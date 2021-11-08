Chipita Rodriguez Film in 2022

On November 13th, 2021 the hanging of Chipita Rodriguez will turn 158 years old. Through years of research and the formulation of a screenplay by Alcario Cary Cadena and Carlos Dragonne, a film based on Chipita Rodriguez is in motion. Next year, 2022 a film crew will be in Old San Patricio. Cadena originated the story and screenplay several years ago but then began to attend college (Del Mar) and Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi and after graduation, worked as an educator. So seeking production of the script was daunting. Fast forward to 2020 and director/screenwriter from Mexico City, Carlos Dragonne, was searching for a story on people who were wronged and or who sought revenge. He scoured the internet and found Chipita Rodriguez on Wikipedia. Dragonne sought Cadena out online and reached him. They discussed a project, came together, signed a contract to become partners in a venture to produce “The Cursed”.

Chipita Rodriguez was an Old San Patricio resident who in 1863 who was found guilty of murder in the first degree for killing John Savage a horse trader coming off ‘the Cotton Road’. Also at the time, Chipita’s son Juan Silvera was staying with her. Chipita’s lively hood came from letting out her cot and feeding weary travelers. She and Silvera both agreed to the arresting sheriff (Means) that John Savage had stayed at their property but that Savage had left very early in the morning. Savage was found with an ax wound to the back of his head on the Aransas river not far from the Rodriguez’s Inn that same morning. Judge Benjamin Neal who presided over the case, gave Rodriguez the death penalty even though ‘the jury’ who found her guilty requested she be-given leniency for her old age and for the circumstantial evidence against her. The same jury was made up of locked-up men in the county jail and perhaps even Sheriff Means. She wasn’t given a jury of her peers, her attorney did not speak Spanish (Chipita only spoke Spanish and no translator), no weapon was found, there was no motive, and she wasn’t even given the right to appeal her case. Neal gave Silvera five years at Huntsville prison for second-degree murder. Research has shown that Savage was seen at a watering hole before he stayed at Chipita’s Inn. This writer’s best estimation and first-time theoretical explanation as to what transpired over the course of his demise is this: Savage was seen and heard at the watering hole boasting about how good he made out trading horses on his recent trip. He flashes cash maybe even buys a round or two and it doesn’t go unnoticed. A fella or two drinking at the saloon hears him and follows him out to Chipita’s. Later when Savage goes to the Aransas river to bathe or use the facilities, whack. Now, he was found with $600.00 in gold on his person or saddlebags, so the killers apparently did not know of the gold. They only saw cash flashed back at the saloon. So they killed him for his money but were unaware of his gold. The killer’s getaway Scot-free or so not having to pay any tax or penalties, Rodriguez and Silvera are blamed for John Savage’s murder and later Benjamin Neal becomes mayor of Corpus Christi.

The Wikipedia article of Chipita Rodriguez mentions how she is considered a phantasm or spirit. Wikipedia also states Cadena as a person who had written a screenplay about Rodriguez while attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Cadena visited Old San Patricio many times while researching Rodriguez’s story. On one of his visits, Cadena sought the aid of a local man who when Cadena asked if he knew the whereabouts of the Chipita Rodriguez hanging tree, said, “I’ll take you there for a pack of Marlboros”. Cadena agreed. But they couldn’t walk down the bluff at the Nueces river because the shore and river banks had mud three inches deep and had they gone down the bluff they would not be able to climb back up. After some time Cadena came to realization that reaching the tree which Rodriguez was hanged from would be unattainable. Later he learned from residents how unattainable it really was. Residents had learned through the oral tradition that the hanging tree had been destroyed a hundred years before in a lighting storm.

Cadena and the Marlboro man went to the only convenience store slash bar in Old San Patricio and bought him a soda pop and a pack of Marlboros. While at Old San Patricio Country Store and Saloon, Cadena who had just arrived leaned on one of two pool tables at the store, then simultaneously witnessed an ICE outdoor slanted Ice merchandiser door open and close on its own. Cadena turned to the cashier and asked, “You have a ghost here?” The cashier replied, “It’s Chipita Rodriguez.” Cadena turned to the Marlboro Man who was already looking at him in disbelief.

In 2022 “The Cursed” will be produced in Old San Patricio and local actors will be auditioned. Cadena and Dragonne firmly believe the story needs to be shot in Old San Patricio and the surrounding area including Corpus Christi for authenticity and you never know, a possible cameo by Chipita Rodriguez.