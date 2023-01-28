Building Otero County New Mexico into the Napa Valley of Cannabis

Otero County and as in many of the more conservative parts of the United States cannabis was stigmatized and criminalized for years. Politically some leaders that see the financial rewards in cannabis sales, and there are those hard right that are opposed to anything cannabis. For decades, farmers who grew cannabis faced huge risk. Historically, growers remained underground, operating in the shadows, and often hiding their passion from even those closest to them. Now that New Mexico has legalized cannabis comes the opportunity for boutique cannabis famers to put their skills to work. In addition to a clumsy bureaucracy to get a license there still there are stereotypes of who is a cannabis farmer.

Sam Reyes Lavish Leaf Alamogordo New Mexico Photo by Lavish Leaf

Otero County as a tourist destination is developing a more progressive attitude from the business community around growth and the sale of cannabis as a driver of higher wage jobs and an improved tax base for the city and county.

Otero county houses large multinational cannabis powerhouse,Ultra Health, which owns 450 acres of land with the intent of growth, manufacturing and selling through a statewide network of dispensaries. Then there are the “boutique” farmers such as,Sam Reyes, who oversees a boutique operation of 460 plants under the brand Lavish Leaf Farms LLC.

Boutique Vineyards and Boutique Cannabis Farmers; a Similar Path

Sam Reyes of Lavish Leaf Farms is to Cannabis what the Nickel family was to the early days of Napa Valley Wines.

Far Niente Winery was established in 1885 by John Benson, the uncle of the famous American impressionist painter, Winslow Homer in the infamous Napa Valley, California. The winery enjoyed huge success until Prohibition. In 1919 it was abandoned, fell into disrepair where is stayed until 1979. In 1979, Gil Nickel took over the winery and vineyard and restoredthe property. In 1982, Far Niente began producing fine small production wines and is an example of the more than 500 small boutique wineries that now operate in Napa, making it“America’s premier wine region.”

Could Otero County become the “Napa Valley of Cannabis?

Sam Reyes had a dream of cultivating cannabis from the soil of Otero County for over a decade. He understood the unique climate and the importance of soil and organics. His mother and father are the owners of Hydo Grow, a specialty plant nutrient and indoor gardening supplies company. As such he always worked with dirt and nutrients. He began watching the change in legislation and attitudes toward cannabis, and started watching the trends around Cannabis in Oregan, Washington State, Colorado, and California. He studied strains of cannabis and the soils and genetics; envisioning to someday have a farm of his own.

That day came in September of 2021, when he began the” dirt work and laying the groundwork to gain the proper licensing”and get into the legal cannabis business. October marked his very first harvest from his company’s 460 plants going to market in a variety of local dispensaries. His 23% Ocean Grown Strain is a cornerstone to his operations, but his team is growing a variety of strains. Sam says that the land and the weather in Otero County is “optimum for production, the soil and heat are a perfect combination to stress the plants just right for the perfect yield and a beautiful bud.”

Napa Valley in the wine business convinced the world of the magic of the soil and the climate for the growing of grapes. Sam believes Otero County, New Mexico, can follow a similar path of marketing the wonders of the area. It’s proximity to Texas and the tourist that come to the White Sands and the Lincoln National Forest make the opportunities for “cannabis tourism”better than most regions of the country. Sam has a plan to optimize that opportunity for his family and his company.

Dreams become reality.

Sam Reyes is an ambitious guy with a dream. At one point he wanted to open a brewpub on New York Avenue, but his real passion was in the cannabis business. When it became legal, he was all in. Learning and garnering investors from family, he has poured his heart and soul into getting his company off the ground having invested almost $250,000 in cash and labor to make his dream come to life.

Acquiring the proper equipment and learning how to optimize it and the genetics of the plants in the local soil has been a challenge but also excites Sam. He has state of the art equipment to optimize the technology of growing. Labor is a challenge in the Otero market, but he is committed to “finding the best staff that is as passionate” as he is in creating the “highest quality product” from a boutique farming operation.

Sam is passionate about the “boutique farming” aspect verses the corporate farm operators as “local cannabis farmers are best for the local community, they buy local, pour their money back into the local economy and invest locally verses the corporate farms that send their profits back overseas and outside of Otero County,” says Sam.

His goal is to create a vertically integrated, multi-generational business that is sustainable and profitable for generations of his family in Otero County. He has one small boutique farm now,but his longer-term plans are to expand and to also operate boutique dispensaries, then eventually lounges as the licensing evolves. Sam has leased the space on 10th Street, the space aged building owned by Emmanuel and Lydia Renteria. The goal is for that property to be the “crown jewel” of his cannabis enterprise with a dispensary that is “interesting, has style and is a safe convenient and entertaining environment” for his consumers.

The Future? Will Otero County become the “Napa Valley of Cannabis?”

A challenge in growing cannabis other than staffing, is the research to gain a deeper understanding of cannabis’ resilience.According to Sam, “apart from simply loving the plant, the most exciting part of being a grower is the opportunity to take a holistic approach bringing a new level to the art of cannabis farming to the small confines of Otero County. “

Sam Reye’s is an “influencer” in the boutique cannabis market;felt by his excitement, passion, commitment, and drive. The Cannabis market in New Mexico is nearing a breakthrough moment. Sam Reyes and Lavish Leaf Farms is just the type of diverse business operator that Otero County needs to create multi-generational wealth and prosperity in Southern New Mexico. Stay tuned, his story is just beginning…