles to blog posts or even infographics- but there is one thing in common with all these pieces: they have something interesting about them, which makes me want to continue reading.

Read full story

Is Anyone Born to Be Married? : One Parent One Decision

I was sitting in my favorite coffee shop reading one morning when it hit me all at once. It was getting close to the age I had chosen to become a parent, but there was no way I could do this with someone else. I’m just too controlling to marry, and this started making me feel pretty anxious.

Read full story

Defamation in the Age of the Internet

In a way, people now have the most power ever in the history of humanity. Never has a single individual permanently affected how a person or group is perceived, using cheap and readily available tools, like now. Any person with a free blogging account can say anything they want about anyone else, wrap it up in attention-grabbing headlines, and permanently damage that person's reputation. The more scandalous they say is the more attention it gets, the better their page ranks on Google, and the more money they make.

Read full story

Bitcoin Reached an ATH Yesterday of ($67,599). Why are cryptocurrencies popular?

I was utterly wrong about cryptocurrencies. What I initially thought was a lot of rubbish turned out to be a whole new world of possibilities. It’s not hard to see why this market is so popular and grows with each passing day.

Read full story

Nietzsche’s Superman Theory: What is it and How Does It Connect With the Modern World?

It's difficult to talk about Frederick Nietzsche's theory of the "superman" without discussing narcissism and psychopathy. Narcissists are often perceived as arrogant, egotistical people who don't care about anyone or anything other than themselves. They are also known to be manipulative and crave attention from others. It may seem like narcissism is the opposite of selflessness, which was Nietzsche's idea behind his theory on "superman." However, a lot more can relate these two concepts together if you consider the narcissistic personality traits. For example, have you ever heard someone say they were "lost in admiration" by another person? This typically means they feel superior because of their accomplishments, which could be an exciting connection between both ideas.

Read full story

Torn Between Reality and Hope: does Justice Exists?

“Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.” — Desmond Tutu. “I am torn between reality and hope.” It’s a statement that many of us can relate to.

Read full story

I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but maybe I should be.

We all know how it goes. You see something on the news or social media, and you think, “hmm, that’s weird.” But then you quickly forget about it. Until, one day, you find yourself in an argument with someone trying to convince you that they’re not crazy for thinking that there’s some conspiracy going on.

Read full story
101 comments

Thinking of investing in Crypto?

“You don’t need any money to invest in cryptocurrency. You can get started with just a little bit of time and the internet, if you’re willing to start small, stay patient, and not get greedy.” — Forbes Magazine Writer Kashmir Hill.

Read full story
3 comments

The Illusion of Time: How Our Perception Varies.

I just decided to send my children back to school. It was a challenging and moving choice for me. On the one hand, I had to fight back the tears on the first day of school while being the one in control. On the other hand, after so much togetherness, I was getting back some seclusion. When children are present, it's hard to have some privacy.

Read full story

Mental Health: The Forgotten Subject

Mental health is a topic that is not often discussed openly in our society. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, mental illnesses affect 1 in 5 people in the United States (according to the National Institute of Mental Health), which means it's essential to talk about this with our loved ones and communities. Mental health should be discussed more openly, but unfortunately, society has created an environment where mental illness is seen as a weakness or inability to cope with life.

Read full story

Expectations are part of the equation of relating.

Relationships are some of the hardest things, if not the most challenging thing we have to deal with in our lives. Most people struggle with how they relate with others; it can be a friendship, a partnership, a sexual partner, or a romantic relationship. It's always hard to connect with others. It starts with the fact that it's hard to relate with oneself. Most of us do not recognize that we also have a relationship with ourselves. There are many topics related to relationships, but one that is hard to reconcile is the topic of fidelity. What is fidelity? Is being loyal a requisite for having a good relationship?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy