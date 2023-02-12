Alamogordo Chess Club Meetings Information and More

The Alamo Chess Club hosts weekly meetings are at Plateau Espresso

(2724 N Scenic Dr, Alamogordo) 4pm on Monday's from 4pm to 7pm. It's casual chess. Just pair up with whoever is available. There are no membership requirements or fees. Just show up with a board and set and play! All are welcome! To learn more or to sign up for the newsletter contact matt.grinberg@erols.com

“I am always happy to see input from you readers. I have had several recently, so “Reader Input” with three intriguing puzzles.”

Reader Input

The following are three puzzles sent to Matt Grinberg, by his newsletter readers that are of interest to those liking chess.

Who Killed the Queen?

This one comes from Matt Kolasinski. Here is the position in question:

This position can be reached with legal moves from the standard starting position.

This is Matt Kolasinski’s introduction to the puzzle.

“White would appear to be having a bit of a bad day. A little different, a retrograde puzzle, how was this position arrived at?

“Inspired by Raymond Merrill Smullyan (Raymond Smullyan - Wikipedia) but the author is [I am not going to reveal that until next week because it might give it away – Matt Grinberg].

“Ya, not easy.”

To answer “Who Killed the Queen?” you have to figure out a legal sequence of moves from the starting position to the diagram. Once you find a way, you will have the answer to “Who Killed the Queen?”

This can be solved in 20 moves (if someone can find a faster way, I’d love to see it). White’s moves are all forced if you do it in 20 moves. Black has more flexibility, but not much.

This is not so much a chess puzzle as a logic puzzle, but if you know your chess rules it should not be all that difficult.

White to Play and Draw

This came from Steve Young.

You would think that with a rook and passed pawn on the 7th rank versus a bishop, Black would win. Indeed, it is easy for White to go wrong and lose. But there is a key to White holding and if you find it the draw is pretty easy.

Bonus question: what is the correct result if it is Black to play?

White to Play and Win

Finally, one of the greatest puzzles I have ever seen. This one is also from Steve Young.

Remember “The Amazing Four Move Mate?” This one is on that level. Steve sent this to me because of the “Two Knights Versus Pawn Endgame” a couple of weeks ago. There are obvious similarities, but the fact that Black has a passed pawn almost ready to queen makes it much more difficult.

If you have the solution to any of these puzzles pass them along to Matt.

The answers will be revealed next week.

Upcoming Events

If you have a tournament, you would like announced here, please let me know. Also see attached flyers some of the following tournaments.

Private and Homeschool Regional Chess Championship and Crusader Open Championship

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Sponsors: Crusader Chess Club of ELP and El Paso Public Libraries

Location: Acosta Moreno Regional Branch Library 12480 Pebble Hills El Paso, TX 79938

Sections:

Scholastic K-12 Private/Homeschool Championship: open to Private and Homeschool players in grades K-12 only USCF members, no rating restriction. USCF rated

Crusader Championship Open: open to all USCF members regardless of rating or age USCF rated.

Non USCF member Scholastic Private/Homeschool K-12: open only to scholastic players from Private or Homeschools

Crusader OPEN: is open to all players regardless of age. Players in this section do not have to be USCF members.

Organizer and affiliate reserve right to combine sections based on number of entries. However, if sections do need to be combined, we will reward players based on how they registered.

Format: 5 round Swiss

Time control:

USCF rated sections: G/30

Non USCF rated sections: G/20

Schedule:

Check in: 10am to 10:30am

Round 1: 11am

Subsequent rounds: as soon as previous round ends and pairings are ready.

Lunch will be provided for the players only.

Prizes: Provided by Crusader Chess Club and C and M Trophy and Plaques

The top three individual winners in the USCF Member sections will win a trophy. The top 3 school teams in both USCF member sections will win a trophy. The top 5 in each Non USCF member section will win medals.

Entry fee: free!

Registration:

You must pre-register. There will be no on-site registration. The deadline is 2/24. The meeting room space is limited, so registration is on a first come first served basis. Please contact us soon.

Email, text or call your registration to Crusaderchessclubelp@gmail.com or 915.256.7783with the following information: name, email, and address for all. For USCF sections also provide USCF ID and expiration date. For scholastic sections also provide grade.

School chess team officials may submit team entries to the same email or phone number using a spreadsheet. All information listed above for players is required plus the school name and team name.

Byes:

A one point bye may be requested during registration or prior to the beginning of the first round. No other byes will be accepted.

Player notice:

If there is a reason why you need to leave during the tournament, please respect the players and notify the Tournament Director prior to your departure.

Handicap Accessible: Yes

Residency Restriction: No

For more information: contact Renate Garcia

Email: renategarcia1@gmail.com or Phone: 915-256-7783

Or go to this website: https://www.facebook.com/crusaderchessclubelp

Who Organizes Chess Around Here?

