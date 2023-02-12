Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Chess Club Meetings Information and More

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

The Alamo Chess Club hosts weekly meetings are at Plateau Espresso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xtk6X_0kl7JXzs00
Photo by2nd Life Media

(2724 N Scenic Dr, Alamogordo) 4pm on Monday's from 4pm to 7pm. It's casual chess. Just pair up with whoever is available. There are no membership requirements or fees. Just show up with a board and set and play! All are welcome! To learn more or to sign up for the newsletter contact matt.grinberg@erols.com

From Matt Grinberg he provided the following…

“I am always happy to see input from you readers. I have had several recently, so “Reader Input” with three intriguing puzzles.”

Reader Input

The following are three puzzles sent to Matt Grinberg, by his newsletter readers that are of interest to those liking chess.

Who Killed the Queen?

This one comes from Matt Kolasinski. Here is the position in question:

This position can be reached with legal moves from the standard starting position.

This is Matt Kolasinski’s introduction to the puzzle.

“White would appear to be having a bit of a bad day. A little different, a retrograde puzzle, how was this position arrived at?

“Inspired by Raymond Merrill Smullyan (Raymond Smullyan - Wikipedia) but the author is [I am not going to reveal that until next week because it might give it away – Matt Grinberg].

“Ya, not easy.”

To answer “Who Killed the Queen?” you have to figure out a legal sequence of moves from the starting position to the diagram. Once you find a way, you will have the answer to “Who Killed the Queen?”

This can be solved in 20 moves (if someone can find a faster way, I’d love to see it). White’s moves are all forced if you do it in 20 moves. Black has more flexibility, but not much.

This is not so much a chess puzzle as a logic puzzle, but if you know your chess rules it should not be all that difficult.

White to Play and Draw

This came from Steve Young.

You would think that with a rook and passed pawn on the 7th rank versus a bishop, Black would win. Indeed, it is easy for White to go wrong and lose. But there is a key to White holding and if you find it the draw is pretty easy.

Bonus question: what is the correct result if it is Black to play?

White to Play and Win

Finally, one of the greatest puzzles I have ever seen. This one is also from Steve Young.

Remember “The Amazing Four Move Mate?” This one is on that level. Steve sent this to me because of the “Two Knights Versus Pawn Endgame” a couple of weeks ago. There are obvious similarities, but the fact that Black has a passed pawn almost ready to queen makes it much more difficult.

If you have the solution to any of these puzzles pass them along to Matt.

The answers will be revealed next week. 

Upcoming Events

If you have a tournament, you would like announced here, please let me know. Also see attached flyers some of the following tournaments.

Private and Homeschool Regional Chess Championship and Crusader Open Championship

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Sponsors: Crusader Chess Club of ELP and El Paso Public Libraries

Location: Acosta Moreno Regional Branch Library 12480 Pebble Hills El Paso, TX 79938

Sections:

Scholastic K-12 Private/Homeschool Championship: open to Private and Homeschool players in grades K-12 only USCF members, no rating restriction. USCF rated

Crusader Championship Open: open to all USCF members regardless of rating or age USCF rated.

Non USCF member Scholastic Private/Homeschool K-12: open only to scholastic players from Private or Homeschools

Crusader OPEN: is open to all players regardless of age. Players in this section do not have to be USCF members.

Organizer and affiliate reserve right to combine sections based on number of entries. However, if sections do need to be combined, we will reward players based on how they registered.

Format: 5 round Swiss

Time control:

USCF rated sections: G/30

Non USCF rated sections: G/20

Schedule:

Check in: 10am to 10:30am

Round 1: 11am

Subsequent rounds: as soon as previous round ends and pairings are ready.

Lunch will be provided for the players only.

Prizes: Provided by Crusader Chess Club and C and M Trophy and Plaques

The top three individual winners in the USCF Member sections will win a trophy. The top 3 school teams in both USCF member sections will win a trophy. The top 5 in each Non USCF member section will win medals.

Entry fee: free!

Registration:

You must pre-register. There will be no on-site registration. The deadline is 2/24. The meeting room space is limited, so registration is on a first come first served basis. Please contact us soon.

Email, text or call your registration to Crusaderchessclubelp@gmail.com or 915.256.7783with the following information: name, email, and address for all. For USCF sections also provide USCF ID and expiration date. For scholastic sections also provide grade.

School chess team officials may submit team entries to the same email or phone number using a spreadsheet. All information listed above for players is required plus the school name and team name.

