Building Otero County New Mexico into the Napa Valley of Cannabis

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Otero County and as in many of the more conservative parts of the United States cannabis was stigmatized and criminalized for years. Politically some leaders that see the financial rewards in cannabis sales, and there are those hard right that are opposed to anything cannabis. For decades, farmers who grew cannabis faced huge risk. Historically, growers remained underground, operating in the shadows, and often hiding their passion from even those closest to them. Now that New Mexico has legalized cannabis comes the opportunity for boutique cannabis famers to put their skills to work. In addition to a clumsy bureaucracy to get a license there still there are stereotypes of who is a cannabis farmer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yg3gP_0kUFB2EM00
Sam Reyes Lavish Leaf Alamogordo New MexicoPhoto byLavish Leaf

Otero County as a tourist destination is developing a more progressive attitude from the business community around growth and the sale of cannabis as a driver of higher wage jobs and an improved tax base for the city and county.

Otero county houses large multinational cannabis powerhouse,Ultra Health, which owns 450 acres of land with the intent of growth, manufacturing and selling through a statewide network of dispensaries. Then there are the “boutique” farmers such as,Sam Reyes, who oversees a boutique operation of 460 plants under the brand Lavish Leaf Farms LLC.

Boutique Vineyards and Boutique Cannabis Farmers; a Similar Path

Sam Reyes of Lavish Leaf Farms is to Cannabis what the Nickel family was to the early days of Napa Valley Wines.

Far Niente Winery was established in 1885 by John Benson, the uncle of the famous American impressionist painter, Winslow Homer in the infamous Napa Valley, California. The winery enjoyed huge success until Prohibition. In 1919 it was abandoned, fell into disrepair where is stayed until 1979. In 1979, Gil Nickel took over the winery and vineyard and restoredthe property. In 1982, Far Niente began producing fine small production wines and is an example of the more than 500 small boutique wineries that now operate in Napa, making it“America’s premier wine region.”

Could Otero County become the “Napa Valley of Cannabis?

Sam Reyes had a dream of cultivating cannabis from the soil of Otero County for over a decade. He understood the unique climate and the importance of soil and organics. His mother and father are the owners of Hydo Grow, a specialty plant nutrient and indoor gardening supplies company.  As such he always worked with dirt and nutrients. He began watching the change in legislation and attitudes toward cannabis, and started watching the trends around Cannabis in Oregan, Washington State, Colorado, and California. He studied strains of cannabis and the soils and genetics; envisioning to someday have a farm of his own.

That day came in September of 2021, when he began the” dirt work and laying the groundwork to gain the proper licensing”and get into the legal cannabis business. October marked his very first harvest from his company’s 460 plants going to market in a variety of local dispensaries. His 23% Ocean Grown Strain is a cornerstone to his operations, but his team is growing a variety of strains. Sam says that the land and the weather in Otero County is “optimum for production, the soil and heat are a perfect combination to stress the plants just right for the perfect yield and a beautiful bud.”

Napa Valley in the wine business convinced the world of the magic of the soil and the climate for the growing of grapes. Sam believes Otero County, New Mexico, can follow a similar path of marketing the wonders of the area. It’s proximity to Texas and the tourist that come to the White Sands and the Lincoln National Forest make the opportunities for “cannabis tourism”better than most regions of the country. Sam has a plan to optimize that opportunity for his family and his company.

Dreams become reality.

Sam Reyes is an ambitious guy with a dream. At one point he wanted to open a brewpub on New York Avenue, but his real passion was in the cannabis business. When it became legal, he was all in.  Learning and garnering investors from family, he has poured his heart and soul into getting his company off the ground having invested almost $250,000 in cash and labor to make his dream come to life.

Acquiring the proper equipment and learning how to optimize it and the genetics of the plants in the local soil has been a challenge but also excites Sam. He has state of the art equipment to optimize the technology of growing. Labor is a challenge in the Otero market, but he is committed to “finding the best staff that is as passionate” as he is in creating the “highest quality product” from a boutique farming operation.

Sam is passionate about the “boutique farming” aspect verses the corporate farm operators as “local cannabis farmers are best for the local community, they buy local, pour their money back into the local economy and invest locally verses the corporate farms that send their profits back overseas and outside of Otero County,” says Sam.

His goal is to create a vertically integrated, multi-generational business that is sustainable and profitable for generations of his family in Otero County. He has one small boutique farm now,but his longer-term plans are to expand and to also operate boutique dispensaries, then eventually lounges as the licensing evolves. Sam has leased the space on 10th Street, the space aged building owned by Emmanuel and Lydia Renteria. The goal is for that property to be the “crown jewel” of his cannabis enterprise with a dispensary that is “interesting, has style and is a safe convenient and entertaining environment” for his consumers.

