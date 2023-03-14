Tiger Athlete if the week Photo by 101.9 FM 1230 AN

Alamogordo Regional Baseball and Basketball updates.

In Baseball action 3 days ago Lovington defeated the Alamogordo Boys 4-1 at the Cavemen Classic in Carlsbad.

Then Del Valle defeated Alamogordo 6-1 at the Cavemen Classic in Carlsbad. The Tigers drop to 1-7 and next host Roswell on Tuesday.

Santa Teresa JV swept Mescalero Apache 21-3 in Game 1 and 7-3 in Game 2.

Chiefs now 0-5-1, next play at Socorro on Thursday.

Basketball All Star Selections by the

New Mexico High School Coaches included the following Association area All-Star Selections…

Games will be played Friday and Saturday in Gallup

Alamogordo

Boys 5A - Davion Smith (Green Team)

Mescalero Apache

Girls 1A/2A - Ivonna Burgess (Green Team)

Link to full teams and game info - https://www.nmhsca.com/page/show/5548741-nmhsca-all-star-basketball-tea…

All-District 3-2A Regional Selections

Boys

Mescalero Apache - Maekquin Fossum

Cloudcroft - Isaiah Ortega and Tyson Thompkins

Tularosa - will post after their team banquet

Girls

Mescalero Apache - Ivonna Burgess, Kaylionna Rocha, Laurdis Sundayman

Cloudcroft - Kylie Adams, Kyla Aguilar

Tularosa - Maycee Griffin, Aaralyn Stephens

Congratulations to all!

Aubrey Allen is named the Lady Tiger Track & Field - 3/10/23 Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' Circle and 101.9 FM 1230 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio.

The Alamogordo High Girls Tennis team finished 2nd and the Boys 3rd at this weekend's Cavern City Classic in Carlsbad.

Both teams will host a Quad at the Oregon Tennis Courts on Friday and Saturday.

Results

Girls Singles

Flight 1 - Malea Westover (5th)

Flight 2 - Lily Burling (5th)

Flight 3 - Maddie Glass (3rd)

Flight 4 - Eva Westover (1st)

Flight 5 - Evony Lopez (1st)

Flight 6 - Talee Westover (1st)

Boys Singles

Flight 1 - Brayden Money (3rd)

Flight 2 - Michael Overstreet (3rd)

Flight 3 - Jaxon Spencer (1st)

Flight 4 - Tyden Spencer (3rd)

Flight 5 - Reese Gentry (2nd)

Flight 6 - Tristen Montoya (5th)

Girls Doubles

Flight 1 - Malea & Eva Westover (2nd)

Flight 2 - Maddie Glass/Evony Lopez (5th)

Flight 3 - Lily Burling/Talee Westover (5th)

Boys Doubles

Flight 1 - Michael Overstreet/Jaxon Spencer (3rd)

Flight 2 - Brayden Money/Reese Gentry (1st)

Flight 3 - Tyden Spencer/Tristen Montoya (5th)