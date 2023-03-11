Alamogordo Proud AHS Tigers Track and Field Wins Ralph Bowyer Invitational

Save the Date April 15 2023 World Art Day Carrizozo, New Mexico

April 15th, 2023 in Carrizozo, New Mexico the community is coming together to celebrate World Art Day. World Art Day is an international celebration of the fine arts, which was declared by the International Association of Art(IAA/AIAP), a partner of UNESCO, to promote awareness of creative activity worldwide. The first World Art Day was held on April 15th, 2012, a date chosen in honor of Leonardo da Vinci’s birthday. As a symbol of world peace, freedom of expression, tolerance and brotherhood, da Vinci is also a testament to the influence of the Fine Arts on other fields.