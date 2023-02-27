Chaparral Middle School Closed this Week due to Roof Damage

Photo by Alamogordo Public School

The Administration of the Alamogordo Public Schools has announced the closure of Chaparral Middle School for the remainder of the week due to sustained roof damage from yesterdays storms.

Roofers are on-site and working with the structural engineers to ensure the health and safety of the students upon their return.

If student need to retrieve their Chromebook’s access is available Tuesday from 7 am to 10 am. If parents need to make special arrangements contact one of the core teachers. Band and orchestra instruments are also available for pickup during the same period.

If you have questions contact the new Alamogordo Public Schools Ap or contact the school or main offices.

Parents are also encouraged to sign up and participate with the “Let’s Talk Ap” to stay most current and updated.

Alamogordo Public Schools announced Friday February 3rd, it had implemented a new community communications program called “Let’s Talk.”

“Let’s Talk” makes it easy for parents, students, staff, and community members to ask questions, request information, and share feedback and is the quickest information tool.

Let’s Talk makes it easier for our stakeholders — including students, families, staff, and community members — to reach out with questions or concerns and provides the district with data needed to make informed decisions.”

Let’s Talk makes it easy for APS to gather and respond to community feedback, decrease response time, and identify problems before they become crises.

Let’s Talk delivers dynamic features including:

● 24/7 accessibility from any device, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops; and supports texting

● Let’s Talk Assistant — the first chatbot built specifically for K-12 school districts — providing always-on customer service to help the community get answers to frequently asked questions 24/7

● Translation tools that can translate dialogues to 13 languages to meet community needs and manage multilingual communications

● Data collection to help education leaders make informed decisions

“Every voice deserves to be heard and every question deserves to be answered. Let’s Talk makes this all possible,” said Pam Renteria, former Deputy Superintendent of Teaching & Learning and Interim Superintendent.

She continued, “Alamogordo Public School encourages everyone in our community to use Let’s Talk to share your feedback, questions, and ideas to help us deliver high quality customer experiences and make Alamogordo Public Schools an even better place for our students and families.”

For more information about Let’s Talk, please contact Jessica Lopez at Jessica.lopez@alamogordoschools.org.

To submit a Let’s Talk dialogue,

https://www.alamogordoschools.org and click on contact us…

simply click on the first link or go directory.

Enter name and email address then you will receive a greeting…

Photo by 2nd Life Media

Then select a topic to start a conversation.

If you can’t access the Alamogordo Public Schools website, you can still reach out by downloading the Let’s Talk mobile app (ID: AP7343) or texting 575-812-8573.

If you would like to learn more about the Alamogordo Public Schools, please visit their website at www.alamogordoschools.org or to stay current on school closures and other updates visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AlamogordoPublicSchools