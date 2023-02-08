KALH Radio Anthony Lucero Reports the Flickinger Center and Lorrie Black Suing Alamogordo Public School

Photo by KALH

Community Radio 95.1 KALH Radio News with Anthony Lucero at 6 am and AlamogordoTownNews.com is the first to report and break the story of the Flickinger Center for the Performing Arts and Lori Black have filed a lawsuit against the Alamogordo Public Schools. The suit names the Board of Education of the Alamogordo Public Schools, Alamogordo Public Schools, Dr Kenneth Moore Superintendent and Rachael Burks as defendants. The plaintiff’s are listed as the Flickinger Center and Lorrie Black.

Anthony Lucero will be calling and reaching to the parties involved for further comment on the filed suit.

A press release was submitted to KALH Radio and AlamogordoTownNews.com when asked for comment from the board of the Flickinger Center stating…

“The Flickinger Center for Performing Arts has entered into a lawsuit against Alamogordo Public School Board and Superintendent Kenneth Moore. The Flickinger Center's mission states ‘.... reaching our local student population with live music, dance and theater.’

For many years, the Flickinger Center has provided free use of the facility to public schools, private schools, and home school students for band, choir, orchestra concerts, theatrical performances, and awards programs. Six to ten times per year, the Flickinger Center pays additional fees to their Premier Series performers to provide free school educational outreach programs for all area public and private schools. The Flickinger Center was extremely disappointed to learn that the Alamogordo Public School Board allowed Superintendent Moore to make the decision that the Flickinger Center was no longer an approved facility for the students and teachers at Alamogordo Public Schools to use. The Flickinger Center looks forward to a quick resolution to this conflict and get the students at Alamogordo Public Schools back into the theater.”

This is an evolving story with more information, interviews and details to be released as they become available.

