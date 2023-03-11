Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Proud AHS Tigers Track and Field Wins Ralph Bowyer Invitational

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtTpU_0lFbJTd800
Alamogordo High Track Wins MeetPhoto by2nd Life Media

The Alamogordo High School Tigers Boys and Girls Track and Field Teams both win the Ralph Bowyer Invitational in Carlsbad on Thursday. Full results and details below…

State Qualifiers - Zach Sell (High Jump), Davion Smith (High Jump), Girls 1600 Sprint Medley Relay

Full Results - https://nm.milesplit.com/meets/510098-ralph-bowyer-invitational-2023/re…

Points scorers

Girls

100 - Yvonne Stinson 1st (12.65), Alyssa Esquero 5th (13.44), Eniola Komolafe 6th (13.53)

200 - Eniola Komolafe 6th (29.57)

1600 - Kylin Starkovich 4th (6:33.14)

3200 - Ellary Battle 1st (11:18.15)

100 Hurdles - Trezure Bates 2nd (17.18), Saung Soe 5th (20.64)

300 Hurdles - Trezure Bates 1st (52.84), Madison Shaw 4th (57.43), Natalie Moreno 5th (58.51), Sonja Davis 6th (58.86)

4x100 - 1st (Trezure Bates, Alyssa Esquero, Lynley Koehler, Yvonne Stinson - 50.45)

4x400 - 5th (Abby Vazquez, Amaya Crowder, Lynley Koehler, Mylanna Bickham - 4:30.98)

4x800 - 1st (Saung Soe, Kylin Starkovich, Natalie Moreno, Adelynn DeBoef - 11:42.67)

1600 Sprint Medley - 1st (Yvonne Stinson, Amaya Crowder, Abby Vazquez, Ellary Battle - 4:19.43)

High Jump - Yvonne Stinson 1st (5-05)

Pole Vault - Trezure Bates 3rd (8-06), Aubrey Allen 6th (7-00)

Long Jump - Yvonne Stinson 2nd (17-03), Alyssa Esquero 4th (15-06)

Triple Jump - Alyssa Esquero 1st (35-00), Mylanna Bickham 2nd (31-09.50), Lynley Koehler 3rd (31-03)

Shot Put - Jacqueline Vera 2nd (31-05.75)

Discus - Madison Gigler 4th (100-10), Jacqueline Vera 5th (97-06)

Javelin - Jacqueline Vera 3rd (106-08)

Boys

100 - Anthony Audette 4th (11.76)

400 - Isaiah Dalmas 1st (52.93), JonHenry Sifuentes 6th (54.96)

1600 - Angel Avila 1st (4:52.72), Tristan Pederson 5th (5:04.89)

3200 - Angel Avila 2nd (10:32.29)

110 Hurdles - Zach Sell 1st (15.67), Nico Stubblefield 6th (18.13)

300 Hurdles - Nico Stubblefield 3rd (43.94)

4x100 - 5th (TyHeed Lewis, Anthony Audette, Lelan Quick, Zach Sell - 45.37)

4x200 - 6th (Zach Sell, JonHenry Sifuentes, TyHeed Lewis, Lelan Quick - 1:37.78)

4x400 - 2nd (Isaiah Dalmas, Omar Enriquez, Adam Shock, JonHenry Sifuentes - 3:34.86)

4x800 - 5th (Jack Hallbeck, Tristan Pederson, Cade Bailey, Adam Shock - 9:13.70)

1600 Sprint Medley - 2nd (Anthony Audette, Zach Sell, Adam Shock, Omar Enriquez - 3:47.59)

High Jump - Davion Smith 1st (6-02), Zach Sell 2nd (6-02)

Pole Vault - Joey Marquez 1st (12-06), William Ochoa 4th (11-00), Henry Koch 5th (11-00)

Long Jump - Christian Surpris 3rd (19-05.50)

Javelin - Damon Mayberry 4th (146-06)

Aubrey Allen of Lady Tiger Track & Field was named the 3/10/23 Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' Circle and 101.9 FM 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlYCP_0lFbJTd800
Photo by101.9 FM 1230 Am Alamogordo Sports Talk

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alamogordo High School# Alamogordo Proud# Alamogordo Track and Field# Alamogordo High School Track a# Alamogordo Public Schools

Comments / 0

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
1K followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Regional Baseball and Basketball Updates

Alamogordo Regional Baseball and Basketball updates. In Baseball action 3 days ago Lovington defeated the Alamogordo Boys 4-1 at the Cavemen Classic in Carlsbad. Then Del Valle defeated Alamogordo 6-1 at the Cavemen Classic in Carlsbad. The Tigers drop to 1-7 and next host Roswell on Tuesday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Regional Sports Roundup Track, Softball, Tennis and Cheerleading Results

Alamogordo Sports Roundup. The Alamogordo High Girls Tennis team finished 2nd and the Boys 3rd at this weekend's Cavern City Classic in Carlsbad. Both teams will host a Quad at the Oregon Tennis Courts on Friday and Saturday.

Read full story

Rising College Participation - Representative Block Seeks to Kill Scholarships

As the Public high Schools in New Mexico slip and falter, due to political infighting, and a lack of a directional plan for improvement, with a potential restructuring of the complete leadership system; the bright spot in New Mexico, is higher education and vocational education improvements.

Read full story
1 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Proud Key Club Students Making a Difference at Alamogordo High School

As we continue our series “Alamogordo Proud,” those that make a positive impact on our community we turn our attention to teenagers of the KEY Club of Alamogordo High School.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo It is about moment-to-moment living Nomad Violinst Josephine Davis

After a day of working on websites, sales calls and winding down the day, a call comes in from Rene Sepulveda and he says, “there is a Violinst in the parking lot of Albertsons and she is really good, you need check her out and find out her story.”