The Future? Will Otero County become the “Napa Valley of Cannabis?”  

A challenge in growing cannabis other than staffing, is the research to gain a deeper understanding of cannabis’ resilience.According to Sam, “apart from simply loving the plant, the most exciting part of being a grower is the opportunity to take a holistic approach bringing a new level to the art of cannabis farming to the small confines of Otero County. “

Sam Reye’s is an “influencer” in the boutique cannabis market;felt by his excitement, passion, commitment, and drive. The Cannabis market in New Mexico is nearing a breakthrough moment. Sam Reyes and Lavish Leaf Farms is just the type of diverse business operator that Otero County needs to create multi-generational wealth and prosperity in Southern New Mexico. Stay tuned, his story is just beginning…

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alamogordo# Legalized Cannabis# New Mexico Cannabis Farms# Napa Valley# Legalized Marijuana

Comments / 6

Published by

Alamogordo Conservative Daily is a conservative alternative to the daily news offered with a local perspective of Alamogordo for Alamogordo. Locally owned and operated and not propaganda like alternative news sites but fact based news and community.

Alamogordo, NM
1K followers

More from Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo, NM

Officer Led Shooting in Alamogordo and New Mexico Consistently Leads the Nation in Officer Led Shootings

For the last 5 years New Mexico has lead the nation ranking number one or two in Officer involved shootings based on FBI tracking. Adding to those stats; at 4:19 pm on January 29th, 2023 an Alamogordo Police Department Officer attempted to apprehend a wanted person in the 2800 block of 10th Street.

Read full story
6 comments
Alamogordo, NM

New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez Appointed to House Armed Services Committee and Agriculture Committee

Gabe Vasquez represents New Mexico’s U.S. House District 2 including Alamogordo representing much of southern New Mexico and the the westside of Albuquerque appointed to two congressional committee.

Read full story
11 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo High at Las Cruces and Regional Basketball Results

Alamogordo High School Tiger Basketball went on the road to Las Cruces. Highlights of the boys game include. Alamogordo led the first quarter with a score of 14 to 12. Going into halftime Alamogordo had an overwhelming lead of 31 to 19. After the third quarter Alamogordo Tiger boys continued leading 42 to 35. During the fourth quarter the Alamogordo Tiger Boys lost the momentum and Las Cruces gained to defeat the Alamogordo Boys 52 to 46. Damiran Smith led the Tigers with 23 points, Deonta Bynum had 8, Kai Bickham with 6. The Alamogordo Tiger Boys drop to 7-9 and 1-3 in district. The Tigers next host Gadsden on Monday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tiger Boys Defeat Mayfield and Tiger Individual Swin Results from Artesia Invitational

Alamogordo Tiger boys basketball hosted Mayfield this evening. Game highlights Mayfield led Alamogordo 16-8 after the first quarter. Mayfield led Alamogordo 26-20 going into halftime. The tables turned in the 3rd quarter with Alamogordo leading Mayfield 34-30 ending the 3rd quarter. Then victory Alamogordo Boys defeated Mayfield 44-42. Deonta Bynum led the Tigers with 13 points, scored game winning shot with 10 seconds to go. Davion Smith, Damiran Smith, Zach Sell and Kai Bickham each had 6. The Alamogordo High School Tiger Boys improved their record to 7–8 and 1-2 in district, they next play at Las Cruces on Thursday.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

The Understated Influence of the Black Church Alamogordo and Beyond…

The Black Church was the first source of land ownership for Black African slaves in America and is viewed as the reason and savior of oppressed African people in the United States.

Read full story
4 comments
Otero County, NM

Attorney General Raul Torrez ﻿Seeks to Nullify Ordinances Otero County Absent from Filing

New Mexico Attorney General Attorney General Raul Torrez Seeks Court Order to Nullifying Abortion Ordinances, noticeably absent in the filing was the city of Alamogordo and Otero County.

Read full story
9 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Dominique Thomas Indicted for Murder Detention Without Bond

An Indictment was returned by a grand jury against Dominque Thomas for alleged involvement in the murder of Augustine Moreno. Additional arrests and indictments are eminent per investigators.

Read full story
2 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Former Candidate Solomon Pena Denied Bond A Call For Tighter Laws

New Mexico State District Judge David Murphy agreed with prosecutors, pointing to the nature and circumstances of the allegations and that elected officials appeared to be the targets of at least intimidation or at worst harm and denied bond on Monday during a hearing.

