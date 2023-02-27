Alamogordo, NM

Chaparral Middle School Closed this Week due to Roof Damage

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqya5_0l1nPvwv00
Photo byAlamogordo Public School

The Administration of the Alamogordo Public Schools has announced the closure of Chaparral Middle School for the remainder of the week due to sustained roof damage from yesterdays storms.

Roofers are on-site and working with the structural engineers to ensure the health and safety of the students upon their return. 

If student need to retrieve their Chromebook’s access is available Tuesday from 7 am to 10 am. If parents need to make special arrangements contact one of the core teachers.  Band and orchestra instruments are also available for pickup during the same period.

If you have questions contact the new Alamogordo Public Schools Ap or contact the school or main offices. 

Parents are also encouraged to sign up and participate with the “Let’s Talk Ap” to stay most current and updated. 

Alamogordo Public Schools announced Friday February 3rd, it had implemented a new community communications program called “Let’s Talk.”

“Let’s Talk” makes it easy for parents, students, staff, and community members to ask questions, request information, and share feedback and is the quickest information tool. 

Let’s Talk makes it easier for our stakeholders — including students, families, staff, and community members — to reach out with questions or concerns and provides the district with data needed to make informed decisions.”

Let’s Talk makes it easy for APS to gather and respond to community feedback, decrease response time, and identify problems before they become crises.

Let’s Talk delivers dynamic features including:

● 24/7 accessibility from any device, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops; and supports texting

● Let’s Talk Assistant — the first chatbot built specifically for K-12 school districts — providing always-on customer service to help the community get answers to frequently asked questions 24/7

● Translation tools that can translate dialogues to 13 languages to meet community needs and manage multilingual communications

● Data collection to help education leaders make informed decisions

Every voice deserves to be heard and every question deserves to be answered. Let’s Talk makes this all possible,” said Pam Renteria, former Deputy Superintendent of Teaching & Learning and Interim Superintendent. 

She continued, “Alamogordo Public School encourages everyone in our community to use Let’s Talk to share your feedback, questions, and ideas to help us deliver high quality customer experiences and make Alamogordo Public Schools an even better place for our students and families.”

For more information about Let’s Talk, please contact Jessica Lopez at Jessica.lopez@alamogordoschools.org.

To submit a Let’s Talk dialogue,

https://www.alamogordoschools.org and click on contact us…

simply click on the first link or go directory.
Enter name and email address then you will receive a greeting…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eizGC_0l1nPvwv00
Photo by2nd Life Media

Then select a topic to start a conversation.

If you can’t access the Alamogordo Public Schools website, you can still reach out by downloading the Let’s Talk mobile app (ID: AP7343) or texting 575-812-8573.

If you would like to learn more about the Alamogordo Public Schools, please visit their website at www.alamogordoschools.org or to stay current on school closures and other updates visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AlamogordoPublicSchools

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alamogordo Public School# Chaparral Middle School# Chaparral Middle School remote# Chaparral Middle School wind d# Wind damage Alamogordo

Comments / 0

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
1K followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

Otero Arts and Alamogordo Public Schools Partner for Student Exhibition A Success and Ongoing

Otero Arts located at the historic Womens Club Building at 1118 Indiana Avenue in Alamogordo, New Mexico hosted its first student exhibition this weekend. The grand opening of this exhibition was from 4 pm to 6 pm Friday. The exhibition is ongoing, free and open to the public Thursdays thru Sundays 1pm to 4pm through the end of March.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tigers Track Wins & Girls Tennis Team 2nd Place

Alamogordo Sports Update for Alamogordo High School and the región…. In Tennis action the Alamogordo High School Tiger Girls finish 2nd and the Boys 5th at this weekend’s Alamogordo Invitational.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Proud Alamogordo High School FCCLA Award Recipients

AlamogordoTownNews.com and KALHRADIO.org has been highlighting those positive influencers and community organizations and activities that represent the best of Alamogordo via our campaign “Alamogordo Proud.” The Alamogordo High School (FCCLA) Family, Career and Community Leaders of America students certainly represent that theme. They shined this past weekend during the New Mexico State conference with a few members qualifying to Nationals and winning scholarships.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Creativity and Resilience By Kathy Ramsey Alamogordo

When I had a 3 year old child I learned about the power of play and the importance of community in healing. We belonged to a preschool co-op which allowed my rural child an opportunity to socialize. It allowed me a connection to other moms. Nathan preferred the building block area or the Sand Tray room. He used both for major construction.

Read full story
Otero County, NM

Commentary on House Bill 8 Lillian Pilot Alamogordo

I am an artist, and business owner in the hospitality sector in Otero County. I used to be a Licensed Practical Nurse where I applied arts-based techniques in allopathic care, and I also happen to have a degree in Arts Administration. I've been involved in the arts industry for over 30 years, and I support House Bill 8.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Creative Arts Community Action Alert Senate Action Begins Saturday Alamogordo’s John Block Votes Against Artisans

An innovative new proposal to spur the growth of New Mexico’s creative industries and diversify the state’s economy passed the House of Representatives Friday with a bipartisan vote of 56-10.