Byes:

A one point bye may be requested during registration or prior to the beginning of the first round. No other byes will be accepted.

Player notice:

If there is a reason why you need to leave during the tournament, please respect the players and notify the Tournament Director prior to your departure.

Handicap Accessible: Yes

Residency Restriction: No

For more information: contact Renate Garcia

Email: renategarcia1@gmail.com or Phone: 915-256-7783

Or go to this website: https://www.facebook.com/crusaderchessclubelp

Who Organizes Chess Around Here?

For announcements of tournaments, see "Upcoming Events" above.

USCF (United States Chess Federation): http://www.uschess.org/tlas/upcoming.php

NMCO, NMSCO:

NMCO Website: http://www.nmchess.org/

NMCO Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/NMChess

NMSCO Scholastic Page: https://www.nmchess.org/scholastic

Alamogordo:

Alamogordo Chess Club: Plateau Espresso, 2724 Scenic Dr, Alamogordo; Monday from 4pm to whenever you feel like leaving;

Information: Matt Grinberg, matt.grinberg@erols.com, (575) 415-3628

Las Cruces:

Endgame Chess:https://www.facebook.com/endgamechess, Will Barela - will@endgamechess.com or willbarela@yahoo.com, (575) 652-1219

Las Cruces Chess Academy:www.snmchess.com, Manuel I Castillo manny@snmchess.com, (575) 680-6532

Las Cruces Chess Club: Universal Unitarian Church of Las Cruces, 2000 S Solano LC NM 88001; Thursdays starting at 6:30

Munson Senior Center Chess Club: Munson Senior Center, 975 South Mesquite St., Las Cruces; 8:30am - 12:30pm on Fridays;

Information: Bill Daly, wdaly10460@aol.com, (603) 731-1988

Michael Soffera, Director of the Southern New Mexico Scholastic Chess Organization:msoffera@lcps.k12.nm.us

NMSU Chess Club: meets at 6pm on Fridays at O'Donnell Hall 1220 Stewart Las Cruces;

Information: Vaughan Heussenstamm - (vonster123@yahoo.com), (949) 838-4981; or Will Barela - will@endgamechess.com, (575) 449-5807

Cruces Chess Club: They play in different locations, so you have to sign up to get their messages to know where they are going to play.

They are on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/522518622228451

El Paso:

Borderland Chess Central:https://www.facebook.com/borderlandchessnews, Augustine Valverde - borderlandchesscentral@gmail.com, 915-540-8608

Community Chess Connection: Canyon Hills Cobra Chess Club

Information; Lecroy "Mr. Lee" Rhyanes mreebooks@gmail.com915.873.6507cobrachess.edublogs.com

Crusader Chess Club: Tuesdays 5-7pm; Judge Marquez Public Library, 610 N. Yarborough, El Paso

Wednesdays 5-7pm; Irving Schwartz Public Library; 1865 Dean Martin Drive, El Paso

Information: Renate Garcia - (915) 256-7783, renategarcia1@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/crusaderchessclubelp/

Lower Valley Chess Club:http://www.chess.com/club/el-paso-chess, Alex Ramirez - c839@msn.com, (915) 307-0964

El Paso Institute of Chess (EPIC):http://www.epicchess.org/; elpasoinstituteofchess@gmail.com; 915-783-7203

Information: go to the calendar at https://calendar.google.com/calendar/embed?src=elpasoinstituteofchess%40gmail.com&ctz=America%2FDenver

or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/El-Paso-Institute-of-Chess-144925342763903/ or Michael Alvarez, Director El Paso Institute of Chess, at yourchess@gmail.com

Elpaso Chess Rock Stars: Judge Marquez Lower Valley Branch Library, 610 North Yarbrough Drive, El Paso, Texas, Wednesday 4-6:30 pm and every 2

weeks will do rated events donation are accepted to pay the rated report. Lessons and chess camps. Summer Chess Camp to be scheduled soon.

Information: Mark Reyes at (915) 443-5892 or markierockstar@gmail.com - note that Mark Reyes will not be available from now to the end of 2022.

Sun City Chess Academy:https://www.facebook.com/suncitychessacademy, Ruben Arzaga - chessmaster@suncitychess.com, (915) 261-8350

Sun City Chess Club: Sergio Troncoso, 9321 Alameda Ave, El Paso; 4:45 - 6:45pm on Wednesdays;

Information: http://www.suncitychess.com/ or Ruben Arzaga chessmaster@suncitychess.com, (915) 261-8350

Albuquerque and Rio Rancho:

Meadowlark Chess Group: Meadowlark Senior Center, 4330 Meadowlark Lane SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124; on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month

from 5pm to 8pm;

Information: Paul L. Morton morton.paul@gmail.com

Diamondback Chess Club: Weekly rated chess tournaments Monday Nights 6:00pm, at Fuddruckers, 4855 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque

Information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/diamondbackchessor email John LeTard at johnlt77@gmail.com or Willow LeTard at

chess.coachwillow@gmail.com The web page is https://www.diamondbackchessnm.com/

Empire Chess: We are meeting at Jason's Deli (5920 Holly Ave NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87113) on Sundays at 5pm.

Information: Steve Perea chess.coach.steve@gmail.com, (505) 315-8709, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070358319553

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alamogordo# Alamogordo Chess Club# Area chess clubs# Chess activities# Chess

Comments / 0

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
1K followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Otero County, NM

Couy Griffin Gets Testy During New Mexico State Police Traffic Stop

The New Mexico State Police released a video that shows former County Commissioner Couy Griffin getting pulled over and getting into it with police officers over a seat belt violation. Griffin demonstrated destain for the police stoping him for a seatbelt violation claiming they should be after drug runners. “ It’s probably why New Mexico is a toilet,” Couy Griffin says to police officers.

Read full story
33 comments
Las Cruces, NM

NCAA on Hazing NMSU Coach Fired

When we hear other individuals talking about hazing, the first things that usually comes to mind are sororities and fraternities. It’s not limited to just fraternal orders or sororities.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Basketball and Mescalero Apache Girls Basketball Lady Chiefs finished regular season at 19 wins and 7 losses

Alamogordo regional sports roundup. In Boys Basketball action Las Cruces defeated the Alamogordo Tigers Boys 55 to 52 in a close game. After the first quarter the Alamogordo boys led 22 to 9. Going into halftime the Alamogordo Tiger Boys had a 31 to 24 lead in the Tiger home, the Lawrence E Johnson Tiger Pit. The tables turned ending the third quarter with Las Cruces taking the lead 41 to 40. The Tiger boys fought hard but couldn’t match their first half of the game momentum and lost it to Los Cruces. Las Cruces defeated the Tiger Boys of Alamogordo 55 to 52. Kai Bickham led the Tigers with 12 points, Davion Smith had 9 and Deonta Bynum with 8. The Tiger Boys now drop to 10 wins and 12 losses and 5 wins and 6 losses in the district. The team is scheduled to finish regular season Thursday at Gadsden.

Read full story

New Mexico Arts FREE professional development sessions

New Mexico Arts has partnered with Mid America Arts Alliance and Artist INC Express to bring FREE professional development sessions to New Mexico creatives. Take advantage of this opportunity to push your career forward.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Updated Sunday 10pm Alamogordo Public Schools Dr Moore Suspended Pamela Renteria Appointed Acting Interim Superintendent

Note this story has been updated since prior story to include statements from Alamogordo Mayor Susan Payne and the plaintiff to the lawsuit against Dr. Moore and the Alamogordo Public Schools; Lorrie Black. The statements were given to AlamogordoTownNews.com on KALHRadio.org via interviews with radio personality Anthony Lucero.

Read full story
6 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Tiger Athlete of the Week, Wrestling Tournament Results and Basketball

Shawn Stubblefield was named this weeks Tiger Athlete of the week by 101.9 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio as Tiger Basketball 2/10/23 Tiger Athlete of the Week which is sponsored by The Winners' Circle.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Public Schools Dr Moore Suspended Pamela Renteria Appointed Acting Interim Superintendent

The Alamogordo Public School Board met in executive session this Sunday 2-12-22 to consider the ramifications of a lawsuit filed against Superintendent Dr. Moore, the School Board and Alamogordo Public Schools by Lorrie Black and the Flickinger Center for the Performing Arts.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Case Details Emerge of Flickinger Center & Lorrie Black v Alamogordo Public Schools and Dr Kenneth Moore

More details have emerged on the lawsuit filed by Lorrie Black and the Flickinger Center against the Alamogordo Public Schools and Dr Kenneth Moore. The case is seeking relief for an alleged violation of the right to exercise free speech, a violation of due process and equal protection, a violation of the access to public records act, unlawful retaliation from a public records request, defamation of the character of Lorrie Black by Dr. Moore.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo High Swim District Results and Thursday Basketball Results