Read full story
2 comments
El Paso, TX

US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector Region

Arrests continue at a record pace. Alamogordo Conservative Daily offers a Border Patrol and Immigration update for the weekend of January 22nd which shows lots of activities as well as releases highlights from the National CPB report that was released Friday.

Read full story
3 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Weekend Alamogordo Swimming and Basketball Update Tiger Athlete of the Week

Alamogordo High School Tiger Athlete of the Week is sponsored by The Winners' Circle and awarded by 101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio and awarded this week to Tiger Swim Team member Isiah Dallas.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Tigers Bring Home Awards from FCCLA Regionals

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a Career and Technical Student Organization that functions as an integral part of the Family and Consumer Sciences education curriculum and operates within the school system of Alamogordo Public Schools and systems across the country.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Does The Supreme Court Investigation of the Dobbs Leak Matter in Alamogordo or Manhattan?

From small towns like Alamogordo to large cities like New York does it really matter who leaked the Supreme Court’s opinion overturning Roe v Wade?. The Supreme Courts inconclusive investigation into the leak is a stark reminder of how desperately it needs to be reformed and why reform actually does matter in Alamogordo and in Manhattan.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Historic Preservation from 1950s Coke Plant to Opulent Private Residence

From a warehouse to a Coke Plant then transformation into an opulent private residence, historical preservation and arts matter to a communities character. Those driving down New York Avenue in Alamogordo, New Mexico passing the corner of 12th and New York are typically intrigued by the large palm trees and the beautiful courtyard, wondering of the history of the building? Most have no idea the history of the building some locals recall it as the old Coke Plant, newcomers as the “building with all the palm trees.”

Read full story
Otero County, NM

Otero County Food Uncertainty Micro Farms A Critical Cog to Food Security

Farming has been a part of New Mexico for over 2,500 years, ever since Native Americans first grew corn, squash, and beans throughout the region. New Mexico has 23,800 family farms encompassing more than 49 million acres of farmland. Many of these farms and ranches have been in the same families for generations, urban micro farms are the new kid on the block in filling food deserts of fresh produce and eggs that exist in parts of New Mexico.

Read full story

New Mexico Representative Gabe Vasquez A Hit Meeting Constituents

New Mexico’s Congressman from District 2, Gabe Vasquez is 3 weeks into office. His. first two weeks in Washington are finished. The first several days in limbo a Congress battled to elect a Speaker of the house. With that completed, swearing in done he said in a social media post: ”I’m finally getting settled in! I’m getting back to New Mexico this week to meet with constituents across the District and hear directly from them about our challenges and opportunities.”

Read full story
13 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Fire Department Awards Two Junior Fire Marshal Awards

Congratulations Kalani Moncada & Harper Gorby on being named and awarded as the 2022 co-Junior Fire Marshal for the City of Alamogordo. According to the National Fire Protection Association, a home fire occurs in the United States every 87 seconds and children as young as 2 have been involved in accidentally setting fires. Junior Fire Marshal training is a program that many fire departments partner and support to engage youth in fire Safety. Alamogordo. is a participant in this type of child learning program.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo’s Mayor Susan Payne Receiving Death Threats Reports Alamogordo Town News KALH Radio Anthony Lucero

The Mayor of Alamogordo Susan Payne receives threats and calls for her death as reported in a live interview with KALH Radio’s Anthony Lucero in a breaking news report. The incidents began with tensions off the charts with protesters in front of Alamogordo High School from an extremist religious groups not from Alamogordo attempting to stir up hate and disrupting peace in front of the high school all last week.

Read full story
15 comments
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo Sports Wrestling Alamogordo defeats Organ Mountain and Basketball Stats

AHS Tiger Boys Basketball faced Organ Mountain at 7 pm on the road. Organ Mountain led Alamogordo 26-14 at the halftime. Organ Mountain led Alamogordo 41-24 after the 3rd quarter. Organ Mountain finished defeating the Tiger Boys Alamogordo 56-46. Davion Smith and Kai Bickham led the Tigers with 11 points each, Jason Warren 9. The Tigers drop to a record of 6-8 and 0-2 in the district they host Mayfield on Monday.

Read full story
El Paso, TX

Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector Update

Shooting suspect aprehended multiple smuggling schemes thwarted this past week. Highest in profile was Roberto Esquivel, the man police say shot a border patrol agent on New Mexico Highway 146 near Animas on January 5.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy