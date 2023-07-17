Memory of BCSO Deputy Killed in Crash Lives On

video by @Krqenews13

Marking a year since the tragic loss of a BCSO Deputy, Michael Levison, in a helicopter crash near Las Vegas, New Mexico, the community remembers and honors the 30-year old hero. Michael's family receives support from local and national individuals, reminding them that his sacrifice will never be forgotten. A memorial plaque in El Oso Grande Park, funded by the city of Albuquerque, serves as a permanent tribute to Michael's service and devotion to his community.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