For announcements of tournaments, see "Upcoming Events" above.

USCF (United States Chess Federation): http://www.uschess.org/tlas/upcoming.php

NMCO, NMSCO:

NMCO Website: http://www.nmchess.org/

NMCO Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/NMChess

NMSCO Scholastic Page: https://www.nmchess.org/scholastic

Alamogordo:

Alamogordo Chess Club: Plateau Espresso, 2724 Scenic Dr, Alamogordo; Monday from 4pm to whenever you feel like leaving;

Information: Matt Grinberg, matt.grinberg@erols.com, (575) 415-3628

Las Cruces:

Endgame Chess:https://www.facebook.com/endgamechess, Will Barela - will@endgamechess.com or willbarela@yahoo.com, (575) 652-1219

Las Cruces Chess Academy:www.snmchess.com, Manuel I Castillo manny@snmchess.com, (575) 680-6532

Las Cruces Chess Club: Universal Unitarian Church of Las Cruces, 2000 S Solano LC NM 88001; Thursdays starting at 6:30

Munson Senior Center Chess Club: Munson Senior Center, 975 South Mesquite St., Las Cruces; 8:30am - 12:30pm on Fridays;

Information: Bill Daly, wdaly10460@aol.com, (603) 731-1988

Michael Soffera, Director of the Southern New Mexico Scholastic Chess Organization:msoffera@lcps.k12.nm.us

NMSU Chess Club: meets at 6pm on Fridays at O'Donnell Hall 1220 Stewart Las Cruces;

Information: Vaughan Heussenstamm - (vonster123@yahoo.com), (949) 838-4981; or Will Barela - will@endgamechess.com, (575) 449-5807

Cruces Chess Club: They play in different locations, so you have to sign up to get their messages to know where they are going to play.

They are on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/522518622228451

El Paso:

Borderland Chess Central:https://www.facebook.com/borderlandchessnews, Augustine Valverde - borderlandchesscentral@gmail.com, 915-540-8608

Community Chess Connection: Canyon Hills Cobra Chess Club

Information; Lecroy "Mr. Lee" Rhyanes mreebooks@gmail.com915.873.6507cobrachess.edublogs.com

Crusader Chess Club: Tuesdays 5-7pm; Judge Marquez Public Library, 610 N. Yarborough, El Paso

Wednesdays 5-7pm; Irving Schwartz Public Library; 1865 Dean Martin Drive, El Paso

Information: Renate Garcia - (915) 256-7783, renategarcia1@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/crusaderchessclubelp/

Lower Valley Chess Club:http://www.chess.com/club/el-paso-chess, Alex Ramirez - c839@msn.com, (915) 307-0964

El Paso Institute of Chess (EPIC):http://www.epicchess.org/; elpasoinstituteofchess@gmail.com; 915-783-7203

Information: go to the calendar at https://calendar.google.com/calendar/embed?src=elpasoinstituteofchess%40gmail.com&ctz=America%2FDenver

or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/El-Paso-Institute-of-Chess-144925342763903/ or Michael Alvarez, Director El Paso Institute of Chess, at yourchess@gmail.com

Elpaso Chess Rock Stars: Judge Marquez Lower Valley Branch Library, 610 North Yarbrough Drive, El Paso, Texas, Wednesday 4-6:30 pm and every 2

weeks will do rated events donation are accepted to pay the rated report. Lessons and chess camps. Summer Chess Camp to be scheduled soon.

Information: Mark Reyes at (915) 443-5892 or markierockstar@gmail.com - note that Mark Reyes will not be available from now to the end of 2022.

Sun City Chess Academy:https://www.facebook.com/suncitychessacademy, Ruben Arzaga - chessmaster@suncitychess.com, (915) 261-8350

Sun City Chess Club: Sergio Troncoso, 9321 Alameda Ave, El Paso; 4:45 - 6:45pm on Wednesdays;

Information: http://www.suncitychess.com/ or Ruben Arzaga chessmaster@suncitychess.com, (915) 261-8350

Albuquerque and Rio Rancho:

Meadowlark Chess Group: Meadowlark Senior Center, 4330 Meadowlark Lane SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124; on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month

from 5pm to 8pm;

Information: Paul L. Morton morton.paul@gmail.com

Diamondback Chess Club: Weekly rated chess tournaments Monday Nights 6:00pm, at Fuddruckers, 4855 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque

Information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/diamondbackchessor email John LeTard at johnlt77@gmail.com or Willow LeTard at

chess.coachwillow@gmail.com The web page is https://www.diamondbackchessnm.com/

Empire Chess: We are meeting at Jason's Deli (5920 Holly Ave NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87113) on Sundays at 5pm.

Information: Steve Perea chess.coach.steve@gmail.com, (505) 315-8709, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070358319553