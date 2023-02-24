Tularosa Girls Advance in District Championship Alamogordo Results Baseball and College Signings

Girls Basketball District Tournament Action:

Tularosa defeated Mescalero Apache 54-31 in the District 3-2A Tournament. Aaralyn Stephens led the Lady Cats with 14 points and Maycee Griffin had 13. Ivonna Burgess led the Lady Chiefs with 11 points and Laurdis Sundayman had 9.

The Tularosa Lady Cats advance to play Capitan for the District 3-2A Tournament Championship (Friday or Saturday). The Mescalero Lady Chiefs finished their regular season at 19-8.

Tuesday Organ Mountain Girls defeated the Alamogordo Girls 68-36 in District 3-5A Tournament. Abby Vazquez led the Lady Tigers with 14 points and Teeya Gordon had 9. The Lady Tigers finished their season at 11-16.

Boys Basketball Regional Action began earlier in the week when the Alamogordo Tiger Boys Boys Basketball defeated Gadsden 78-19 in the District 3-5A Tournament. The Tiger Boys improved to 12-12 and advanced to play Las Cruces.

Deonta Bynum led the Tigers with 13 points, Jason Warren, Elijah Montoya and Zach Sell each had 10.

AHS Tiger Boys Basketball faced Las Cruces at 6 PM Thursday night at Las Cruces in the district 3-5A Tournament. Las Cruces led Alamogordo 17 to 15 after the first quarter. Las Cruces led Alamogordo 32 to 28 at the halftime. Las Cruces continued to control the game leading Alamogordo 48 to 41 after third quarter. Las Cruces defeated the Alamogordo Boys ending their season with a close finish of 60 to 58 in the District 3-5A Tournament. Davion Smith led the Tigers with 14 points, Kai Bickham had 12 and Damiran Smith with 10. The Tiger Boys finished the regular season at 12-13.

Alamogordo Tiger Baseball began regular season and El Dorado (El Paso) defeated the Alamogordo Tigers Baseball 13 runs to 3 runs at the Socorro ISD Tournament. The Tigers begin the season at 0 and 1 and face El Paso High in 2nd game of tournament.

The second game face off was between El Paso High which defeated Alamogordo 16 to 4 at the Socorro ISD Tournament. Alamogordo dropes to 0 and 2 and next plays Irvin on Friday at 11:15 AM.

Wednesday was signing day for 3 Alamogordo Tiger Athletes…

Brett George and Kyle Steeby committed to play at Luna Community College in Las Vegas, NM!

Photo by Alamogordo High School

Photo by Alamogordo High School

Jeremiah D’Arezzo committed to play at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.

Photo by Alamogordo High School

Brett and Jeremiah were 4 year varsity players for Tiger Baseball, Kyle played 3 years for the Tigers. Go Tigers!