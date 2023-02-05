Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Public School System Launches Lets Talk Applicants

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4h2w_0kcqORmy00
Photo by2nd Life Media

Alamogordo Public Schools announced Friday February 3rd, it has implemented a new community communications program called “Let’s Talk.”

“Let’s Talk” makes it easy for parents, students, staff, and community members to ask questions, request information, and share feedback.

“Our number one goal is to cultivate a thriving school culture and climate, and that’s only possible by listening to community feedback,” said Dr. Ken Moore, superintendent of Alamogordo Public Schools.

Let’s Talk makes it easier for our stakeholders — including students, families, staff, and community members — to reach out with questions or concerns and provides the district with data needed to make informed decisions.”

Let’s Talk makes it easy for APS to gather and respond to community feedback, decrease response time, and identify problems before they become crises.

Let’s Talk delivers dynamic features including:

● 24/7 accessibility from any device, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops; and supports texting

● Let’s Talk Assistant — the first chatbot built specifically for K-12 school districts — providing always-on customer service to help the community get answers to frequently asked questions 24/7

● Translation tools that can translate dialogues to 13 languages to meet community needs and manage multilingual communications

● Data collection to help education leaders make informed decisions

Let’s Talk enables our district to accommodate the communication needs and preferences of our community members with a variety of channels and translation tools, and address issues and inequities experienced by students and families,” said superintendent Moore.

No matter how our community contacts us — we are able to provide a timely, accurate response through Let’s Talk within one business day”

Every voice deserves to be heard and every question deserves to be answered. Let’s Talk makes this all possible,” said Pam Renteria, Deputy Superintendent of Teaching & Learning. 

She continued, “Alamogordo Public School encourages everyone in our community to use Let’s Talk to share your feedback, questions, and ideas to help us deliver high quality customer experiences and make Alamogordo Public Schools an even better place for our students and families.”

For more information about Let’s Talk, please contact Jessica Lopez at Jessica.lopez@alamogordoschools.org.

To submit a Let’s Talk dialogue,

https://www.alamogordoschools.org and click on contact us…

simply click on the first link or go directory.
Enter name and email address then you will receive a greeting…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34daZb_0kcqORmy00
Photo by2nd Life Media

Then select a topic to start a conversation.

If you can’t access the Alamogordo Public Schools website, you can still reach out by downloading the Let’s Talk mobile app (ID: AP7343) or texting 575-812-8573.

If you would like to learn more about the Alamogordo Public Schools, please visit their website at www.alamogordoschools.org or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AlamogordoPublicSchools

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alamogordo# Alamogordo Public Schools# New Public Application# Communication application# Superintendent Dr Ken Moore

Comments / 0

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
1K followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo High Swim District Results and Thursday Basketball Results

Alamogordo High School Tiger Swim Team District Competition Results. The Lady Tigers Swim Team finished 6th and the Boys 7th at Saturday's District 3/4 Championships in Hobbs.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

KALH Radio Anthony Lucero Reports the Flickinger Center and Lorrie Black Suing Alamogordo Public School

Community Radio 95.1 KALH Radio News with Anthony Lucero at 6 am and AlamogordoTownNews.com is the first to report and break the story of the Flickinger Center for the Performing Arts and Lori Black have filed a lawsuit against the Alamogordo Public Schools. The suit names the Board of Education of the Alamogordo Public Schools, Alamogordo Public Schools, Dr Kenneth Moore Superintendent and Rachael Burks as defendants. The plaintiff’s are listed as the Flickinger Center and Lorrie Black.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Sierra Elementary Encourages Reading With Pie in the Face History of Pie in the Face

Alamogordo Public Schools Sierra Elementary took on an innovative and fun approach to encourage student reading. The innovative approach included pie in the face for a few select teachers and an administrator.

Read full story
3 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo High School Tiger Basketball Stops Organ Mountain District Rally Winning 63 to 53

After last Monday night’s games, most New Mexico high school basketball teams have hit the halfway mark of district play. Last week Organ Mountain collected a 63-53 win over Mayfield at Mayfield High School. Organ Mountain moved onto 17-3 on the season and 5-0 in District 3-5A play. Going into this weeks game with the Alamogordo High School Tigers it was expected to be an easy victory, another District win and easy sailing. However that was not the case.

Read full story

New Mexico Legislature Committee Meetings on Gun Safety

An informed public ensures responsible public policy. Make comments during the live Zoom meetings, or show up and pack the room call and email your elected representatives. SB 171 - This bill would make it a felony to purchase or transfer a suppressor, AR pistol or AK pistol, NFA firearms, incendiary ammunition or "coated" ammunition. -

Read full story
16 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Second Alamogordo Police Shooting and Homicide Discovered

In the second incident of an officer involved shooting in Alamogordo in less then a week the New Mexico State Police released that they are investigating another Alamogordo incident. On February 4th, 2023 in Alamogordo, both an Alamogordo Police officer and a deputy from the Otero County Sheriff's Office fired their weapons, injuring a suspect.

