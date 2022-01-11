Everyone needs to figure out their best time of day in order to be productive, but what if you're an "early bird" and your coworkers are "night owls"? If you work with other people, it can be tricky figuring out how much overlap there should be in everyone's schedules. Do you have to adjust your schedule so that it overlaps with as many other people's schedules as possible? Or do you need to stay late when your coworkers need help finishing a project?

How To Find Your Best Time To Work And What To Do About People Who Are Early Birds. Aleen Maik

Finding your best time to work:

Time management is an art that takes a lot of time to master. It’s also something that can be mastered by anyone.

It’s important to understand your personal work style and find a system that works for you. The Pomodoro Technique is a popular method that utilizes the way our brains work to maximize productivity and efficiency.

The basic premise is this: your brain works best in short bursts of work with frequent breaks in between. So, instead of spending 8 hours at your desk, you should break up your day into 25-minute sprints with a 5-minute break-in.

A very important part of getting work done is knowing when to work. The key is finding the most productive time of day for your activities.

How to find your best time to work:

Everyone has a different optimal time for peak mental performance. If you want to get more done, you need to figure out when your mind is most alert and ready for work.

The first step to finding your best time to work is to figure out what your productivity curve looks like, or how your energy levels change throughout the day. To do this, you’ll need to track your daily productivity over a few weeks.

We all have different body clocks and some of us just aren't morning people. It's easy to see how this would affect your performance at work, but what about the other way around? What if you are a night owl and you're working in an office where everyone goes home by 5 pm?

Research shows that our best time to work is between 11 am and 3 pm, so I recommend trying to find a job that allows you to have those hours.

The importance of being early birds!

Early bird gets the worm as they say. You have to be a first mover in order to succeed on social media.

The first thing that comes to the mind of any business owner is the word ‘earn’. How can I earn the maximum profit possible?

There are two ways to earn money:

First: You can start your business and wait for it to blossom over time. This is a proven method, but then again, it may take a long time for you to see a huge return on investment.

Second: You can do something different and start from scratch. That could be a great idea, but it would also require more effort and more luck than what is required in the first

What do you do with early birds?

It’s not just the startups that have problems with early birds. I know plenty of people who are either freelancers or are working for companies and they’re doing a great job, but they want to move on. They want to be more involved in the business. They want to make a bigger impact but don’t really know how they can break out of the situation they’re in.

Sometimes it feels like you’re one big cog in the wheel and you’re going to spend the rest of your life being involved in something that you don.

To wrap thigs up

Hi, thank you for taking the time to read this article. I hope you found it interesting.

I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below or on social media (Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin). Please share with me your own ideas. If you enjoyed reading this article, please share it with a friend.

About the author: Aleen Maik