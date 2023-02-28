Alamogordo Proud Alamogordo Music Theater Presents Grease with the Evolution of a Cultural Arts District

Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Music Theater Presents Grease with the Evolution of a Cultural Arts District

Alamogordo Music Theater Established in 1958

Alamogordo Proud is a grassroots organic campaign that was kicked off by a few locals to showcase the best and brightest efforts within Alamogordo to make the city shine. The goal of the campaign is to show Alamogordo in a different light than the mainstream press has portrayed it.

Alamogordo is so much more than divisive politics it is the beauty of the White Sands and of the adjacent Lincoln National Forest. Alamogordo is history with historic preservation at its core from the La Luz Pottery Factory, to the Tularosa Basin Museum, Founders Park and the soon to open new railroad park and soon to open Dudley School Community Center, Alamogordo history is alive and open.

Alamogordo is arts and culture.

  Alamogordo Proud means progress and a community coming together to reinvent itself with community pride. The New York Avenue business district is in itself a perfect example of Alamogordo Proud with a renewal coming, investment happening and work on redefining the district as a cultural arts and history district.

Alamogordo has been selected by the New Mexico MainStreet’s JumpStart Program to work towards a State Authorized Arts and Culture District Designation. (ACD).

These districts exist in a number of cities across the state including Albuquerque, Artesia, Las Cruces, Gallup, Las Vegas, Los Alamos, Mora, Raton and Silver City. Plans are underway in Carlsbad, Corrales and Farmington. Alamogordo will join Belen as the second JumpStart participant.

ACDs promote art and history in the state and are made up of local MainStreet organizations, local government and local arts councils. The goal of JumpStart will be to help Alamogordo develop their cultural and art resources in dynamic collaboration with businesses to support a creative economy. The JumpStart program takes 1 - 2 years to complete.

Meetings have started and there will be many opportunities for artists, advocates, arts and cultural organizations, and businesses moving forward.

Stay tuned as we will keep everyone informed of the progress. To learn more https://www.nmarts.org/ arts-and-culture-districts.html

Speaking of arts and culture Grease is coming via the Alamogordo Music Theater with an all star cast of locals. The show opens March 10th and runs 11th, 12th, 17th and 18th. Don’t miss out in supporting this Alamogordo Music Theater Production.

Note: the Alamogordo Music theater is hosting the production at the Flickinger Center and is an independent theater group and operates as a separate 501c3 to the Flickinger Center. Please support this talented group which has operated continuously since its founding in 1958.

For questions and to support this unique group that truly represents the values of the Alamogordo Proud campaign visit: https://www.alamogordomusictheatre.org/about

