Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Police Department Mourns the Death of Officer Anthony Ferguson

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dmyw2_0nSVYHsi00
Photo byAlamogordoTownNews.com

July 16th 10:35 statement from the Alamogordo Police Department…

“It is with profound sadness that the Alamogordo Police Department announces the passing of Officer Anthony Ferguson who was shot in the line of duty on July 15th, 2023. Officer Ferguson was 41 years old and an eleven-year veteran of Alamogordo Police Department. Officer Ferguson was serving in the Patrol Division as a Field Training Officer. He is survived by his mother, father, four brothers, his daughter and son. He was loved and admired by the citizens of Alamogordo and Officers alike. We would ask for the family’s privacy be respected at this time.

On Saturday, July 15th, 2023, at approximately 0218 hours, Officers from the Alamogordo Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Puerto Rico Avenue and 9th Street. The vehicle did not stop for Officers and attempted to flee. Officers did not purse the vehicle. Soon after, Officers located the same vehicle involved in a crash in the area of First Street and Delaware Avenue. Officers observed a male subject fleeing the scene on foot. Officers gave chase in which shots were fired.

As a result of the gunfire, Officer Ferguson was originally transported to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center and was later flown to UMC—El Paso.

The suspect was struck by returned gunfire and his injuries were not life threatening. New Mexico State Police took custody of the suspect for further investigation.

This incident is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police and all questions should be directed to the NMSP Public Information Office.

Chief Kunihiro scheduled a set press conference at 11am, July 17th, 2023, at the Alamogordo Police Department located at 700 Virginia Avenue, Alamogordo, NM 88310.”

Anthony Ferguson is now the first Alamogordo police officer killed in the line of duty since Clint Corvinus was killed during a traffic stop on September 2, 2016.

The death of an officer in Alamogordo has shaken the community to its core and is of great sadness to the community at large. Please respect the privacy of the family and at KALHRadio.org and AlamogordoTowNews.com we ask that social media post be respectful and sensitive to the family and to a community of friends and family mourning this needless tragedy.

Our staff of Anthony Lucero, Rene Sepulveda, myself and our staff of volunteers; send our sympathy and condolences to the family and friends. 

# Officer Anthony Ferguson# Alamogordo Police Department# New Mexico State Police invest# Press conference scheduled Jul# Officer Shooting death

Alamogordo, NM
Alamogordo, NM

