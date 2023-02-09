Alamogordo High Swim District Results and Thursday Basketball Results

Photo by Alamogordo Tigers

Alamogordo High School Tiger Swim Team District Competition Results.

The Lady Tigers Swim Team finished 6th and the Boys 7th at Saturday's District 3/4 Championships in Hobbs.

Top Alamogordo Finisher in each event…

Girls

200 Medley Relay - 4th (Sonja Davis, Adelynn DeBoef, Elisa Crabtree, Maeve Wierzbanowski - 2:17.26)

400 Free Relay - 5th (Bailey Green, Haven Daily, Cheyenne Cervantes, Angelina DeLaRosa - 5:15.40)

200 Free Relay - 7th (Sonja Davis, Maeve Wierzbanowski, Elisa Crabtree, Adelynn DeBoef - 2:10.25)

100 Back - Sonja Davis 7th (1:09.93)

200 IM - Adelynn DeBoef 8th (3:05.51)

200 Free - Bailey Green 9th (2:38.49)

100 Fly - Sonja Davis 9th (1:21.21)

500 Free - Elisa Crabtree 9th (7:12.53)

100 Breast - Adelynn DeBoef 10th (1:24.76)

100 Free - Maeve Wierzbanowski 20th (1:19.90)

50 Free - Kara Penning 23rd (33.92)

Boys

400 Free Relay - 5th (Landon Artiaga, Chase Rose, Braylon Malone, Cruz Hernandez - 4:52.67)

200 IM - Haakon Davis 6th (2:51.63)

200 Medley Relay - 7th (Omar Enriquez, Isaiah Dalmas, Leamon Jones, Haakon Davis - 2:11.41)

200 Free - 7th (Haakon Davis, Landon Artiaga, Leamon Jones, Isaiah Dalmas - 1:56.21)

100 Breast - Isaiah Dalmas 10th (1:18.88)

100 Fly - Cruz Hernandez 10th (1:28.92)

500 Free - Haakon Davis 11th (6:55.55)

200 Free - Braylon Malone 13th (2:38.31)

100 Free - Isaiah Dalmas 14th (1:02.34)

100 Back - Omar Enriquez 14th (1:20.82)

50 Free - Xion Acfalle 21st (29.18)

Regional Basketball Results:

Boys Basketball

Tularosa defeated Mescalero Apache 56-46. The Wildcats improve their record to 12-9, 4-0 in district. They next play at Capitan on Thursday. The Chiefs drop to 6-18, 0-6 in district they next play at Cloudcroft on Saturday.

Girls Basketball

The Mescalero Apache Girls defeated Tularosa 52-45. Ivonna Burgess led the Lady Chiefs with 22 points and Aliciana Shanta had 12. Maycee Griffin led the Lady Cats with 14 points, Aaralyn Stephen had 13 and Alysia Shuman had 10. The Lady Chiefs improve to 17-7, 4-2 in district and next play at Cloudcroft on Saturday. The Lady Cats drop to 11-11, 2-3 in district - next play at Capitan on Thursday.

Hagerman Girls defeated Cloudcroft 61-50.

Kyla Aguilar led the Lady Bears with 21 points, Kylie Adams had 11 and Ellie Beug with 9. The Lady Bears drop to 3-17, next play at Lordsburg on Thursday.