Read full story
1 comments
Ruidoso, NM

Animal Village Pup-date February 5th Animal Village NM Needs Help

AnimalVillageNM offers many free and discounted services for pets- but remember free is NOT free to those who provide free services! AnimalVillageNM pays the cost to subsidize the spaying and neutering for low-income pet guardians, dog and cat food for area food banks, and rescue transport for death-row pets.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Public Schools Welcomes ﻿Dr Ernestine Baca and Mary Irene Brabson

Alamogordo Schools Welcomes Back Two Incredible Staff into Leadership Roles. Alamogordo Public Schools announced it is thrilled to welcome back two amazing women into leadership roles within the system.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Arts Update Alamogordo Cultural Arts District and Otero Arts New Retrospective of Shari Adkisson Opens Friday

Alamogordo has been selected by the New Mexico MainStreet’s JumpStart Program to work towards a State Authorized Arts and Culture District Designation. (ACD). These districts exist in a number of cities across the state including Albuquerque, Artesia, Las Cruces, Gallup, Las Vegas, Los Alamos, Mora, Raton and Silver City. Plans are underway in Carlsbad, Corrales and Farmington. Alamogordo will join Belen as the second JumpStart participant.

Read full story

New Mexico Borderplex Importance Drives Appointment

NMDOT and EDD Announce Senior Advisor for Global Trade and Infrastructure Investments. In the last 4 years, the New Mexico Borderplex has experienced high growth due in part to established logistics parks with rail spurs located in and around Santa Teresa, Interstate 10 (connecting the east and west coasts), increased water and road infrastructure investments and a moderate climate averaging 340 days of sunshine and low humidity. Delays due to inclement weather are rare. New Mexico has 3 ports of entry into Mexico, all overseen by the New Mexico Border Authority with varying degrees of service: Santa Teresa, Columbus, and Antelope Wells. Santa Teresa and Columbus serve commercial traffic.

Read full story

New Mexico Open Primaries HB54 Passes First Committee

New Mexico House Bill 54 Passes First Committee on a 5 to 4 vote. Otero County District 51 Representative John Block voted against the bill in order to protect party status quo. The bill would open the primary to 300,000 New Mexico citizens who are presently blocked from voting in the primaries.

Read full story
1 comments
Alamogordo, NM

New Mexico Representative Sponsors Bill to End Opportunity Scholarship Fund

Otero County District 51 Representative John Block has sponsored legislation to kill and end the Opportunity Scholarship Fund via HB0107. This would harm New Mexico State University Alamogordo and other community colleges, 35,000 New Mexico students are eligible for this fund who otherwise might not have the opportunity to attend New Mexico’s institutions of higher learning.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Cheerleading Tiger Boys Beat Gadsden Tiger Signs and Wrestling

Congratulations the to Alamogordo High School Tiger Cheerleading Team on finishing 3rd place in the All-Girl Game-day Division (Small Varsity) at the New Mexico State University Spirit Championship.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Officer Led Shooting in Alamogordo and New Mexico Consistently Leads the Nation in Officer Led Shootings

For the last 5 years New Mexico has lead the nation ranking number one or two in Officer involved shootings based on FBI tracking. Adding to those stats; at 4:19 pm on January 29th, 2023 an Alamogordo Police Department Officer attempted to apprehend a wanted person in the 2800 block of 10th Street.

Read full story
10 comments
Alamogordo, NM

New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez Appointed to House Armed Services Committee and Agriculture Committee

Gabe Vasquez represents New Mexico’s U.S. House District 2 including Alamogordo representing much of southern New Mexico and the the westside of Albuquerque appointed to two congressional committee.

Read full story
13 comments
Otero County, NM

Building Otero County New Mexico into the Napa Valley of Cannabis

Otero County and as in many of the more conservative parts of the United States cannabis was stigmatized and criminalized for years. Politically some leaders that see the financial rewards in cannabis sales, and there are those hard right that are opposed to anything cannabis. For decades, farmers who grew cannabis faced huge risk. Historically, growers remained underground, operating in the shadows, and often hiding their passion from even those closest to them. Now that New Mexico has legalized cannabis comes the opportunity for boutique cannabis famers to put their skills to work. In addition to a clumsy bureaucracy to get a license there still there are stereotypes of who is a cannabis farmer.

Read full story
6 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo High at Las Cruces and Regional Basketball Results

Alamogordo High School Tiger Basketball went on the road to Las Cruces. Highlights of the boys game include. Alamogordo led the first quarter with a score of 14 to 12. Going into halftime Alamogordo had an overwhelming lead of 31 to 19. After the third quarter Alamogordo Tiger boys continued leading 42 to 35. During the fourth quarter the Alamogordo Tiger Boys lost the momentum and Las Cruces gained to defeat the Alamogordo Boys 52 to 46. Damiran Smith led the Tigers with 23 points, Deonta Bynum had 8, Kai Bickham with 6. The Alamogordo Tiger Boys drop to 7-9 and 1-3 in district. The Tigers next host Gadsden on Monday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tiger Boys Defeat Mayfield and Tiger Individual Swin Results from Artesia Invitational

Alamogordo Tiger boys basketball hosted Mayfield this evening. Game highlights Mayfield led Alamogordo 16-8 after the first quarter. Mayfield led Alamogordo 26-20 going into halftime. The tables turned in the 3rd quarter with Alamogordo leading Mayfield 34-30 ending the 3rd quarter. Then victory Alamogordo Boys defeated Mayfield 44-42. Deonta Bynum led the Tigers with 13 points, scored game winning shot with 10 seconds to go. Davion Smith, Damiran Smith, Zach Sell and Kai Bickham each had 6. The Alamogordo High School Tiger Boys improved their record to 7–8 and 1-2 in district, they next play at Las Cruces on Thursday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

The Understated Influence of the Black Church Alamogordo and Beyond…

The Black Church was the first source of land ownership for Black African slaves in America and is viewed as the reason and savior of oppressed African people in the United States.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy