Alamogordo Public Schools Dr Moore Suspended Pamela Renteria Appointed Acting Interim Superintendent

Alamogordo Public Schools Board Special Session appoints Pamela Renteria Interim Superintendent Photo by 2nd Life Media

The Alamogordo Public School Board met in executive session this Sunday 2-12-22 to consider the ramifications of a lawsuit filed against Superintendent Dr. Moore, the School Board and Alamogordo Public Schools by Lorrie Black and the Flickinger Center for the Performing Arts.

After executive session with legal counsel the Alamogordo Public Schools met in public session and voted unanimously to placed Dr Moore on paid administrative leave. A second motion was made and passed unanimously to appoint Pamela Renteria as acting interim Alamogordo Public Schools Superintendent effectively immediately.

Dr Moore during this last week had been enveloped in controversy as a lawsuit details broke in a news story that broke from AlamogordoTownNews.com and KALH Radio on Thursday and Friday. AlamogordoTownNews.com and 95.1 KALHRadio.org were the first news sources to break the story of the lawsuit and pending special session plus publish details of the lawsuit.

In a new story from AlamogordoTownNews.com dated 2-10-23 details emerged and a copy of the lawsuit was released to the public.

“More details have emerged on the lawsuit filed by Lorrie Black and the Flickinger Center against the Alamogordo Public Schools and Dr Kenneth Moore. The case is seeking relief for an alleged violation of the right to exercise free speech, a violation of due process and equal protection, a violation of the access to public records act, unlawful retaliation from a public records request, defamation of the character of Lorrie Black by Dr. Moore.

A link is included in the article of the complete 34-page complaint.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hs69JUvMV3SZeDleE2YkOVshC38GoJ8P/view?usp=sharing”

Further controversy and a public outcry emerged when s video surfaced of Dr. Moore speaking down about racism in Otero County and playing to an audience with comments not becoming of an official in his position. The comments and the released video brought huge public outrage when posted on social media.

The Sunday public School Board Meeting was attended by a standing room audience of concerned citizens. The school board courageously took the stance of suspension and is closely following the required legal protocols as per the advise of legal counsel from the closed door executive session.

The board appointed acting interim superintendent is Pamela Renteria. Mrs. Renteria is well respected in the local community having served a variety of Administrative roles as principal and including most recently as Deputy Superintendent Teaching & Learning. The appointment is a safe respected and non-controversial appointment sure to calm the public.

The official APS press release is below…