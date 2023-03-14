Alamogordo Regional Sports Roundup Track, Softball, Tennis and Cheerleading Results

Alamogordo Sports Roundup. The Alamogordo High Girls Tennis team finished 2nd and the Boys 3rd at this weekend's Cavern City Classic in Carlsbad.
Both teams will host a Quad at the Oregon Tennis Courts on Friday and Saturday.
Results
Girls Singles
Flight 1 - Malea Westover (5th)
Flight 2 - Lily Burling (5th)
Flight 3 - Maddie Glass (3rd)
Flight 4 - Eva Westover (1st)
Flight 5 - Evony Lopez (1st)
Flight 6 - Talee Westover (1st)
Boys Singles
Flight 1 - Brayden Money (3rd)
Flight 2 - Michael Overstreet (3rd)
Flight 3 - Jaxon Spencer (1st)
Flight 4 - Tyden Spencer (3rd)
Flight 5 - Reese Gentry (2nd)
Flight 6 - Tristen Montoya (5th)
Girls Doubles
Flight 1 - Malea & Eva Westover (2nd)
Flight 2 - Maddie Glass/Evony Lopez (5th)
Flight 3 - Lily Burling/Talee Westover (5th)
Boys Doubles
Flight 1 - Michael Overstreet/Jaxon Spencer (3rd)
Flight 2 - Brayden Money/Reese Gentry (1st)
Flight 3 - Tyden Spencer/Tristen Montoya (5th)
Track and Field Results for Mescalero Apache, Cloudcroft & Tularosa High Schools and from Saturday's Lincoln County Invitational in Ruidoso.
Tularosa Boys - 4th
Tularosa Girls - 3rd
Mescalero Apache Boys - 5th
Mescalero Apache Girls - 5th
Cloudcroft Boys - 5th
Cloudcroft Girls - 4th
State Qualifiers
Tularosa Girls - Layla Gaston (Javelin & Discus), Maycee Griffin (Triple Jump)
Cloudcroft Girls - Aubree Lockner (Javelin)
Mescalero Apache Girls - Aliciana Shanta (200)
Next Meets - Mescalero Apache at Hagerman (Friday), Tularosa at Artesia (Thursday), Alamogordo (Saturday), Cloudcroft at Silver City (March 24th)
Full Results - https://nm.milesplit.com/meets/526623-lincoln-county-invitational-2023/…
Points scorers
Boys
Tularosa
Javelin - Charlie Bigrope 5th (91-05)
Shot Put - Koy Cojo 2nd (40-06), Shawn Boroski 5th (33-04.25)
Discus - Koy Cojo 2nd (105-10), Shawn Boroski 5th (89-07)
Long Jump - Estevan Barraza 5th (17-03)
100 - Kani Mathis 2nd (12.12), Syncere Escalante 3rd (12.13), Cruz Parks 4th (12.27)
4x100 - 4th (Estevan Barraza, Michael Hood, Kani Mathis, Anthony Paz - 48.85)
4x200 - 1st (Estevan Barraza, Michael Hood, Kani Mathis, Anthony Paz - 1:40.65)
400 - Mason Garcia 4th (1:00.69)
200 - Michael Hood 2nd (24.64), Anthony Paz 3rd (25.19)
4x400 - 1st (Shawn Boroski, Mason Garcia, Syncere Escalante, Cruz Parks - 4:04.00)
Cloudcroft
Javelin - Tyson Thompkins 3rd (103-1.50)
Shot Put - Dominic Cuilla 4th (34-00)
Discus - Dominic Cuilla 3rd (93-08)
Triple Jump - Jacob Dodson 3rd (30-10), Rylee Pahl 4th (27-11.25)
High Jump - Dominic Cuilla 5th (5-00)
100 - Dominic Thompkins 5th (12.45)
Mescalero Apache
Shot Put - Rueben Morgan 3rd (34-11.75)
3200 - Chance Chee 2nd (12:18.68), Gavin Castillo 4th (12:44.68)
1600 - Chance Chee 2nd (5:38.91), Gavin Castillo 4th (5:59.97), Westly Sago 5th (6:08.78)
Girls
Tularosa
Javelin - Layla Gaston 1st (103-11.50)*
Shot Put - Danae Evans 1st (28-03), Layla Gaston 2nd (27-06.50), Angel Kowatch 3rd (25-11)
Discus - Layla Gaston 1st (94-08)*, Angel Kowatch 2nd (80-05), Danae Evans 6th (75-03)
Triple Jump - Maycee Griffin 1st (34-10.25)*
Long Jump - Sailer Geoff 6th (12-01)
100 - Delilah Tripp 6th (14.52)
400 - Reilly Johnson 3rd (1:19.76), Patricia Bowman 6th (1:29.22)
200 - Maycee Griffin 4th (28.52), Delilah Tripp 5th (30.38)
Cloudcroft
Javelin - Aubree Lockner 2nd (95-10)*, Kylie Adams 3rd (79-08), Kyla Aguilar 4th (78-04.50)
Shot Put - Bryanna Bradshaw 4th (24-10.50)
4x200 - 2nd (Kyla Aguilar, Kylie Adams, Aubree Lockner, Teeah Gilliam - 2:13.48)
400 - Rileigh Whitlock 4th (1:21.30), Bryanna Bradshaw 5th (1:23.00)
Mescalero Apache
Long Jump - Aliciana Shanta 2nd (14-03)
100 - Aliciana Shanta 2nd (13.76), Danea Grant 4th (14-06)
200 - Aliciana Shanta 2nd (27.86)*
1600 - Molly Pena 1st (7:36.81)
Softball
Centennial defeated Alamogordo 11-1 in the championship game of the Southern New Mexico Softball Invite.
Lady Tigers now 3-2, next play at Silver on Tuesday.
Stats
Alexis Rodriguez 1-2, RBI
Mariah Granados 1-3, 2B
Sydney Lessentine 2-2
Alyssa Bautista 1-2
Meyli Herrera 1-3
Amani Cosom 1-2
Riley Rankin - R
Alamogordo defeated Organ Mountain 17-4 at the Southern New Mexico Softball Invite.
Lady Tigers improve to 3-1, faced either Centennial for the championship.
Stats
Sydney Lessentine CG, 13K, 2H, BB
Hailey Evans 2-2, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3R
Mariah Granados 3-4, HR, 4 RBI, 3R
Alyssa Bautista 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI, 2R
Aislynn Ortiz 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, R
Meyli Herrera 1-3, 3R
Amani Cosom 1-3, 2R
Madison Ruiz 2-3, 2R
Riley Rankin - R
CMS Takes first place at NMSU
MVMS came in Second Congratulations Future Tigers we are proud of you!
