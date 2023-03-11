Alamogordo Proud AHS Tigers Track and Field Wins Ralph Bowyer Invitational

The Alamogordo High School Tigers Boys and Girls Track and Field Teams both win the Ralph Bowyer Invitational in Carlsbad on Thursday. Full results and details below…
State Qualifiers - Zach Sell (High Jump), Davion Smith (High Jump), Girls 1600 Sprint Medley Relay
Full Results - https://nm.milesplit.com/meets/510098-ralph-bowyer-invitational-2023/re…
Points scorers
Girls
100 - Yvonne Stinson 1st (12.65), Alyssa Esquero 5th (13.44), Eniola Komolafe 6th (13.53)
200 - Eniola Komolafe 6th (29.57)
1600 - Kylin Starkovich 4th (6:33.14)
3200 - Ellary Battle 1st (11:18.15)
100 Hurdles - Trezure Bates 2nd (17.18), Saung Soe 5th (20.64)
300 Hurdles - Trezure Bates 1st (52.84), Madison Shaw 4th (57.43), Natalie Moreno 5th (58.51), Sonja Davis 6th (58.86)
4x100 - 1st (Trezure Bates, Alyssa Esquero, Lynley Koehler, Yvonne Stinson - 50.45)
4x400 - 5th (Abby Vazquez, Amaya Crowder, Lynley Koehler, Mylanna Bickham - 4:30.98)
4x800 - 1st (Saung Soe, Kylin Starkovich, Natalie Moreno, Adelynn DeBoef - 11:42.67)
1600 Sprint Medley - 1st (Yvonne Stinson, Amaya Crowder, Abby Vazquez, Ellary Battle - 4:19.43)
High Jump - Yvonne Stinson 1st (5-05)
Pole Vault - Trezure Bates 3rd (8-06), Aubrey Allen 6th (7-00)
Long Jump - Yvonne Stinson 2nd (17-03), Alyssa Esquero 4th (15-06)
Triple Jump - Alyssa Esquero 1st (35-00), Mylanna Bickham 2nd (31-09.50), Lynley Koehler 3rd (31-03)
Shot Put - Jacqueline Vera 2nd (31-05.75)
Discus - Madison Gigler 4th (100-10), Jacqueline Vera 5th (97-06)
Javelin - Jacqueline Vera 3rd (106-08)
Boys
100 - Anthony Audette 4th (11.76)
400 - Isaiah Dalmas 1st (52.93), JonHenry Sifuentes 6th (54.96)
1600 - Angel Avila 1st (4:52.72), Tristan Pederson 5th (5:04.89)
3200 - Angel Avila 2nd (10:32.29)
110 Hurdles - Zach Sell 1st (15.67), Nico Stubblefield 6th (18.13)
300 Hurdles - Nico Stubblefield 3rd (43.94)
4x100 - 5th (TyHeed Lewis, Anthony Audette, Lelan Quick, Zach Sell - 45.37)
4x200 - 6th (Zach Sell, JonHenry Sifuentes, TyHeed Lewis, Lelan Quick - 1:37.78)
4x400 - 2nd (Isaiah Dalmas, Omar Enriquez, Adam Shock, JonHenry Sifuentes - 3:34.86)
4x800 - 5th (Jack Hallbeck, Tristan Pederson, Cade Bailey, Adam Shock - 9:13.70)
1600 Sprint Medley - 2nd (Anthony Audette, Zach Sell, Adam Shock, Omar Enriquez - 3:47.59)
High Jump - Davion Smith 1st (6-02), Zach Sell 2nd (6-02)
Pole Vault - Joey Marquez 1st (12-06), William Ochoa 4th (11-00), Henry Koch 5th (11-00)
Long Jump - Christian Surpris 3rd (19-05.50)
Javelin - Damon Mayberry 4th (146-06)
Aubrey Allen of Lady Tiger Track & Field was named the 3/10/23 Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' Circle and 101.9 FM
Comments / 0