Alamogordo Proud Key Club Students Making a Difference at Alamogordo High School

As we continue our series “Alamogordo Proud,” those that make a positive impact on our community we turn our attention to teenagers of the KEY Club of Alamogordo High School.

The Alamogordo High School KEY Club, under the supervision of faculty sponsor Jeanette Lawhorn will soon begin a school project for the benefit of all students at AHS. It is called the KEY Club Corner Store. It is FREE and will hopefully begin in May of the current school year.

The KEY Club is supported by the Alamogordo Kiwanis Club. The idea originated with the Tularosa Kiwanis Club and is working very well at Tularosa High School. Students often require items for their personal hygiene needs. They will now be able to go to the “Corner Store” and choose what they need. And it is FREE. Principal April Shay enthusiastically supports this project has selected a location in the counseling hallway that will provide security and privacy.

To inaugurate this venture the Alamogordo Kiwanis Club will solicit goods from community sponsors for donations of items that the Key Club members have identified as beneficial to high school students. The Key Club members will then replenish the items on a regular basis. The Alamogordo Kiwanis Club will then continue to finance the Corner Store.

Key Club is a student-led, high school organization. Their members make the world a better place through service. Today, Key Club is the oldest and largest service program for high school students in the world. Key Club members around the world are learning how to lead and stand for what’s right through service and volunteerism. In partnership with their local Kiwanis club, high school students are making a positive impact as they serve others in their schools and communities.

Key Club, is an international service organization for high school students. As a student-led organization, Key Club's goal is to encourage leadership through serving others. Key Club International is the high school branch of the Kiwanis International family, classifying as a Service Leadership Program and more specifically as a Kiwanis Youth Program.

The KEY Club picture Left to Right include:

Josh Tucker, Leland Enlow, Jocelyn Fillmore, Marie Fillmore, Vickie
Schlensig, and Chris Romello.
(not available for picture: Aiden Roshto)

The Key Club at Alamogordo High School…

1 Jr. Marie Fillmore President
2 Jr. Aiden Roshto V.P.
3 Soph Chris Romello Secy
4 Soph Victoria Schlensig Treas
5 Soph Joshua Tucker Member
6 Jr. Leland Enlow Member
7 Fr. Jocelyn Filmore Member

Faculty Mrs. Jeanette Lawhorn Sponsor

