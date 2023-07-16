Couy Griffin Back in Court July 14th 2023 and Supreme Court Filing

Photo by AlamogordoTownNew.com Couy Griffin and Attorney prayer vigil on Otero County Courthouse Steps

Couy Griffin was back before an Otero County Magistrate judge, this week, in regards to multiple cases, that are pending in regards to incidents involving a tenant at a property that he once owned.

The property in question, is now owned by his mother. There are a variety of pending cases evolving, around accusations, that the tenant, is squatting with counter claims of harassment and violations of no trespass orders.

An interview with Couy Griffin concerning the hearing on July 14th, 2023 can be found at the link below…

What was a civil matter, escalated quickly, and the Otero County Sheriff’s Department arrested Mr Griffin on Saturday May 20th, 2023.

Several cases are pending…

Case number M-36-CV-202300205. The case names Chris Lord, Couy Griffin and his mother Susan Griffin as defendants with the plaintiff Dewayne Braithwaite. There there is case number M-38-CV-202300191 filed by Susan Griffin which was the spring board for this escalation of events. On July 5th the judge ordered the two cases consolidated.

Complaint documents that were submitted to the court, claim that between 3-6 to 3-10, 2023 the defendants Couy Griffin and Chris Lord, entered into a verbal agreement that the plaintiff, Dewayne Braithwaite would paint the interior of a double wide trailer, with an addition that was ready to paint and hang dry walk and do upgrades.

The case alleges that Braithwaite is a tenant and was provided occupancy in lieu of the labor to upgrade and repair the property.

The lawsuit claims a grievance against Griffin, in failure to execute his part of the work, and then charges harassment and intimidation. Braithwaite is claiming he is owed housing, payment and punitive damages.

The case being a civil dispute, would not lead to an arrest of Griffin.

Videos circulated on social media filmed by the plaintiff and claimed that Griffin and Lord were trespassing and harassing Braithwaite. There are other accusations unconfirmed for their validity.

The sheriff’s department confirmed they had been called to the property on a number of occasions.

The Sheriff’s office then did execute an arrest warrant. Couy was arrested and then spent the weekend in jail. Upon release his first interview was with AlamogordoTownNews.com and KALHRadio.org with Anthony Lucero. In that interview Mr. Griffin said…

Couy Griffin: “Its good to be out, to be able to tell my side of the story on this, Anthony, because that's one thing you never get to do whenever you're locked up. And uh, I just spent three days in the Otero County Detention Center, um, totally blindsided by what took place. I to just break it all down and try to tell you as quick as I can, Anthony, I've got a, a, a guy that's squatting in a property that I own, the only property that I own that's paid off. And, uh, we were remodeling it, trying to get it ready for a friend that was gonna move down. So this guy painted it, but he's got a history of doing this. Anthony, this guy, his name's Dwayne, he's from, uh, Washington, DC of all places. Um, I didn't even know him before he got out here to New Mexico.”

A link to the complete audio interview with Couy Griffin is found below…

Specific to the case involving Mr. Griffins most recent arrest; he appeared in court with the Magistrate on 7-15-23. The Court ordered, a jury trail for the issues around his arrests. It is now scheduled in Otero County as a jury trail, on October 12th, 2023 at 8 am…

So the criminal complaint that led to his arrest, will go to jury trial on October 12th and be defended by Attorney Johnathan Miller.

Griffin followers are familiar with Miller, as the attorney, we introduced our readers and listeners to, earlier in the year during a prayer service with Couy on the steps of the Otero County Courthouse.

In that case the Cowboys for Trump cofounder, Couy Griffin was found NOT guilty of a misdemeanor charge of failing to register a political committee at a trial in southern New Mexico.

The dismissed charge against Griffin carried a potential punishment of up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Jurors deliberated for more than nine hours before delivering the verdict.

The decision as a win, interrupted a string of adverse legal decisions for Griffin, who remains barred from elected office under a judge's decision upheld by the New Mexico Supreme Court in February, 2023.

However, per a tweet by Mr Griffin on 7-13-23, Griffin is appealing the ban from public office, to the US Supreme Court. In a tweet from Mr Griffin, he claims to have filed a brief and is going to fight for the right to run for office again in the future…

Mr. Griffin has had a mixed bag of wins and losses with the courts. The petition filed on Griffins behalf with the US Supreme Court is is filed by an attorney who has himself been embroiled in controversy.

The Florida press and bar has referred to Peter Ticktin as a QAnon conspiracy booster and Trump loyalist whose devotion to the former president dates back to high school. He wrote a book, “What Makes Trump Tick,” about serving as Trump’s platoon sergeant when the two teens were classmates at New York Military Academy in the early 1960s.

In November of 2022, U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks of West Palm Beach ordered Ticktin and others on Trump’s legal team to collectively pay $50,000 to the court as a sanction and another $16,274 to defendant Charles Dolan, a Democratic PR executive, for his attorneys’ fees and costs. Middlebrooks determined the Trump lawyers violated federal court Rule 11 by filing a fact-free, “performative” political lawsuit. He granted Dolan’s motion for sanctions.

Thus the courtroom dramas, and the various characters around Couy Griffin; continue to make news. He continues to drive intrigue, both at the local level, and it appears nationally, as his ban from office, could potentially, be heard before the US Supreme Court.

You Stay tuned to KALHRadio.org and AlamogordoTownNews.com for the latest information and developments around the various cases maneuvering through the judicial system related to Mr. Griffin who can always be counted on to drive interest and intrigue.