Read full story
2 comments

Who is an Artist? By Kathy Ramsey

I would answer- " everyone." Each of us comes to this life with a spark of potential, the pull of curiosity, the senses of awareness, and the capacity for growth. We are intrigued by light, color, rhythm, pattern, sound, and all that we touch, taste, and smell. We know motion, experimentation, and imagination. We seek pleasure and satisfaction. These are the tools of an artist!

Read full story
Otero County, NM

Representative Block Votes No Against Otero County Constituents on Expansion of Commission

Fact:61.6% of the Otero County registered voters are Republican, 74% of the voters approved the idea of the expansion of the Otero County Commission to 5 members in a prior non-binding referendum.

Read full story
13 comments
Carrizozo, NM

Save the Date April 15 2023 World Art Day Carrizozo, New Mexico

April 15th, 2023 in Carrizozo, New Mexico the community is coming together to celebrate World Art Day. World Art Day is an international celebration of the fine arts, which was declared by the International Association of Art(IAA/AIAP), a partner of UNESCO, to promote awareness of creative activity worldwide. The first World Art Day was held on April 15th, 2012, a date chosen in honor of Leonardo da Vinci’s birthday. As a symbol of world peace, freedom of expression, tolerance and brotherhood, da Vinci is also a testament to the influence of the Fine Arts on other fields.

Read full story
Otero County, NM

Changes for the Democratic Party of Otero County, An Interview with Monica A Davalos and Brianna Martinez

A new generation of party leadership is on the horizon for the Otero County Democratic Party. The Political Climate in Otero County, New Mexico is Strongly conservative. In Otero County, New Mexico 36.0% of the people voted Democrat in the last presidential election, 61.6% voted for the Republican Party, and the remaining 2.4% voted Independent. Otero county voted Republican in every Presidential election since 2000.

Read full story
8 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Public Schools & Child Nutrition National Breakfast Week

Alamogordo Public Schools celebrates National School Breakfast Week! School lunch and breakfast programs are a key part in the battle against food insecurity. The cafeteria staff of the Alamogordo Public Schools is working hard to construct a nutritious breakfast for the system students.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

The Alamogordo Most Improved Student of the Month Awards

The Alamogordo Kiwanis Club is recognizing the Most Improved Studentof the Month for February 2023. The most improved student is chosen by each of the school faculty. The criteria for each school selection is based on attitude, behavior, school involvement, and academic grades. Papa John’s Pizza, The Bluestone, Caliche’s and KHII / KTMN Radio, KALHRadio.org and AlamogordoTownNews.con joins the Alamogordo Kiwanis Club in congratulating these students.

Read full story
1 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Background on Robyn Holmes selected for League of Women Voters Award

Otero County Clerk Robyn Holmes of Alamogordo, NM, has been selected as the 2023 recipient of the Making Democracy Work Award from the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico (LWVSNM). The League represents the counties of Doña Ana, Otero, Sierra, Grant, Luna, Hidalgo, Lea and Eddy.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Otero Arts and Alamogordo Public Schools Partner for Student Exhibition A Success and Ongoing

Otero Arts located at the historic Womens Club Building at 1118 Indiana Avenue in Alamogordo, New Mexico hosted its first student exhibition this weekend. The grand opening of this exhibition was from 4 pm to 6 pm Friday. The exhibition is ongoing, free and open to the public Thursdays thru Sundays 1pm to 4pm through the end of March.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tigers Track Wins & Girls Tennis Team 2nd Place

Alamogordo Sports Update for Alamogordo High School and the región…. In Tennis action the Alamogordo High School Tiger Girls finish 2nd and the Boys 5th at this weekend’s Alamogordo Invitational.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Proud Alamogordo High School FCCLA Award Recipients

AlamogordoTownNews.com and KALHRADIO.org has been highlighting those positive influencers and community organizations and activities that represent the best of Alamogordo via our campaign “Alamogordo Proud.” The Alamogordo High School (FCCLA) Family, Career and Community Leaders of America students certainly represent that theme. They shined this past weekend during the New Mexico State conference with a few members qualifying to Nationals and winning scholarships.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Creativity and Resilience By Kathy Ramsey Alamogordo

When I had a 3 year old child I learned about the power of play and the importance of community in healing. We belonged to a preschool co-op which allowed my rural child an opportunity to socialize. It allowed me a connection to other moms. Nathan preferred the building block area or the Sand Tray room. He used both for major construction.

Read full story
Otero County, NM

Commentary on House Bill 8 Lillian Pilot Alamogordo

I am an artist, and business owner in the hospitality sector in Otero County. I used to be a Licensed Practical Nurse where I applied arts-based techniques in allopathic care, and I also happen to have a degree in Arts Administration. I've been involved in the arts industry for over 30 years, and I support House Bill 8.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Creative Arts Community Action Alert Senate Action Begins Saturday Alamogordo’s John Block Votes Against Artisans

An innovative new proposal to spur the growth of New Mexico’s creative industries and diversify the state’s economy passed the House of Representatives Friday with a bipartisan vote of 56-10.

Read full story
3 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Proud Downtown Nights Otero Arts Exhibition Opening, Late Shopping and More

Alamogordo Friday Night Otero Arts Student Art Exhibition opening and. New York Avenue Businesses open late for Downtown Nights. Alamogordo’s Cultural Arts, History and Business District is alive and wells Friday March 3rd with businesses of New York Avenue open till 8 pm, food trucks and Otero Arts at 1118 Indiana Avenue is hosting the reception for its March Artist Showcase. The showcase for March is local Student Artists.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy