Alamogordo Proud Alamogordo High School FCCLA Award Recipients

Alamogordo High School State Fccla Competition Participants 2023 Photo by Alamogordo High School

AlamogordoTownNews.com and KALHRADIO.org has been highlighting those positive influencers and community organizations and activities that represent the best of Alamogordo via our campaign “Alamogordo Proud.” The Alamogordo High School (FCCLA) Family, Career and Community Leaders of America students certainly represent that theme. They shined this past weekend during the New Mexico State conference with a few members qualifying to Nationals and winning scholarships

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work and societal issues through family and consumer sciences education. Chapter projects focus on a variety of youth concerns, including teen pregnancy, parenting, family relationships, substance abuse, peer pressure, environment, nutrition and fitness, teen violence and career exploration. Involvement in FCCLA offers members the opportunity to expand their leadership potential and develop skills for life—planning, goal setting, problem solving, decision making and interpersonal communication—necessary in the home and workplace.

Alamogordo High School teacher and club sponsor Prince Walter, posted the following message in pride of his team and the community support…

”To the parents, colleagues, and Alamogordo community, thank you so much for all your support for our young LEADers. 3 of our students are qualified for National Leadership Conference in Denver, Colorado this July 2023. Please help us again to send these incredible students for they are representing not only our district or town but our State in the Nationals. Thank you!”

Alamogordo sent a delegation to the state convention in Albuquerque this past weekend with several Alamogordo High School students returning with medals and Scholarships…

Marcus Bonanno - Silver medalist in Culinary Arts

Celena Romo - Bronze medalist in Baking and Pastry

Kathrynn Zuniga - Gold medalist in Cake Decoration

Ashland Cass - Silver Medalist in Cake Decoration

Nathan Laperuta - Silver medalist in Knife Skills

Morgan Blayney - Silver medalist in Knife Skills

National Qualifiers

Sydney Thomas - Gold medalist in Cake Decorations, Baking and Pastry with $2000 scholarship from Culinary Institute of America

Christian Hicks - Gold medalist in Culinary Arts with $2000 scholarship from Culinary Institute of America

Rusty Davidson - Silver medalist in Culinary Arts with $1500 scholarship from Culinary Institute of America

Congratulations to the Alamogordo Students who each received awards and to the CIA Scholarship recepients. You each represent the theme of “Alamogordo Proud.” Great job APS in the dedication of Mr Prince and the school system in providing this opportunity for the young aspiring professionals.

The Scholarships were awarded by the Culinary Institute of America which has 2 beautiful campuses in the Napa Valley as well as in New York and Texas. The Culinary Institute of America scholarships and grants through their New York, California, and Texas campuses for qualified students equaled more then $39 Million in student scholarships by the CIA in 2021-2022.