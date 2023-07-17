Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Officer Succumbs to Injuries Following Traffic Stop Shooting

A gut-wrenching incident unfolded in Alamogordo leaving one police officer, identified as Anthony Ferguson, fatally wounded. While involved in a traffic control duty, Ferguson was shot by a suspect later arrested and identified as Dominic De La O. The officer was airlifted to the University Medical Center in El Paso but failed to survive his injuries. This grim event once again highlights the constant threat faced by law enforcement officers on duty.

Furthermore, Dominic De La O, the apprehended suspect, has had previous encounters with the police. This seems to underscore his criminal activity. Charged with various crimes like attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a police officer with a deadly weapon, De La O managed to fire a sawed-off shotgun, inflicting fatal injuries on Ferguson. The incident elucidates the perilous situations law enforcement officers are exposed to every day.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Officer shot, suspect in custody in Alamogordo

[2] Suspect charged in Alamogordo police-involved shooting that critically wounded officer

[3] Alamogordo Police Officer Shot During Foot Pursuit

[4] Police identify injured officer in Alamogordo shooting

