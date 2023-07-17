Albuquerque Mother Arrested Over Child's Death: Suspected Child Abuse and Drug Possession

video by @KOAT

In a disturbing development, a woman has been arrested by the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) in connection with her child's death. The accused faces charges of child abuse and drug possession. The arrest ensued after a distress call was received from a local Days Inn in response to a potential child death.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police attempted to assist the unresponsive child while also discovering evidence pointing towards drug abuse in the room. A conflicting narrative emerged during the investigation as the mother alleged leaving her twin children with her sister while she was at work - a claim that was later found to be unfounded. The second twin, surviving the ordeal, is now under the protection and care of the Children, Youth, and Families Department (CYFD).