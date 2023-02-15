Couy Griffin Gets Testy During New Mexico State Police Traffic Stop

Photo by Couy Griffin Fundraising

The New Mexico State Police released a video that shows former County Commissioner Couy Griffin getting pulled over and getting into it with police officers over a seat belt violation. Griffin demonstrated destain for the police stoping him for a seatbelt violation claiming they should be after drug runners. “ It’s probably why New Mexico is a toilet,” Couy Griffin says to police officers.

It starts out cordially…

Officer: Hello, sir.

Griffin: How you doing?

Former Otero County Commissioner and well-known Trump advocate Couy Griffin was pulled over in Alamogordo in his Dodge Ram in early November. The video was just released to Channel 13 KRQE.

Per KQRE ascertained NMSP video…

Officer: Reason why I stopped you, is I observed when you were back there and you weren’t wearing your seatbelt.

The pickup was emblazoned with his “Cowboys For Trump” logo.

Officer: Where you headed to? Get some lunch?

Griffin: I’m headed to get my truck washed.

With the pickup still running, the state cop walks back to his patrol car and notes to his partner..

Officer: Yep, still wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.

Griffin was removed from office by judicial order following his conviction on federal charges for trespassing outside the Capitol building during the January 6 attack. The officers call Griffin over and the traffic stop gets ugly.

In the seatbelt citation, the officer would note Griffin got “mouthy.”

Officer: I’m going to issue a citation for the seatbelt. I take the seatbelts very serious just because the amount of crashes we’ve both seen.

Griffin: What is it? Speak up a little.

Officer: I said I am going to issue a citation for a seatbelt. I take the seatbelts very serious.

Griffin: Oh yeah, I’m sure.

Officer: Yeah, just because all the crashes I’ve seen.

Griffin: It’s too bad you don’t take more of the drugs and the other crime going on a little bit more serious instead of out here citing people for no seatbelts. But go ahead and do whatever you need to do.

Officer: Yes, sir. So..

Griffin: We live in a state that’s just so corrupt right now and has so much crime, and there’s two of you guys out here driving around citing people for no seatbelts. It’s probably why New Mexico is a toilet.

And he wasn’t finished with his rant per the video…

Griffin: You know the drugs right now are horrible, the property crime is horrible, and there’s two of you guys riding around citing people for no seatbelts?

Officer: So, we’d probably be doing the drug stuff if you were wearing your seatbelt.

Griffin: Oh, really? Yeah. Yeah.

Officer: So if you want to waste our time here..

After the officer hands him the ticket, Griffin still gets in a parting shot.

Officer: You’re free to go. Be safe.

Griffin: I’d be embarrassed if I was you guys.

Officer: Alright. Don’t forget to wear your seatbelt.

Griffin went to court over the seatbelt ticket where he was ordered to pay the $81 fine.

AlamogordoTownNews.com Anthony Lucero on KalhRadio.org interviewed Couy Griffin about this story and you can hear the interview via the Podcast link

Griffin has had multiple court appearances this last year with a court appearance scheduled for the end of the month related to the trial of his leadership of Cowboys for Trump where the state is claiming it was a PAC and he claims otherwise. Per Court documents Griffin set up Cowboys for Trump as a limited liability corporation in an attempt to evade campaign finance transparency requirements and per Griffin as such was not a political action committee.