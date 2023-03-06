Alamogordo Tigers Track Wins & Girls Tennis Team 2nd Place

Alamogordo Tiger High Jumpers Compete Photo by Alamogordo High School

In Tennis action the Alamogordo High School Tiger Girls finish 2nd and the Boys 5th at this weekend’s Alamogordo Invitational.

Both teams will next compete at the Carlsbad Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

The Results of this weekend are..

Girls Singles

Flight 1 - Evony Lopez (6th)

Flight 2 - Maddie Glass (2nd)

Flight 3 - Macy Cooler (4th)

Girls Doubles

Flight 1 - Malea & Eva Westover (2nd)

Flight 2 - Lily Burling/Talee Westover (2nd)

Boys Singles

Flight 1 - Brayden Money (5th)

Flight 2 - Reese Gentry (4th)

Flight 3 - Tate Westover (6th)

Boys Doubles

Flight 1 - Michael Overstreet/Jaxon Spencer (2nd)

Flight 2 - Tristen Montoya/Tyden Spencer (5th)



Alamogordo Tigers Track and Field teams competed this weekend. The Alamogordo Boys and Girls both won the Early Bird Meet in Roswell on Friday.

State Qualifiers - Yvonne Stinson (100), Ellary Battle (800), Zach Sell (110 Hurdles)

Both teams next compete at Carlsbad on Thursday.

Full Results - https://nm.milesplit.com/meets/520032-rhs-early-bird-meet-2023/results#…

Points Scorers

Boys

400 - Omar Enriquez 1st (52.07)

1600 - Angel Avila 3rd (4:58.42)

3200 - Omar Enriquez 2nd (10:59.61)

110 Hurdles - Zach Sell 2nd (15.28)

300 Hurdles - Zach Sell 1st (42.06), Nico Stubblefield 4th (45.62)

4x100 - 5th (TyHeed Lewis, Anthony Audette, Davion Smith, Zach Sell - 46.75)

4x200 - 5th (Lelan Quick, Anthony Audette, Adam Shock, Davion Smith - 1:38.78)

4x400 - 1st (Adam Shock, Omar Enriquez, Davion Smith, Zach Sell - 3:36.51)

4x800 - 3rd (Jack Hallbeck, Angel Avila, Cade Bailey, Adam Shock - 9:39.10)

1600 Sprint Relay - 4th (4:10.53)

High Jump - Zach Sell 1st (5-10), Davion Smith T-2 (5-09)

Pole Vault - Henry Koch T-2 (11-00), William Ochoa T-2 (11-00)

Discus - KC Keller 6th (112-01)

Javelin - Damon Mayberry 5th (138-07)

Girls

100 - Yvonne Stinson 1st (12.49), Madison Shaw 6th (13.65)

400 - Ellary Battle 3rd (1:02.43)

800 - Ellary Battle 1st (2:16.62)

1600 - Kylin Starkovich 6th (6:39.42)

3200 - Aleah Tagaoi 6th (16:19.88)

100 Hurdles - Trezure Bates 2nd (17.68)

300 Hurdles - Trezure Bates 2nd (53.99), Lynley Koehler 5th (57.26)

4x100 - 1st (Trezure Bates, Alyssa Esquero, Lynley Koehler, Yvonne Stinson - 50.69)

4x200 - 1st (Lynley Koehler, Yvonne Stinson, Alyssa Esquero, Abby Vazquez - 1:51.86)

4x400 - 1st (Abby Vazquez, Ellary Battle, Amaya Crowder, Yvonne Stinson - 4:30.33)

4x800 - 1st (Kylin Starkovich, Natalie Rodriquez, Amaya Crowder, Adelynn DeBoef - 11:37.92)

1600 Sprint Medley - 6th (Geisha Davis, Ayanna Gilbert, Mylanna Bickham, Saung Soe - 5:26.96)

High Jump - Yvonne Stinson 1st (5-00), Madison Shaw 6th (4-04)

Pole Vault - Trezure Bates 3rd (8-00)

Long Jump - Abby Vazquez 6th (14-06)

Triple Jump - Alyssa Esquero 1st (33-10), Mylanna Bickham 2nd (32-00), Lynley Koehler 3rd (31-01.50)

Shot Put - Jaqueline Vera 3rd (29-09)

Discus - Jacqueline Vera 2nd (98-04.50), Madison Gigler 6th (86-3.50)

Javelin - Jacqueline Vera 3rd (85-04), Madison Gigler 4th (82-08)

Regional Basketball

Girls Basketball

No. 7 Texico defeats No. 10 Mescalero Apache 65-35 in the 2A First Round.

Congrats to the Lady Chiefs on a great season!

Boys Basketball

No. 8 Eunice defeats No. 9 Tularosa 66-47 in the 2A First Round. Dillon Salazar led the Wildcats with 16 points and Jalen Randall had 11. Congrats to the Wildcats on a great season!