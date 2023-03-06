Otero Arts and Alamogordo Public Schools Partner for Student Exhibition A Success and Ongoing

A full house at Otero Arts for student art exhibition Photo by 2nd Life Media

Interim APS Superintendent Pamela Renteria supporting Student Art at Otero Arts - Alamogordo Proud Photo by Alamogordo Public Schools

Otero Arts located at the historic Womens Club Building at 1118 Indiana Avenue in Alamogordo, New Mexico hosted its first student exhibition this weekend. The grand opening of this exhibition was from 4 pm to 6 pm Friday. The exhibition is ongoing, free and open to the public Thursdays thru Sundays 1pm to 4pm through the end of March.

The kickoff reception to this student exhibition was Friday evening with over 200 admirers of student art flowing through. Several area teachers, sponsors and students were on hand.

The interim Alamogordo Public Schools Superintendent, Pamela Renteria was on hand encouraging and showing appreciation to the students, parents and sponsors in support of the cultural arts in Alamogordo. “This is the largest exhibition to date to be hosted by Otero Arts with 320 pieces of original art on display and submitted by the wonderfully creative students,“ according to Board Member Lillian Pilot.

Otero Arts expressed a huge thank you to Ms. Spencer, MVMS Art Instructor and Mr. McConnehey, MVMS Music Instructor for collaborating in celebrating all of the APS students. Mountain View Middle School Chorus entertained as part of the opening night festivities.

Mountain View Middle School Chorus at Otero Arts Photo by Alamogordo Public Schools

Superintendent Pamela Renteria with a few Chorus Students celebrating the arts at Otero Arts Photo by Alamogordo Public Schools

AlamogordoTownNews.com contributor Kathy Ramsey reported, “the opening reception was full of positive energy and she was moved to tears with the performance of the chorus.”

The fun range of activities with a focus on the children continued at Otero Arts on Saturday as they celebrated fun and learning for all ages with a lineup of events on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

According to Otero Arts Board Member Rochelle Williams; “Award-winning children's author, Linda Wilson, entertained the younger crowd with a puppet play, then switched hats to co-facilitate an information-packed workshop for those interested in writing and illustrating books for children, middle-graders and adults.



Historian and former English teacher, Jennifer Bohnhoff, contributed her tips for publishing with indie presses, then took center stage with an awesome history lesson on the Civil War in New Mexico. Both presenters were excellent, and they look forward to working with them to bring more educational and cultural events featuring New Mexico's unique history and publishing opportunities to Otero County. “

Check out the Otero Arts Facebook page or our community calendar for another workshop for Children hosted by Lillian Pilot and Diana Sill on Saturday March 18th, 2023. The exhibition continues and is open to the public free 1 to 4 Thursday thru Sundays till throughout March.

Otero Arts and the Alamogordo Public School March partnership certainly represents the theme around “Alamogordo Proud” and is an excellent example of community partnerships to cultivate the arts with the students of Otero County and the Alamogordo Public Schools.