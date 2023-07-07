Expanding the TIWAHE Initiative: Call for New Demonstration Sites and Applications

The TIWAHE Initiative and Demonstration Project received funding for the first time in 2014. In 2015, the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) increased the ICWA and Social Services funding for eligible Tribes and invited four Tribes to participate in the TIWAHE demonstration project. Two more Tribes were added in 2017. In 2022, Congress allocated an additional $2 million to expand the project, resulting in the selection of two more Tribes and 10 Tribes receiving $100,000 in one-time funding.

On May 23, 2023, the Department of Interior Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs announced through a Dear Tribal Leaders Letter that Tribes across the nation can submit a Letter of Intent to be considered for the TIWAHE Initiative Demonstration Project. The BIA will be adding two new demonstration sites. Eligible entities include Federally recognized Tribes, Tribal Organizations, or Tribal Consortia. The application is due by August 31, 2023.

The application components include a face sheet providing background information, a letter of intent addressing the Tribe's background, issues to be addressed with TIWAHE funding, proposed outcomes, current demographics and partnerships, a vision statement, social indicators, gaps in service delivery, alignment with TIWAHE funding lines, infrastructure implementation, willingness to challenge existing thinking, break down silos, and transform programs.

Additional considerations for selection may include Tribal leadership interest, community support, and willingness to be an active partner in the TIWAHE Initiative.