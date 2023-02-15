Alamogordo Basketball and Mescalero Apache Girls Basketball Lady Chiefs finished regular season at 19 wins and 7 losses

Photo by Alamogordo Tigers

Alamogordo regional sports roundup.

In Boys Basketball action Las Cruces defeated the Alamogordo Tigers Boys 55 to 52 in a close game. After the first quarter the Alamogordo boys led 22 to 9. Going into halftime the Alamogordo Tiger Boys had a 31 to 24 lead in the Tiger home, the Lawrence E Johnson Tiger Pit. The tables turned ending the third quarter with Las Cruces taking the lead 41 to 40. The Tiger boys fought hard but couldn’t match their first half of the game momentum and lost it to Los Cruces. Las Cruces defeated the Tiger Boys of Alamogordo 55 to 52. Kai Bickham led the Tigers with 12 points, Davion Smith had 9 and Deonta Bynum with 8. The Tiger Boys now drop to 10 wins and 12 losses and 5 wins and 6 losses in the district. The team is scheduled to finish regular season Thursday at Gadsden.

In Girls Basketball action Girls the Las Cruces Girls defeated Alamogordo 73 to 45. Abby Vazquez led the Lady Tigers with 13 and Teeya Gordon had 8. The Lady Tigers drop to 10 wins and 15 losses and are 0 wins and 9 losses in district play. They also wrap regular season on Thursday vs Gadsden.

Lordsburg Girls defeated the Lady Tularosa Wildcats 35 to 33. Kadence Kowatch led the Lady Cats with 11 points and Maycee Griffin had 9. The Lady Cats drop to 11 wins and 13 losses with 2 wins and 5 losses in the district. They next play at Cloudcroft on Thursday. Listen for more on the Wildcats on KALHRADIO.org 95.1 FM the voice of the Tularosa Wildcats.

Girls regional Basketball play continued with Mescalero Apache defeating Capitan 41 to 37. Ivonna Burgess led the Lady Chiefs with 29 points and Aliciana Shanta had 7.

The Lady Chiefs finished regular season at 19 wins and 7 losses and 6 wins with 2 losses in the district.