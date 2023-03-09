Save the Date April 15 2023 World Art Day Carrizozo, New Mexico

Aaron Farris Poster Artist showcase for World Art Day in Carrizozo New Mexico Photo by 2nd Life Media

April 15th, 2023 in Carrizozo, New Mexico the community is coming together to celebrate World Art Day.

World Art Day is an international celebration of the fine arts, which was declared by the International Association of Art (IAA/AIAP), a partner of UNESCO, to promote awareness of creative activity worldwide. The first World Art Day was held on April 15th, 2012, a date chosen in honor of Leonardo da Vinci’s birthday. As a symbol of world peace, freedom of expression, tolerance and brotherhood, da Vinci is also a testament to the influence of the Fine Arts on other fields.

In the United States, World Art Day was officially held for the first time in the City of Los Angeles on April 15th, 2015, and yearly thereafter. In 2017, IAA USA, the official U.S.-based chapter of the IAA was formed. The Association facilitates World Art Day celebrations locally and nationwide.

Carrizozo, New Mexico, USA joined in the international celebrations of WORLD ART DAY in 2018. Limina Gallery, Malkerson Gallery 408 and the Tularosa Basin Gallery of Photography hosted exhibitions and events including sponsoring the creation and installation of a multinational inspired sculpture which was installed on 12th Street in Carrizozo

The 2019 celebrations included gallery exhibitions, music performances, parties, individual artist’s projects and community support.

In 2020, Limina Gallery hosted Expressions of Beauty, a “virus safe” online exhibition to celebrate beauty and art in honor of World Art Day 2020.

The 2021 celebrations included 4 online art exhibitions and a virtual concert.

2022 World Art Day celebrations included an online visual arts exhibit, Art in Multiform, Malkerson Gallery 408 introduced us to “Kiev” in support of Ukraine, and Carrizozo Music, Inc.sponsored two performances by Bettman and Halpin.

GO TO www.worldartdaycarrizozo.com to find out more about celebration details in Carrizozo, New Mexico USA for 2023.

Celebrate and get your World Art Day 2023 Collector Poster featuring artwork by Susan Brumfield Farris as featured below, or her husband Aaron W Farris as featured in the lead of the story.

Susan Farris Artwork featured for World Art Day 2023 Photo by 2nd Life Media

The agenda for April 15th includes…

Meeting at the new Community Sculpture to celebrate its installation in honor of World Art Day! 10 a.m. on HWY 54 near the juncture with 12th Street

See fashions created by local artists and makers between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m, various locations.



Poetry reading featuring Scott Goewey and Cathie Rene Eisen. 1p.m. to 3p.m.

The N’Awlins Gumbo Kings will play starting at 4p.m. in the big tent near the juncture of HWY 54 and 12th Street in Carrizozo.



Photo by 2nd Life Media

The music program is hosted by Carrizozo Music, Inc. was formed in 2007 as Music in the Parks, an organization dedicated to sponsoring Sunday afternoon concerts in the various parks around Carrizozo, New Mexico.

In the founding years of Carrizozo music three or four summer events were always free to provide family-oriented activities. In 2009, Elaine Brannen assumed leadership of the organization which continued sponsoring summer events.

In 2016, Carrizozo Music applied for 501c3 status and became Carrizozo Music, Inc. They moved away from the summer programs and concentrated on indoor classical and semi-classical events. An important part of their mission is to support music in the schools with concerts, workshops and projects.

Now Carrizozo Music, Inc. sponsors a series of concerts featuring diverse musical styles with a commitment to providing live, quality music to the residents of Lincoln County and the surrounding area. Due to COVID 19, Carrizozo Music transitioned to a virtual format and now hosts both video and live performances.

Carrizozo Music also supports an extensive Carrizozo School Outreach Program that includes concerts, workshops, demonstrations and musically oriented student activities.

Check out the artisans of Carrizozo, New Mexico and join the celebration of World Art Day 2023