Albuquerque Mother Arrested Over Child's Death: Suspected Child Abuse and Drug Possession

video by @KOAT
In a disturbing development, a woman has been arrested by the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) in connection with her child's death. The accused faces charges of child abuse and drug possession. The arrest ensued after a distress call was received from a local Days Inn in response to a potential child death.
Upon arrival at the scene, the police attempted to assist the unresponsive child while also discovering evidence pointing towards drug abuse in the room. A conflicting narrative emerged during the investigation as the mother alleged leaving her twin children with her sister while she was at work - a claim that was later found to be unfounded. The second twin, surviving the ordeal, is now under the protection and care of the Children, Youth, and Families Department (CYFD).
This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
