Tiger Athlete of the Week, Wrestling Tournament Results and Basketball

Shawn Stubblefield was named this weeks Tiger Athlete of the week by 101.9 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio as Tiger Basketball 2/10/23 Tiger Athlete of the Week which is sponsored by The Winners' Circle.
Wrestling Tournament Action was this weekend.
Alamogordo Boys finished 12th with 38 points at the District 2-5A Regionals Wrestling Tournament in Las Cruces on Saturday.
Congrats to Elijah Lee, Ryan Stovall and Damon Mayberry on qualifying for the 5A State Tournament!
Placing finishers were
- Ryan Stovall (215) - 3rd
- Damon Mayberry (189) - 5th
- Elijah Lee (152) - 7th
- D’Andre Martin (127) - 8th
Individual Results
- 127 - D’Andre Martin (1-3), Fall (3:00) - Fall (2:34), Fall (4:51), Fall (1:39)
- 152 - Elijah Lee (3-2), Decision (10-6), Fall (:21), Decision (6-1) - Fall (4:06), Major Decision (18-7)
- 189 - Damon Mayberry (3-2), Fall (:45), Decision (12-5), Fall (1:59) - Fall (2:24), Fall (1:16)
- 215 - Ryan Stovall (1-2), Fall (4:49) - Fall (5:17), Fall (:20)
- 114 - Jeremiah Lee (0-2), Fall (5:20), Fall (1:52)
- 121 - Armando Martinez (0-2), Fall (3:41), Fall (1:57)
- 133 - Isaiah Nance (0-2), Fall (1:46), Forfeit
- 145 - William Shirk (0-2), Tech Fall (3:19), Tech Fall (3:46)
In regional Basketball Action…
Boys Basketball
Mayfield defeated Alamogordo 55-48. Damiran Smith led the Tigers with 12 points, Davion Smith had 8 and Kai Bickham with 7. The Tiger Boys drop to 10-11, 4-4 in district and they next host Las Cruces on Monday.
Tularosa Boys defeated Capitan 65-49. Jalen Randall led the Wildcats with 22 points, Dillon Salazar had 16 and Jacob Lathan with 9. The Wildcats improve to 13-9, 5-0 in district and next host Cloudcroft on Friday.
Lordsburg defeated Cloudcroft 60-46. Isaiah Ortega led the Bears with 16 points.
The Bears are now 6-14, 1-3 in district and next play at Tularosa on Friday.
Girls Basketball…
Lordsburg Girls defeats Cloudcroft 60-33.
M Kyla Aguilar led the Lady Bears with 16 points and Kylie Adams had 11. The Lady Bears drop to 3-18, 0-6 in district and next host Mescalero Apache.
Capitan Girls defeated Tularosa 31-30.
Aaralyn Stephens led the Lady Cats with 9, Maycee Griffin had 8 and Danae Evans with 7. The Lady Cats drop to 11-12, 2-4 in district and next host Lordsburg on Tuesday.
Mayfield Girls defeated Alamogordo 45-31.
Abby Vazquez and Teeya Gordon each had 10 to lead the Lady Tigers, Jacqueline Vera had 8. The Lady Tigers drop to 10-14, 0-8 in district and next play at Las Cruces on Monday.
Comments / 0