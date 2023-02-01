New Mexico Open Primaries HB54 Passes First Committee

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ovNX6_0kYlMivQ00
Photo byNew Mexico Open Elections Pac

New Mexico House Bill 54 Passes First Committee on a 5 to 4 vote. Otero County District 51 Representative John Block voted against the bill in order to protect party status quo. The bill would open the primary to 300,000 New Mexico citizens who are presently blocked from voting in the primaries. 


A Synopsis of New Mexico House Bill 54…House Bill 54 (HB54) amends the Election Code to allow voters to select a major party ballot and vote in primary elections even if the voter is unaffiliated with a major party without having to change their registration status. The effective date of this bill is July 1, 2023.


Although it is unclear from the provisions of the bill how many individuals would now be eligible to vote in a primary election who were not eligible before, Pew Research finds 15 percent of New Mexican adults identify with no particular party, equating to roughly 315 thousand individual who could be impacted by this bill. This aligns relatively closely with the Secretary of State’s voter information data, which shows 300 thousand individuals registered with no party or as decline to state, 14 thousand specified as “other,” and 13.5 thousand registered as libertarian. Therefore, under the provisions of HB54, nearly one third of the state’s registered voters would now be able to vote in an open primary election scenario. 


The bill next goes to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration. The committee chairs email is christine.chandler@nmlegis.gov and her name is Representative Christine Chandler. 

Committee Members click for contact informatio:

NameRole Christine Chandler Chair, Andrea Romero Vice Chair, William "Bill" R. Rehm, Ranking Member, Eliseo Lee Alcon Member, Gail Chasey Member, T. Ryan Lane Member, Javier MartínezMember Matthew McQueen Member, Greg Nibert Member, Andrea Reeb Member, Reena Szczepanski Member.

A link to the bill is below…

https://www.nmlegis.gov/Sessions/23%20Regular/bills/house/HB0054GE1.pdf

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alamogordo# HB54 open primary# Representative John Block# HB054 passed committee# New Mexico Open Primaries

Comments / 1

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
1K followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Public School System Launches Lets Talk Applicants

Alamogordo Public Schools announced Friday February 3rd, it has implemented a new community communications program called “Let’s Talk.”. “Let’s Talk” makes it easy for parents, students, staff, and community members to ask questions, request information, and share feedback.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Public Schools Welcomes ﻿Dr Ernestine Baca and Mary Irene Brabson

Alamogordo Schools Welcomes Back Two Incredible Staff into Leadership Roles. Alamogordo Public Schools announced it is thrilled to welcome back two amazing women into leadership roles within the system.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Arts Update Alamogordo Cultural Arts District and Otero Arts New Retrospective of Shari Adkisson Opens Friday

Alamogordo has been selected by the New Mexico MainStreet’s JumpStart Program to work towards a State Authorized Arts and Culture District Designation. (ACD). These districts exist in a number of cities across the state including Albuquerque, Artesia, Las Cruces, Gallup, Las Vegas, Los Alamos, Mora, Raton and Silver City. Plans are underway in Carlsbad, Corrales and Farmington. Alamogordo will join Belen as the second JumpStart participant.

Read full story

New Mexico Borderplex Importance Drives Appointment

NMDOT and EDD Announce Senior Advisor for Global Trade and Infrastructure Investments. In the last 4 years, the New Mexico Borderplex has experienced high growth due in part to established logistics parks with rail spurs located in and around Santa Teresa, Interstate 10 (connecting the east and west coasts), increased water and road infrastructure investments and a moderate climate averaging 340 days of sunshine and low humidity. Delays due to inclement weather are rare. New Mexico has 3 ports of entry into Mexico, all overseen by the New Mexico Border Authority with varying degrees of service: Santa Teresa, Columbus, and Antelope Wells. Santa Teresa and Columbus serve commercial traffic.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

New Mexico Representative Sponsors Bill to End Opportunity Scholarship Fund

Otero County District 51 Representative John Block has sponsored legislation to kill and end the Opportunity Scholarship Fund via HB0107. This would harm New Mexico State University Alamogordo and other community colleges, 35,000 New Mexico students are eligible for this fund who otherwise might not have the opportunity to attend New Mexico’s institutions of higher learning.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Cheerleading Tiger Boys Beat Gadsden Tiger Signs and Wrestling

Congratulations the to Alamogordo High School Tiger Cheerleading Team on finishing 3rd place in the All-Girl Game-day Division (Small Varsity) at the New Mexico State University Spirit Championship.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Officer Led Shooting in Alamogordo and New Mexico Consistently Leads the Nation in Officer Led Shootings

For the last 5 years New Mexico has lead the nation ranking number one or two in Officer involved shootings based on FBI tracking. Adding to those stats; at 4:19 pm on January 29th, 2023 an Alamogordo Police Department Officer attempted to apprehend a wanted person in the 2800 block of 10th Street.

Read full story
10 comments
Alamogordo, NM

New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez Appointed to House Armed Services Committee and Agriculture Committee

Gabe Vasquez represents New Mexico’s U.S. House District 2 including Alamogordo representing much of southern New Mexico and the the westside of Albuquerque appointed to two congressional committee.

Read full story
13 comments
Otero County, NM

Building Otero County New Mexico into the Napa Valley of Cannabis

Otero County and as in many of the more conservative parts of the United States cannabis was stigmatized and criminalized for years. Politically some leaders that see the financial rewards in cannabis sales, and there are those hard right that are opposed to anything cannabis. For decades, farmers who grew cannabis faced huge risk. Historically, growers remained underground, operating in the shadows, and often hiding their passion from even those closest to them. Now that New Mexico has legalized cannabis comes the opportunity for boutique cannabis famers to put their skills to work. In addition to a clumsy bureaucracy to get a license there still there are stereotypes of who is a cannabis farmer.

Read full story
6 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo High at Las Cruces and Regional Basketball Results

Alamogordo High School Tiger Basketball went on the road to Las Cruces. Highlights of the boys game include. Alamogordo led the first quarter with a score of 14 to 12. Going into halftime Alamogordo had an overwhelming lead of 31 to 19. After the third quarter Alamogordo Tiger boys continued leading 42 to 35. During the fourth quarter the Alamogordo Tiger Boys lost the momentum and Las Cruces gained to defeat the Alamogordo Boys 52 to 46. Damiran Smith led the Tigers with 23 points, Deonta Bynum had 8, Kai Bickham with 6. The Alamogordo Tiger Boys drop to 7-9 and 1-3 in district. The Tigers next host Gadsden on Monday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tiger Boys Defeat Mayfield and Tiger Individual Swin Results from Artesia Invitational

Alamogordo Tiger boys basketball hosted Mayfield this evening. Game highlights Mayfield led Alamogordo 16-8 after the first quarter. Mayfield led Alamogordo 26-20 going into halftime. The tables turned in the 3rd quarter with Alamogordo leading Mayfield 34-30 ending the 3rd quarter. Then victory Alamogordo Boys defeated Mayfield 44-42. Deonta Bynum led the Tigers with 13 points, scored game winning shot with 10 seconds to go. Davion Smith, Damiran Smith, Zach Sell and Kai Bickham each had 6. The Alamogordo High School Tiger Boys improved their record to 7–8 and 1-2 in district, they next play at Las Cruces on Thursday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

The Understated Influence of the Black Church Alamogordo and Beyond…

The Black Church was the first source of land ownership for Black African slaves in America and is viewed as the reason and savior of oppressed African people in the United States.

Read full story
4 comments
Otero County, NM

Attorney General Raul Torrez ﻿Seeks to Nullify Ordinances Otero County Absent from Filing

New Mexico Attorney General Attorney General Raul Torrez Seeks Court Order to Nullifying Abortion Ordinances, noticeably absent in the filing was the city of Alamogordo and Otero County.

Read full story
11 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Dominique Thomas Indicted for Murder Detention Without Bond

An Indictment was returned by a grand jury against Dominque Thomas for alleged involvement in the murder of Augustine Moreno. Additional arrests and indictments are eminent per investigators.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Former Candidate Solomon Pena Denied Bond A Call For Tighter Laws

New Mexico State District Judge David Murphy agreed with prosecutors, pointing to the nature and circumstances of the allegations and that elected officials appeared to be the targets of at least intimidation or at worst harm and denied bond on Monday during a hearing.

Read full story
2 comments
El Paso, TX

US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector Region

Arrests continue at a record pace. Alamogordo Conservative Daily offers a Border Patrol and Immigration update for the weekend of January 22nd which shows lots of activities as well as releases highlights from the National CPB report that was released Friday.

Read full story
3 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Weekend Alamogordo Swimming and Basketball Update Tiger Athlete of the Week

Alamogordo High School Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' Circle and awarded by 101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio and awarded this week to Tiger Swim Team member Isiah Dallas.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tigers Bring Home Awards from FCCLA Regionals

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a Career and Technical Student Organization that functions as an integral part of the Family and Consumer Sciences education curriculum and operates within the school system of Alamogordo Public Schools and systems across the country.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Does The Supreme Court Investigation of the Dobbs Leak Matter in Alamogordo or Manhattan?

From small towns like Alamogordo to large cities like New York does it really matter who leaked the Supreme Court’s opinion overturning Roe v Wade?. The Supreme Courts inconclusive investigation into the leak is a stark reminder of how desperately it needs to be reformed and why reform actually does matter in Alamogordo and in Manhattan.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy