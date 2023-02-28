KALH Radio Exclusive PreTrial Interview with Attorney Johnathon C Miller Couy Griffin Trial Begins February 28

Otero County New Mexico Courthouse Prayer Vigil for Couy Griffin Trial and Counselor Johnathon C Miller Photo by 2nd Life Media AlamogordoTownNews.com

Alamogordo Town News and KALH Radio Streaming & 95.1 FM Exclusive Interview & Report- Johnathon C Miller Attorney for Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin.

Attorney Johnathon C Miller of Albuquerque has had a variety of clients throughout his career. If I were a betting man, I’d bet boldly he never began a trial on the steps of a county courthouse, the night before with the hands of a crowd circling him in prayer.

The scene and the feelings one got for a moment of the scene was that one was engaged in an ole time góspel revival and Mr. Miller was on the verge of being saved. That was the scene and looking at Mr Miller’s reaction tonight, I’m confident that was a first for him.

Towards the final moments of the 3:14 minutes of communal huddled prayer, Mr Miller was moved to tears and emotion wrapped up in the moment.

After the 8pm huddle and prayer on the steps of the Otero County, New Mexico Court House Monday evening; Mr Miller was asked for a play by play, as what to expect as the trial of Couy Griffin begins at the Otero County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Mr. Miller quickly regained his composure and explained that there will be jury selections from 3 pools A, B and C tomorrow and he hopes for the trail to begin in the afternoon.

He explained to the crowd gathered that it is important that they “not approach any potential jury members, and that they remain; civil and respectful as they were this evening.”

Mr. Miller then made a quick dash to exit the group and get some rest for tomorrow.

A bit surprised by what had just taken place, and surprised a press representative was on hand; as a courtesy he allowed a few minutes with journalist Chris Edwards of the Alamogordo Town News and KALHRadio.org 95.1 FM for an exclusive pre-trail interview.

Given the expression on his face and witnessing the passion of the crowd and the gospel like huddle we asked Counselor Miller his thoughts on the prayer gathering that had just transpired. He said, “I was totally surprised and I certainly respect his (Couy Griffin’s) faith.”

We then asked him what’s on the agenda for tomorrow what can we expect tomorrow? “There will be jury selection and then we will start the trial.”

We asked how long do you think the trial will take?His response was, “two days.”

We asked if a betting man what was the over and under? His response, “I’m not going to make any predictions.”

Who is the counselor, Johnathon C Miller, who was welcomed to Alamogordo this evening, into a huddled prayer, representing the notorious Couy Griffin?

Counselor Miller has practiced criminal defense law for 30 years all over New Mexico. He is a graduate of Albuquerque Academy, Cornell University, the University of Colorado School of Law, and the American Film Institute. He also wrote for the syndicated TV show Arrest and Trial for 12 episodes.

The counselor is also an accomplished author. His books, “Crater County” and “Amarillo in August” both made the Tucson Public Library’s master list of Southwestern books of the year, “Volcano Verdict” was a finalist for New Mexico mystery of the year, and his book “LaBajada Lawyer” was a finalist in the 2010 ForeWord book awards for Multi-Cultural Fiction, and his novel “Luna Law” won the 2017 Tony Hillerman Award for Fiction. His book “The Shakespeare Incident” just won Fiction SciFi/Fantasy at the 2021 New Mexico Book Awards.

Despite his other interests, he devotes most of his time to his law practice. He’s even sometimes used something from his novels in his closing arguments and cross-examinations. “Life litigates art” is a phrase he has coined.

Counselor Jonathan Miller has said his “skills as a novelist have made me a better advocate for my clients.”

He is not paid by Mr Griffin but by the state as he has a state contract to represent “indigent clients“in criminal cases in virtually every judicial district in New Mexico.

In an August 20th, 2018 interview with the Albuquerque Journal he said, “I’ve learned to tell a story to a jury, and the jury is just another audience, I am able to make my client a sympathetic person. In the courtroom, I try to make my clients recognizable as human beings, because sometimes people jump to conclusions about them.”

In his novels, Miller said, he focuses on universal details – peoples’ wants and needs.

The difference between wants and needs is that a character should be on a quest for a need, not a want. “Sometimes what they want is not what they need,” he said.

The trial about to begin in Alamogordo at the Otero County, New Mexico Courthouse February 28th, 2023, looks to be a perfect fit for Author and Counselor Johnathon C Miller.

Couy Griffin told the Alamogordo Town News that he was happy to have Counselor Miller as his representation and that “Miller is a good fit” for him.

The tears in Mr. Millers eyes while huddled in prayer tonight and his statement, “In the courtroom, I try to make my clients recognizable as human beings, because sometimes people jump to conclusions about them,” sums up what is sure to be a high stakes case that will finally begin to unfold Tuesday morning in Alamogordo.

The expression on Counselor Millers face tonight, of the passion and drama displayed via the prayer vigil for Couy Griffin, shows this writer, that “memorable” is exactly what tonight was both for Mr. Griffin and for Counselor Miller.

