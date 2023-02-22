Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Community Volunteers Install Fire Detectors and Ongoing Fire Investigation

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAr7W_0kwOu2qe00
Volunteer in Alamogordo partner and install fire detectorsPhoto byAlamogordo Fire Department

The City of Alamogordo hosted their 2nd Sound the Alarm Save a Life Smoke Detector Install Event on February 18th, 2023.

In collaboration with the Alamogordo Fire Investigations Unit, American Red Cross, New Mexico State Fire Marshals Office, and Runners Refuge Ministries Alamogordo, they installed 101 alarms in 50 homes in targeted areas within the City of Alamogordo at no cost to the residents

The city of Alamogordo  wanted to thank every volunteer that dedicated their time to help with the event, and a special thank you to Runners Refuge for providing lunch for our volunteers!

If you are a resident within the city limits of Alamogordo and need smoke alarms, please get in touch with Lieutenant Willaim Skaggs at (575) 489-2271 to schedule a free smoke detector installation.

In other news from the Alamogordo Fire Department an investigation continues…

At approximately 10:23 a.m. on January 30th, 2023, Alamogordo Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Fairgrounds Road and North Florida Avenue for a tractor on fire.

Upon arrival, a John Deere Tractor was found engulfed in flames. The tractor was inside the fenced COA property adjacent to the Bark Park off Fairgrounds Road. The operator of the tractor was able to exit the cab without injury. Alamogordo Police Department evacuated the Bark Park due to heavy smoke. The fire was quickly extinguished with the on-scene resources including Engine 1, Engine 6, and Chief 2.

The AFD Fire Investigations Unit was requested to conduct an origin and cause investigation. The investigation concluded that the tractor was in normal use, using a rear deck mower, at the time of the fire and that the fire was accidental.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G3Ayg_0kwOu2qe00
Photo byAlamogordo Fire Department

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alamogordo Fire Department# Roadrunner Ministries# American Red Cross Alamogordo# City of Alamogordo# Community Volunteers

Comments / 0

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
1K followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

KALH Radio Exclusive PreTrial Interview with Attorney Johnathon C Miller Couy Griffin Trial Begins February 28

Alamogordo Town News and KALH Radio Streaming & 95.1 FM Exclusive Interview & Report- Johnathon C Miller Attorney for Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin. Attorney Johnathon C Miller of Albuquerque has had a variety of clients throughout his career. If I were a betting man, I’d bet boldly he never began a trial on the steps of a county courthouse, the night before with the hands of a crowd circling him in prayer.

Read full story
1 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Proud Alamogordo Music Theater Presents Grease with the Evolution of a Cultural Arts District

Alamogordo Proud is a grassroots organic campaign that was kicked off by a few locals to showcase the best and brightest efforts within Alamogordo to make the city shine. The goal of the campaign is to show Alamogordo in a different light than the mainstream press has portrayed it.

Read full story
3 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Chaparral Middle School Closed this Week due to Roof Damage

The Administration of the Alamogordo Public Schools has announced the closure of Chaparral Middle School for the remainder of the week due to sustained roof damage from yesterdays storms.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Sustained Wind Damage 7th Windiest Day Ever Recorded for the New Mexico & Texas Borderlands Region

Alamogordo and the region was hit hard with wind storms on Sunday February 26th, 2024. Sunday was the 7th windiest day ever recorded here in the Borderland region of Southern New Mexico and Texas. Peak wind gusts in El Paso and Las Cruces topped out at 71 mph, 74 mph in Deming and 66 mph in Alamogordo.

Read full story
8 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Proud the Story Beyond Couy Griffin and Politics

Alamogordo is in the news often and is in the national spotlight. Alamogordo, for decades led the nation in rocket research and is known for the testing of the first Atomic Bomb at the nearby Trinity site.

Read full story
7 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo High School Tigers Track and Field Scores 1st Place

Alamogordo High School Tigers Track and Field team competed this weekend. While attending the Americas Pebble Hills Invitational the Tiger Girls won and the Boys were 6th. The following are already State Qualifiers - Yvonne Stinson (200, Long Jump, High Jump), Ellary Battle (1600 and 3200), Tezure Bates (Pole Vault), Joey Marquez (Pole Vault)

Read full story
Otero County, NM

A Staycation at The Domes a Hidden Treasure in the Lincoln National Forest of Southern New Mexico

At AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org we like to showcase the arts, the culture, the history and the legends of the area around Otero County. We like to showcase small businesses that are unique and different and not cookie cutter cutouts of something you'd find in any city of America. We recently we fell upon such a business that fits our criteria as original, unique, beautiful and fun. A business that embraces natures beauty and wonder and at the same time is local and operated by a couple that are themselves engaged in the local arts community, so it was a perfect fit for our reporting. The Domes Nature Retreat is a unique accommodation operated by friendly and welcoming couple, Doug and Lilliane.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Jury Selection Begins Monday at the Otero County Courthouse of State of New Mexico v Couy Griffin and Cowboys for Trump

What is sure to be a media circus for Alamogordo next week, Jury selection will begin Monday at the Otero County New Mexico Courthouse in the trail of the state of New Mexico v Couy Griffin, leader of Cowboys for Trump. The New Mexico attorney general investigated embattled former Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys For Trump founder Couy Griffin for using C4T funds for personal use and taking official acts as commissioner for his personal gain.