Alamogordo High School Tiger Swim Team District Competition Results. The Lady Tigers Swim Team finished 6th and the Boys 7th at Saturday's District 3/4 Championships in Hobbs.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

KALH Radio Anthony Lucero Reports the Flickinger Center and Lorrie Black Suing Alamogordo Public School

Community Radio 95.1 KALH Radio News with Anthony Lucero at 6 am and AlamogordoTownNews.com is the first to report and break the story of the Flickinger Center for the Performing Arts and Lori Black have filed a lawsuit against the Alamogordo Public Schools. The suit names the Board of Education of the Alamogordo Public Schools, Alamogordo Public Schools, Dr Kenneth Moore Superintendent and Rachael Burks as defendants. The plaintiff’s are listed as the Flickinger Center and Lorrie Black.

Read full story
6 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Sierra Elementary Encourages Reading With Pie in the Face History of Pie in the Face

Alamogordo Public Schools Sierra Elementary took on an innovative and fun approach to encourage student reading. The innovative approach included pie in the face for a few select teachers and an administrator.

Read full story
3 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo High School Tiger Basketball Stops Organ Mountain District Rally Winning 63 to 53

After last Monday night’s games, most New Mexico high school basketball teams have hit the halfway mark of district play. Last week Organ Mountain collected a 63-53 win over Mayfield at Mayfield High School. Organ Mountain moved onto 17-3 on the season and 5-0 in District 3-5A play. Going into this weeks game with the Alamogordo High School Tigers it was expected to be an easy victory, another District win and easy sailing. However that was not the case.

Read full story

New Mexico Legislature Committee Meetings on Gun Safety

An informed public ensures responsible public policy. Make comments during the live Zoom meetings, or show up and pack the room call and email your elected representatives. SB 171 - This bill would make it a felony to purchase or transfer a suppressor, AR pistol or AK pistol, NFA firearms, incendiary ammunition or "coated" ammunition. -

Read full story
18 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Second Alamogordo Police Shooting and Homicide Discovered

In the second incident of an officer involved shooting in Alamogordo in less then a week the New Mexico State Police released that they are investigating another Alamogordo incident. On February 4th, 2023 in Alamogordo, both an Alamogordo Police officer and a deputy from the Otero County Sheriff's Office fired their weapons, injuring a suspect.

Read full story
1 comments
Ruidoso, NM

Animal Village Pup-date February 5th Animal Village NM Needs Help

AnimalVillageNM offers many free and discounted services for pets- but remember free is NOT free to those who provide free services! AnimalVillageNM pays the cost to subsidize the spaying and neutering for low-income pet guardians, dog and cat food for area food banks, and rescue transport for death-row pets.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Public School System Launches Lets Talk Applicants

Alamogordo Public Schools announced Friday February 3rd, it has implemented a new community communications program called “Let’s Talk.”. “Let’s Talk” makes it easy for parents, students, staff, and community members to ask questions, request information, and share feedback.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Public Schools Welcomes ﻿Dr Ernestine Baca and Mary Irene Brabson

Alamogordo Schools Welcomes Back Two Incredible Staff into Leadership Roles. Alamogordo Public Schools announced it is thrilled to welcome back two amazing women into leadership roles within the system.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Arts Update Alamogordo Cultural Arts District and Otero Arts New Retrospective of Shari Adkisson Opens Friday

Alamogordo has been selected by the New Mexico MainStreet’s JumpStart Program to work towards a State Authorized Arts and Culture District Designation. (ACD). These districts exist in a number of cities across the state including Albuquerque, Artesia, Las Cruces, Gallup, Las Vegas, Los Alamos, Mora, Raton and Silver City. Plans are underway in Carlsbad, Corrales and Farmington. Alamogordo will join Belen as the second JumpStart participant.

Read full story

New Mexico Borderplex Importance Drives Appointment

NMDOT and EDD Announce Senior Advisor for Global Trade and Infrastructure Investments. In the last 4 years, the New Mexico Borderplex has experienced high growth due in part to established logistics parks with rail spurs located in and around Santa Teresa, Interstate 10 (connecting the east and west coasts), increased water and road infrastructure investments and a moderate climate averaging 340 days of sunshine and low humidity. Delays due to inclement weather are rare. New Mexico has 3 ports of entry into Mexico, all overseen by the New Mexico Border Authority with varying degrees of service: Santa Teresa, Columbus, and Antelope Wells. Santa Teresa and Columbus serve commercial traffic.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy