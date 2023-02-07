Alamogordo High School Tiger Basketball Stops Organ Mountain District Rally Winning 63 to 53

Photo by Alamogordo High School Athletics

After last Monday night’s games, most New Mexico high school basketball teams have hit the halfway mark of district play. Last week Organ Mountain collected a 63-53 win over Mayfield at Mayfield High School. Organ Mountain moved onto 17-3 on the season and 5-0 in District 3-5A play. Going into this weeks game with the Alamogordo High School Tigers it was expected to be an easy victory, another District win and easy sailing. However that was not the case.

Organ Mountain did not consider the strength and momentum of a few Alamogordo Tiger players. They underestimated the power of the Tigers home court advantage and thus the Tiger Boys roared to victory and broke Organ Mountains record of being undefeated within the district

Alamogordo Tiger High School Basketball hosted Organ Mountain Monday at Alamogordo with the Tiger Boys finding a much sought after victory. The game began with the Tiger Boys leading the first quarter 11 to 10. The tide turned in the second quarter with Organ Mountain leading Alamogordo 28-26 going into the halftime. Alamogordo got their groove back on leading Organ Mountain 43 to 37 after the third quarter. Finally continuing the momentum the Alamogordo Tiger boys defeated Organ Mountain 63-52. Jason Warren led the Tigers with 17 points, Davion Smith had 14, Damiran Smith and Kai Bickham each had 11 and Deonta Bynum had 10. The Alamogordo High School Tiger Boys are now with a record of 10 wins and 10 losses and are 4 and 3 in district play. The Tigers next at Mayfield on Thursday.

The Alamogordo Tiger Girls Basketball team gave a good show but came up short as the Organ Mountain Girls defeated Alamogordo 59 to 55. Abby Vazquez led the Lady Tigers with 18 points, Teeya Gordon had 14 and Jacqueline Vera with 11. The Lady Tigers record dropped to 10 and 13 and are 0 and 7 in the district competition. They next host Mayfield on Thursday.

Congratulations also to the

Alamogordo High School graduating senior swimmers Isiah Dalmas, Angelica De La Rosa, and Kara Penning as well as the entire AHS 2022-23 team for representing Alamogordo well this season. Go Tigers!!