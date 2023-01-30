Officer Led Shooting in Alamogordo and New Mexico Consistently Leads the Nation in Officer Led Shootings

For the last 5 years New Mexico has lead the nation ranking number one or two in Officer involved shootings based on FBI tracking.

Photo by 2nd Life Media Graphic

Adding to those stats; at 4:19 pm on January 29th, 2023 an Alamogordo Police Department Officer attempted to apprehend a wanted person in the 2800 block of 10th Street.

During the apprehension, an Alamogordo Police Officer discharged their firearm, striking the suspect.

The New Mexico State Police have assumed the investigation. Per the New Mexico State Police, “the Officer is okay and suspect is injured.”



The circumstances of the incident remain actively under investigation. Per sources, “An altercation took place, and the officer fired his weapon and wounded the suspect. The police officer was not injured.”

The names of the suspect and Officer will not be released at this time per the Alamogordo Police Department, pending the investigation from the New Mexico State Police.

The Alamogordo Police Department and the New Mexico State Police have been transparent in reporting and investigations and will update the public with more details when available to do so on this case.

New Mexico experienced a surge in Officer related shooting during 2022. It’s not just the suspects being injured or killed, so are officers.

State police say they investigated 38 officer involved shootings in 2021. According to data released by Albuquerque Police Department officers have been involved in 54 shooting cases since 2018.

The New Mexico State Police investigates the “vast majority” of shootings involving law enforcement across the state.

Small rural agencies typically turn their investigations of shootings involving officers over to State Police as Alamogordo did in the above instance. Departments in more urban areas such as Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Roswell and Clovis have set up task forces made up of surrounding agencies, including the state police to investigate.

State Police detectives even investigate shootings by their own officers. The agency was involved in seven shootings last year.

Per the Institute for Innovation in Prosecution, ”while most police shootings are clearly justified with each investigation, departments can still learn from each incident and hone in on training from those investigations.”