Read full story
3 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Proud Downtown Nights Otero Arts Exhibition Opening, Late Shopping and More

Alamogordo Friday Night Otero Arts Student Art Exhibition opening and. New York Avenue Businesses open late for Downtown Nights. Alamogordo’s Cultural Arts, History and Business District is alive and wells Friday March 3rd with businesses of New York Avenue open till 8 pm, food trucks and Otero Arts at 1118 Indiana Avenue is hosting the reception for its March Artist Showcase. The showcase for March is local Student Artists.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Proud It is All About the Fashion Spotlight Alamogordo Artisan Linda Swenson

Roadrunner Emporium Fine Art, Antiques and More at 928 New York Avenue Alamogordo is “Alamogordo Proud” to showcase and represent resident artist Linda Swenson and tell her story.

Read full story

Cyberstalking Is a Crime! Protect your online Reputation.

Cyberstalking is a type of crime that involves the use of technology to harass or stalk someone. Most cyberstalkers want to make their victim feel embarrassed, annoyed or threatened. Typical forms of cyberstalking include accusations, exposing someones private details, threaten to expose one’s past mistakes, inferring to someones past crime, divorce or work history, subjecting one to constant jabs and attacks, data manipulation, blackmail, threats, and monitoring someone’s online and offline activities. A sure sign of cyber stalking is when the stalker crosses multiple social media platforms and follows or stalks their prey.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Proud, Flickinger Center Hosts Local Students to LP And﻿ The Vinyl

Alamogordo Proud is a campaign launched organically by several local individuals concerned with the image portrayed of Alamogordo by the mainstream media. The campaign is cosponsored by by the Independent News Association member AlamogordoTownNews.com and Alamogordo Community Radio KALHRadio.org 95.1 FM to highlight positivity in our community.

Read full story
Tularosa, NM

Tularosa High School Students Excel in Competitions

Tularosa High School Students compete and excel across a variety of discipline. Way to go to Angel Kowatch-Coney and Savannah Manzanares who represented Tularosa High School at the New Mexico English Expo in Albuquerque last week.

Read full story
Otero County, NM

Not Guilty! Verdict Campaign Finance Jury Trial Maggie Toulouse Oliver v Couy Griffin Otero County New Mexico

9:30 pm Wednesday evening and the jury finally reached a decision on the jury trial against Couy Griffin. In a 2 day trial of New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver v Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin the jury has declared a ruling of NOT Guilty.

Read full story
75 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Maggie Toulouse Oliver verses Couy Griffin Campaign Finance Violations Trial Day One Recap

Tuesday 2-28-23 marked the first day and jury selection for the case involving the State of New Mexico v Cowboys for Trump on charges that he failed to register a political organization without filing related public financial disclosures.

Read full story
31 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo High School Alamogordo Proud Breaking Stereotypes and Winning in Welding Competition

The Alamogordo High School Welding Team was the highest ranking team of novices to compete at the Sun City Building Weld Off. Alamogordo led and also led in breaking barriers as it was the only team of the 22 competitors to be represented with female welders.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

KALH Radio Exclusive PreTrial Interview with Attorney Johnathon C Miller Couy Griffin Trial Begins February 28

Alamogordo Town News and KALH Radio Streaming & 95.1 FM Exclusive Interview & Report- Johnathon C Miller Attorney for Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin. Attorney Johnathon C Miller of Albuquerque has had a variety of clients throughout his career. If I were a betting man, I’d bet boldly he never began a trial on the steps of a county courthouse, the night before with the hands of a crowd circling him in prayer.

Read full story
4 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Proud Alamogordo Music Theater Presents Grease with the Evolution of a Cultural Arts District

Alamogordo Proud is a grassroots organic campaign that was kicked off by a few locals to showcase the best and brightest efforts within Alamogordo to make the city shine. The goal of the campaign is to show Alamogordo in a different light than the mainstream press has portrayed it.

Read full story
4 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Sustained Wind Damage 7th Windiest Day Ever Recorded for the New Mexico & Texas Borderlands Region

Alamogordo and the region was hit hard with wind storms on Sunday February 26th, 2024. Sunday was the 7th windiest day ever recorded here in the Borderland region of Southern New Mexico and Texas. Peak wind gusts in El Paso and Las Cruces topped out at 71 mph, 74 mph in Deming and 66 mph in Alamogordo.

Read full story
9 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Proud the Story Beyond Couy Griffin and Politics

Alamogordo is in the news often and is in the national spotlight. Alamogordo, for decades led the nation in rocket research and is known for the testing of the first Atomic Bomb at the nearby Trinity site.

Read full story
9 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo High School Tigers Track and Field Scores 1st Place

Alamogordo High School Tigers Track and Field team competed this weekend. While attending the Americas Pebble Hills Invitational the Tiger Girls won and the Boys were 6th. The following are already State Qualifiers - Yvonne Stinson (200, Long Jump, High Jump), Ellary Battle (1600 and 3200), Tezure Bates (Pole Vault), Joey Marquez (Pole Vault)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy