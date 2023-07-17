Officer Critically Wounded in Alamogordo Shooting; Suspect Held

video by @KOAT

Officer Anthony Ferguson of Alamogordo Police is critically injured after a shooting incident during a traffic stop. He remains in critical condition at University Medical Center, El Paso. The perpetrator, Dominic De La O, allegedly shot the officer with a concealed sawed-off shotgun as he attempted to flee. De La O is now in Otero County Detention Center facing multiple charges, including an attempt to commit first-degree murder. In a previous incident, he was involved in an officer-involved shooting. Details of the ongoing investigation are expected to be provided in a forthcoming news conference by the Alamogordo Police Chief.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Police identify injured officer in Alamogordo shooting

[2] Officer shot, suspect in custody in Alamogordo

[3] Shooting leaves officer injured in Alamogordo