Read full story
87 comments
Alamogordo, NM

African American Film Series, Gospel Programs Puppet Shows, Authors Workshops and Grease Only in Alamogordo

Roadrunner Emporium and Community collaborations make for an informed, entertained and inspired community. February was Black histiry month and it’s ending with two February events the Free to the public African American Film Series at Owen Chapel continued with a showing of “The Butler on February 25th and each Saturday in March other showcased films are shown - 423 Delaware Avenue 5 pm.

Read full story
3 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Tularosa Girls Advance in District Championship Alamogordo Results Baseball and College Signings

Tularosa defeated Mescalero Apache 54-31 in the District 3-2A Tournament. Aaralyn Stephens led the Lady Cats with 14 points and Maycee Griffin had 13. Ivonna Burgess led the Lady Chiefs with 11 points and Laurdis Sundayman had 9.

Read full story
Otero County, NM

Agitators or problem solvers? Does Otero County Need Outside Influencers to Solve Local Issues?

A Commentary on outsider Influence on Alamogordo and Otero County…. The Republican Party of Otero County is hosting a presentation by Freedom Families United founders Casey and Mykel Peterson this week. They recently bounced onto the scene with a video of Dr Kenneth Moore, the Alamogordo Public School Superintendent that went viral days after the announcement of a lawsuit filed by the Flickinger Center for the Performing Arts and Lorrie Black against the School Board and against Dr. Moore.

Read full story
6 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Public Schools Equity Activities and Education Since the 1940s

If one studies the history of Alamogordo, the reality is the city since its founding has had a history of racial tensions due to its deep Southern leanings. Throughout its history, since the 1940s, the local school system has been progressive in leaning into dialog about race.

Read full story

Former New Mexico Congresswoman Torres Small nominated for deputy agriculture secretary

Xochitl Torres Small is being nominated to be the next deputy secretary of agriculture. She will replace Jewel Bronaugh who announced last month that she would be stepping down to spend more time with her family.

Read full story
30 comments
Otero County, NM

Couy Griffin accused court of endorsing a fraud pie after New Mexico State Supreme Court Ruling

On Friday, Griffin accused New Mexico’s high court of endorsing a “fraud pie,” and vowed to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene because of a ruling against him yet again by the New Mexico State Supreme Court.

Read full story
27 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Threats Hostility and Commentary on Flickinger and Lorrie Black Lawsuit v Alamogordo Public Schools

Lawsuit filed, a video suddenly drops and spreads across social media, rumors and innuendos propagate, extremist from both major parties jump to conclusions and activate their ideological extreme drones, threats of (hopefully rhetorical) lynchings are declared via anonymous calls and even in person during a school board meeting via public comments, more vocal threats are made, social media intimidation as well as blocked phone threats are made against educational leadership and those in the press that report the issue and that is a week of politics in Alamogordo and Otero County.

Read full story
4 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Saturday 2nd Annual Black History Tour at Owen Chapel Church and Movies

The 2nd Annual Black History Church Tour was scheduled for this Saturday at 10 am in the Chihuahua District the historic Black/ Mexican/Latin American enclave of Alamogordo. The tour of the traditional historical Black neighborhood of Alamogordo begins at 10:00am at Owen Chapel AME Church 423 Delaware.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Kiwanis Club January 2023 Students of the Month

The Alamogordo Kiwanis Club is recognizing the Most Improved Student of the Month. The most improved student is chosen by each of the school faculty. The criteria for each school selection is based on attitude, behavior, school involvement, and academic grades.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Sports The Tigers Beat Gadsden, Tularosa Cinched District

The Alamogordo High School Boys Basketball final regular season game was at Gadsden Thursday night. The Alamogordo Tigers led Gadsden 27 to 8 after the first quarter. Alamogordo led Gadsden 42 to 17 at halftime. Alamogordo led Gadsden 61 to 23 after the third quarter. Alamogordo defeated Gadsden 73 to 31 in their regular season finale. Kai Bickham led the Tigers with 16 points, Damiran Smith had 13 and Davion Smith with 10. The Alamogordo High School Tiger Boys finished their regular season 11 wins and 12 losses. Their record in district was 5 wins and 5 losses.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

New Mexico House Bill 8 Creative Economy Bill benefits Alamogordo and rural communities

Alamogordo in its quest for a Cultural Arts and History District in the New York Avenue corridor is transitioning into a district to showcase and grow the creative economy. Already over 130 local artisans and crafters are represented via the businesses on New York Avenue. The creative economy is beginning to take root and create economic improvements for downtown and jobs.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy