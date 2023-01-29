New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez Appointed to House Armed Services Committee and Agriculture Committee

Photo by Rep Gabe Vasquez

Gabe Vasquez represents New Mexico’s U.S. House District 2 including Alamogordo representing much of southern New Mexico and the the westside of Albuquerque appointed to two congressional committee.

New Mexico’s novice House member, Representative Gabe Vasquez has been selected and approved to serve on the House Armed Services Committee . The committee plays a significant role in consideration of the U.S.’ annual defense authorization bill, covering most matters related to the Department of Defense and Department of Energy.

The previous District 2 congressional representative served on the Committee for Natural Resources and the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday, Vasquez mentioned the significance of New Mexico’s role in national defense, citing the state’s various laboratories and bases among the military presence. According to a report from the U.S. Department of Defense, New Mexico received $3.3 billion in defense contract and personnel spending between July 2020 and June 2021, roughly the 33rd most out of all 50 states.

That same report placed New Mexico in 15th place among the United States for defense spending as a share of the state’s GDP. New Mexico has eight active military installations.

“New Mexico’s role in our nation’s defense has been a critical piece to the state’s economy,” Vasquez said in a statement posted on Twitter . “Service members often remain in New Mexico to become integral members of our communities.”

Vasquez announced an additional appointment Friday to the House Agriculture Committee. The Agriculture Committee has jurisdiction over federal agricultural policies and retains oversight duty of a number of federal agencies, including the Department of Agriculture.

Gabe Vasquez introduced an amendment to an energy this week as well prioritizing domestic energy production over foreign production and referenced the importance of the Permian Basin for jobs and US energy independence.