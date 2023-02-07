Sierra Elementary Encourages Reading With Pie in the Face History of Pie in the Face

Pie in the Face at Sierra Elementary Alamogordo encourages reading Photo by Alamogordo Public Schools

Alamogordo Public Schools Sierra Elementary took on an innovative and fun approach to encourage student reading. The innovative approach included pie in the face for a few select teachers and an administrator.

Congratulations to Boni Hernandez who read 1632 pages in Sierra Elementary's reading contest just completed. Super job!

The program allowed for students to use their reading as votes, and whichever teacher received the most votes got a PIE TO THE FACE at a public school assembly.

Mr. Atkinson was the top vote-getter with 424 votes, but the school also managed to find another pie for second place winner, Mr. Lawrence!

Not to miss out on the fun and as a welcome to her new school, another pie appeared for the new principal, Mrs. Brabson!

Congratulations to the students and good sport to the pie in the face recipients.

The History of Pie in the Face…

Some records show that throwing a pie in the face or pieing (pie-ing) started in the 1890s as a vaudeville slapstick routine. William Hammerstein, father of the Tony and Academy award winning American writer, theatrical producer and director Oscar Hammerstein II, produced vaudeville shows that included someone getting a pie in the face. William Hammerstein was thought to have invented the pie-in-the-face routine.

However, according to HarperCollins English Dictionary, Canadian Edition, it was Canadian Thomas "Doc" Kelley who invented the pie-in-the-face slapstick routine in his travelling medicine show in 1889. It seems that Kelly witnessed an angry cook throwing a piece of pie at a stable boy, and made the onlookers laugh. The pie hit the boy on the shirt, but Kelly thought that a pie in the face would be funnier. Kelly was right; his audience found it hilarious.

Soon the pie-in-the-face routine found its way to the movies starting with Ben Turpin getting a pie in the face in the silent film Mr. Flip (1909).

On television, throwing pie in the face can be traced back in one of the first episodes of The Little Rascals in 1923.

Pie in the face had become the trademark of Soupy Sales, an American comedian and TV/radio personality, whose comedy show, Lunch with Soupy Sales (1953-1961) frequently ended with Sales receiving a pie in the face.

Throwing pie in the face scenes also appeared in Loony Tunes cartoon shows such as Bugs Bunnyand Daffy Duck.

Pie in the face or pieing has evolved in our culture from slapstick comedy routine, to making social or political statements. Politicians are favorite targets of pieing, but so are activists, actors and even royalties. The very rich and powerful are also major targets for pieing, such as the recent pieing of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Pie in the face has also evolved into pieing for a good cause. Pie in the Face is now being used in fund-raising for schools, as well as social and charitable organizations.

A pie in the face can be funny if it is part of a comedy routine. It can be fun if it is all in jest. It can be sad because a good pie is wasted. It can be humiliating for the pie-ee (the victim). It can be triumphant for the pie-or (the culprit). Whatever the history congratulations to the Sierra Elementary students that were inspired to read and got to throw pie in the face of teachers and the principal. Fun times for all!